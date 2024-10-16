Daily Wire Tracked Down Person Who Started Dishonest 'Harris Wins' Account (Just Guess)

When Joe Biden was still the presumed Democrat presidential candidate this year, the account "Biden wins" attempted to turn all of this administration's incredible failures into something positive via huge lies, but then the Democrats showed Biden the door and installed Kamala Harris as the candidate.

Without skipping a beat, the "Biden wins" account suddenly became "Harris wins" and the lies and gaslighting on behalf of a different candidate continued.

This particular pro-Harris account is one of the most dishonest on social media (which is a high bar to clear), but who's behind it? The Daily Wire tracked down the person behind the account, and you won't be happy to know (nor very surprised) that the person is reportedly a Biden administration staffer who makes a decent taxpayer-funded salary:

The pro-Kamala account @harris_wins, known for heaping praise on the Harris campaign and the source of several viral lies, is owned by a just out of college Biden admin staffer named Ethan Wolf.



Taxpayers fund his $94k. New from @realDailyWire:https://t.co/MzGOkBeCzX — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 15, 2024

Shocker!

Via the Daily Wire:

Just over a year after launching the account praising Biden, Wolf had earned himself a job in the administration. In June 2023, Wolf was hired as a “communications specialist” in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, where he makes $94,000 a year, according to disclosure forms. The timing of these events raises questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s relationship with Wolf. The Harris campaign, responding to one of the many viral lies that originated with his account, told PolitiFact it is not affiliated with Kamala’s Wins, though it seems that Harris and the administration have worked closely with Wolf from the beginning of his career, when he was fresh out of Ohio State University.

They're just one big happy gaslighting family, and apparently the rest of us help pay some of them handsomely for their efforts.

Yet another item to add to the fast growing "that's maddening" stack.

No wonder it’s such mid, vapid trash. — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) October 15, 2024

Wait why do taxpayers fund his salary if he’s a campaign influencer? — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) October 15, 2024

Of course the @harris_wins account is shady.



Because nothing associated with Kamala is real. https://t.co/7Fiv2uPFLQ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 15, 2024

The Harris campaign is phony from top to bottom.