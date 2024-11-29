PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session' at Mar-a-Lago

LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to...
Doug P.  |  1:57 PM on November 29, 2024
Twitchy

Video of the Trump family along with Elon Musk and others having fun on Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago is, of course, being found very troublesome. Everybody's supposed to be miserable and what took place at the Trump family home is an egregious affront to the mood some at CNN would like to be set nationwide.

As a matter of fact, one CNN panelist found it "creepy" and "scary":

That's SO glorious. And the scene at Mar-a-Lago was like a "group trauma therapy session"? That's an ironic claim considering that it came during a group trauma therapy session on CNN.

The only thing that could make a second Trump term even more entertaining is if CNN ever ends up sending Acosta back to the White House briefing room.

Perhaps they're just hoping people will still tune in to watch their mental breaks. 

There are still a few weeks until Trump even takes office. Just imagine the meltdowns that are just around the corner.

There are countless unelected bureaucrats running the federal government and that doesn't bother any of the libs at CNN, but Elon Musk having a role in the upcoming Trump administration freaks them out.

That they hate that is really strange coming from the people who were all aboard the Harris "campaign of joy."

We sure hope not!

