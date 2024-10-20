Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for...
VIP
Respect All Women, Unless Kamala Harris Can Use Them As Political Pawns
NOT SHOCKED: Norway Tried Taxing the Rich, Ended Up Losing HUNDREDS of Millions...
Kamala's Un-Joyful Noise Has Voters Crying 'Never Again' (WATCH)
Carry That Water, Tony! Wisconsin Governor Evers Tells Martha Raddatz the Economy Is...
He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the...
'What About the Whales'? Elon Musk Tells FUNNY but Maddening Story About Government...
AOC Suggests Democrats Interrupt Football Fans and Bug Them to Vote and the...
Things Are Going SO BADLY for Hamas, Even Al-Qaeda's Telling Them to Throw...
Trump Practices Drive Thru Diplomacy as Woman Begs Not to Let U.S. Become...
Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action
DELUSIONAL: MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire Wants Us to Believe Trump Is Going to Seize...
Who is at the Helm? Leadership Void Leaves America's Enemies Emboldened
McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)

PETTY and Out of Touch: 'Kamala's Wins' Twitter/X Account Attacks the McDonald's Trump Visited

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on October 20, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Still seething from Trump's masterful PR campaign stop at a Philadelphia McDonald's, the 'Kamala's Wins' Twitter/X thought it was a bright idea to attack the local McDonald's franchise that was the focus of Trump's stop.

Advertisement

Not only is it petty, it's stupid.

The account, which touts itself as 'Keeping Score of Kamala Harris’ wins. The largest online community supporting soon to be President Kamala Harris', couldn't be more out of touch with ordinary Americans.

Disgusting? Yes, you are.

Americans understand this was a strategic troll by the Trump team. Nobody thinks Trump strolled into a random McDonald's and asked to jump on the fryer.

Of course, it was planned. Of course, they had to vet the people who would interact with the former president. Of course, they were going to limit access to the location. It's sort of necessary when leftists have been recently trying to assassinate him.

People don't care. It was natural. The workers were real. The crowds behind the rope line were real.

The response was real … and Democrats hate it.

The Karens have arrived.

Recommended

He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the Rest of the Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Quite possibly as delicious as fresh, hot McDonald's fries.

It really has been amazing to watch. We watched the Trump event in real-time. You could tell the campaign had created something special. The reaction online was immediate and favorable.

It didn't take long for the left-wing meltdowns to start.

Now we have the primary Kamala Harris fan account, which is run by a Biden-Harris administration staffer, taking cheap shots at a small business.

Despicable.

'The Harris campaign has no affiliation with the Kamala's Wins Twitter/X account.'

Kamala on the phone right now: 'What the @#$!* were you thinking, ETHAN?!'

Oh, they're taking it.

The sheer incompetence of these people to read the room is shocking.

Advertisement

Bingo.

We're not sure anyone could purposely screw up this badly.

They're tweeting through it. LOL.

Kamala's Wins wants America to know that these McDonald's workers got dinged for not washing their hands correctly before putting on gloves in March.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

You don't say …

They're flailing at this point. We think they see the writing on the wall …

… at least we hope.

Vote.

Tags: MCDONALDS TRUMP TWITTER HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the Rest of the Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for the Ho's
FuzzyChimp
'What About the Whales'? Elon Musk Tells FUNNY but Maddening Story About Government Overregulation
Amy Curtis
NOT SHOCKED: Norway Tried Taxing the Rich, Ended Up Losing HUNDREDS of Millions in Tax Revenue Instead
Amy Curtis
AOC Suggests Democrats Interrupt Football Fans and Bug Them to Vote and the GOP Couldn't Agree More
justmindy
Kamala's Un-Joyful Noise Has Voters Crying 'Never Again' (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the Rest of the Campaign Grateful Calvin
Advertisement