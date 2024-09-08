Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save...
'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be...
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala...
TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-P...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...
Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream...
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...

Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream 'FASCISM!'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:00 PM on September 08, 2024
Claudio Iannone via AP Photo

Donald Trump recently stated that he would create a government efficiency commission and tap eccentric billionaire (and god-king of Twitter/X) to run it.

The unhinged Left, of course, took the news in stride without resorting to their typical over-the-top absurd predictions of how a Trump/Musk collaboration would play out.

Advertisement

Okay, they did not. You all sort of knew that was coming, didn't you?

For Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and professor at New York University, who regularly writes for CNN, The Atlantic, and The Huffington Post (of course), this could only mean one thing:

FASCISM!

Yep, while left-wing outfits like MSNBC are calling for a boycott of Twitter/X to 'avert the need for governmental action', people like Ben-Ghiat are imagining fascism in the heinous act of … wanting the government to run more efficiently.

This is what happens when a professor of Italian Studies and history really wants to flex her stuff over a politician and public figure she despises.

Recommended

Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hmm … Trump and Elon Musk would like the government to run more efficiently … You know who else claimed to make the government run more efficiently? Benito Mussolini!

We're not sure if the professor's stretched logic leads her to the conclusion that Trump and Musk are just plain fascists or if they are Italian fascists.

That's the trouble with ridiculous logic - it can reach nearly any conclusion.

We're pretty sure they're not going to calm down, Jim.

Speaking of camps, we're firmly in the camp that believes the government should run much more efficiently instead of wasting our tax dollars with reckless abandon.

We're all fascists now.

Advertisement

It was a mostly peaceful coup.

Speaking of fascists in our midst …

Wait till Professor Ben-Ghiat gets a load of this guy.

Tags: ELON MUSK FASCISM GOVERNMENT HISTORY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet
Amy Curtis
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
FuzzyChimp
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be Discussed
Jacob B.
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-Point (Watch)
Sam J.
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet Amy Curtis
Advertisement