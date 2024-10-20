PETTY and Out of Touch: 'Kamala's Wins' Twitter/X Account Attacks the McDonald's Trump Visited

Still seething from Trump's masterful PR campaign stop at a Philadelphia McDonald's, the 'Kamala's Wins' Twitter/X thought it was a bright idea to attack the local McDonald's franchise that was the focus of Trump's stop.

Advertisement

Not only is it petty, it's stupid.

The account, which touts itself as 'Keeping Score of Kamala Harris’ wins. The largest online community supporting soon to be President Kamala Harris', couldn't be more out of touch with ordinary Americans.

BREAKING: The McDonald’s location Trump “worked” at was cited earlier this year for health code violations. Disgusting. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 21, 2024

Disgusting? Yes, you are.

The “Kamala’s Wins” account (780,000 followers) is attacking a local McDonald’s franchise https://t.co/5jMkIWiddj — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 21, 2024

Americans understand this was a strategic troll by the Trump team. Nobody thinks Trump strolled into a random McDonald's and asked to jump on the fryer.

Of course, it was planned. Of course, they had to vet the people who would interact with the former president. Of course, they were going to limit access to the location. It's sort of necessary when leftists have been recently trying to assassinate him.

People don't care. It was natural. The workers were real. The crowds behind the rope line were real.

The response was real … and Democrats hate it.

The Karens have arrived.

Your seething rage at this McDonald's visit, has been quite delicious for us. Keep it up. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 21, 2024

Quite possibly as delicious as fresh, hot McDonald's fries.

It really has been amazing to watch. We watched the Trump event in real-time. You could tell the campaign had created something special. The reaction online was immediate and favorable.

It didn't take long for the left-wing meltdowns to start.

Geeze, lady.

Way to punch down on some random small business owner.

So Presidential. 🙄

Feel better? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 21, 2024

Now we have the primary Kamala Harris fan account, which is run by a Biden-Harris administration staffer, taking cheap shots at a small business.

This is a White House staffer attacking a small business just because Trump was there. https://t.co/XNsEYz04u7 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 21, 2024

Despicable.

Saving this tweet from a White House staffer for when the Harris campaign tells them to delete it. https://t.co/XNsEYz04u7 pic.twitter.com/3WBj2sdk9z — RBe (@RBPundit) October 21, 2024

'The Harris campaign has no affiliation with the Kamala's Wins Twitter/X account.'

Kamala on the phone right now: 'What the @#$!* were you thinking, ETHAN?!'

Just take the L — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) October 21, 2024

Oh, they're taking it.

Desperate and pathetic https://t.co/63IfHWzrMx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 21, 2024

The sheer incompetence of these people to read the room is shocking.

Advertisement

Bingo.

I am not convinced this is not an actual pro Trump troll account. https://t.co/QdDhQoIDBj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2024

How much is the Trump campaign paying you? https://t.co/382Wg17nEL — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 21, 2024

We're not sure anyone could purposely screw up this badly.

This is going well https://t.co/drSL6xaPnF — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 21, 2024

They're tweeting through it. LOL.

You sure this is the line of attack you want to take here?https://t.co/EtbIFo7Cfg pic.twitter.com/jJ1VgOKEoz — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 21, 2024

Kamala's Wins wants America to know that these McDonald's workers got dinged for not washing their hands correctly before putting on gloves in March.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Everything Trump touches turns to 💩 https://t.co/cbLmkJcdoo — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 21, 2024

You don't say …

They're flailing at this point. We think they see the writing on the wall …

… at least we hope.

Vote.