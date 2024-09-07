MSNBC Writes That Elon Musk's X Is a Poison and Everyone Needs to Bail at Once

In a refreshing bit of integrity, MSNBC did not put out a post on X linking to its opinion piece that X is a poison. More specifically, Elon Musk's X is a poison, and "everyone needs to bail on it at once." We thought that already happened: when Musk was in talks to buy Twitter, all of the journalists posted their goodbyes and left forwarding addresses on Mastodon, where they'd be posting from now on.

MSNBC broke its own rule earlier Saturday by posting that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is preparing witty rejoinders to any derogatory comments that Donald Trump might make during their debate on September 10 on ABC. The Harris campaign fought hard to change the rules and keep the microphones on, hoping beyond hope for another "I'm speaking" T-shirt slogan for the campaign store.

So why is MSNBC posting a piece saying that X is poison, when the network still relies on it daily for engagement it wouldn't otherwise get? We'll have to ask author and journalist Jay Michaelson, who wrote the piece:

MSNBC demands that you stop using X because it is poison to their narrative. They also blame Elon Musk, whom they call “weirdly extreme”, for “election disinformation” pic.twitter.com/ESvWF8Yno5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2024

There's a photo of avid X user Christopher Hayes to go along with the piece, but we think our attention was supposed to be drawn to the chyron, which reads "How Elon Musk Is Driving Election Disinformation."

After the entire media complex dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as disinformation — and Twitter suspended the New York Post's account for six weeks for not taking down the story — you'd think they'd be a little smarter about making "disinformation" the new bogeyman.

Michaelson writes:

Yet, for all the actions that have been proposed — demanding advertisers boycott the service, going after SpaceX or Tesla or Starlink — the most obvious one often goes unsaid: we should stop using X. … … If every moderate-to-liberal human and organization stopped using the site, that might pressure Musk or his board of directors to stop weaponizing it. But unless we all quit, it’s quite costly to be among the few virtuous journalists, politicians or celebrities to do so. Except in very rare cases, Musk won’t notice that you’re gone — but you sure will, in the form of less clout, visibility and impact.

We're sorry … does Michaelson consider MSNBC to be "moderate to liberal"? Because that's disinformation.

Michaelson concludes by saying that this wouldn't be censorship but rather capitalism in action; after all, "free speech isn’t the same as amplified speech."

Talk about disinformation.

If Michaelson wanted anyone to read his piece, he would have linked to it on X, where it might have been seen.

Michaelson is sad that it would take a much more influential voice than his to get the ball rolling by boycotting X. We frankly aren't even going to check to see if he has an account, or if he's over on Mastodon where it's pure.

