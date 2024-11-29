PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session' at Mar-a-Lago

Video of the Trump family along with Elon Musk and others having fun on Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago is, of course, being found very troublesome. Everybody's supposed to be miserable and what took place at the Trump family home is an egregious affront to the mood some at CNN would like to be set nationwide.

As a matter of fact, one CNN panelist found it "creepy" and "scary":

The video of @elonmusk having a blast on Thanksgiving with Trump has triggered CNN.



"It's all really creepy. He's literally taking on the role of a favorite son, first lady and shadow president. This is scary stuff!"



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3wL3vHcM7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2024

That's SO glorious. And the scene at Mar-a-Lago was like a "group trauma therapy session"? That's an ironic claim considering that it came during a group trauma therapy session on CNN.

Listen to how jealous CNN is about Elon Musk's friendship with Donald Trump.



"It's creepy and scary!" 😆



I swear these people lose sleep over this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oAPfD4WOfd — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 29, 2024

The only thing that could make a second Trump term even more entertaining is if CNN ever ends up sending Acosta back to the White House briefing room.

Apparently @CNN learned nothing from their ratings crash. https://t.co/jnmwHxCJ5x — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 29, 2024

Perhaps they're just hoping people will still tune in to watch their mental breaks.

This is how we know Trump is making the right moves. Because CNN hates it!!! 🤣 https://t.co/5BgQLRbLOf — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) November 29, 2024

There are still a few weeks until Trump even takes office. Just imagine the meltdowns that are just around the corner.

Jill Biden has been running our country for the last 2 years… https://t.co/W6iNji8ghu — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 29, 2024

There are countless unelected bureaucrats running the federal government and that doesn't bother any of the libs at CNN, but Elon Musk having a role in the upcoming Trump administration freaks them out.

It makes them foam from the mouth when we are happy.



They want nothing but misery upon us.



I love their rage. 😂 — Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) November 29, 2024

The thing they hate the most is that he never lost his boyish enjoyment of life. https://t.co/9PsSoqgQpV — Restored-Wü1f (@B30wu1f2) November 29, 2024

That they hate that is really strange coming from the people who were all aboard the Harris "campaign of joy."

Competence is always terrifying for the looters. — Morten (@Mr4118325) November 29, 2024

Are these idiots ever going to figure out why they lost https://t.co/vfLoy6g1TE — Ralph LaRo (@LaroSos1) November 29, 2024

We sure hope not!