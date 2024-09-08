Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream 'FASCISM!'

Donald Trump recently stated that he would create a government efficiency commission and tap eccentric billionaire (and god-king of Twitter/X) to run it.

The unhinged Left, of course, took the news in stride without resorting to their typical over-the-top absurd predictions of how a Trump/Musk collaboration would play out.

Advertisement

Okay, they did not. You all sort of knew that was coming, didn't you?

Recalls the Fascist "efficiency" of "the trains running on time" while prisons filled up with many of the same groups Trump and Musk target: liberals, leftists, LGBTQ people, the homeless, etc. I write about the disasters of authoritarian "efficiency" in #Strongmen. https://t.co/E1IG9nka9R — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) September 7, 2024

For Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and professor at New York University, who regularly writes for CNN, The Atlantic, and The Huffington Post (of course), this could only mean one thing:

FASCISM!

Yep, while left-wing outfits like MSNBC are calling for a boycott of Twitter/X to 'avert the need for governmental action', people like Ben-Ghiat are imagining fascism in the heinous act of … wanting the government to run more efficiently.

If Trump appoints Elon to an efficiency commission he’s going to put us all in camps pic.twitter.com/P6rEsFafqo — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 7, 2024

This is what happens when a professor of Italian Studies and history really wants to flex her stuff over a politician and public figure she despises.

Hmm … Trump and Elon Musk would like the government to run more efficiently … You know who else claimed to make the government run more efficiently? Benito Mussolini!

We're not sure if the professor's stretched logic leads her to the conclusion that Trump and Musk are just plain fascists or if they are Italian fascists.

That's the trouble with ridiculous logic - it can reach nearly any conclusion.

Good lord, calm down. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 7, 2024

We're pretty sure they're not going to calm down, Jim.

“our current national debt level of $35Trillion is unsustainable”



Ruth: tHeY’re pUtTiNg uS iN cAmpS!!! — CornPop ☭ (@RealC0rnP0p) September 7, 2024

Speaking of camps, we're firmly in the camp that believes the government should run much more efficiently instead of wasting our tax dollars with reckless abandon.

Efficient government is definitely something only fascists would want. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 7, 2024

We're all fascists now.

This left-wing activist "history professor" believes government efficiency is "fascism."

While her party and their billionaires engaged in a coup against the sitting president after the lie about his cognitive ability was exposed, they then installed the VP without a SINGLE VOTE… — Mike (@MadMadMadWorld_) September 7, 2024

Advertisement

It was a mostly peaceful coup.

Speaking of fascists in our midst …

We're working on the future of America's passenger rail system—funding high-speed rail projects in the West and expanding service for communities across the country. Get your ticket to ride! pic.twitter.com/6S1sKOhDII — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 30, 2024

Wait till Professor Ben-Ghiat gets a load of this guy.