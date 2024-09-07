WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to Say 'Derogatory Comments' During Debate

This almost sounds like NBC News is hoping Trump says something crass to Kamala, doesn't it?

In fairness, we get it: Kamala was so desperate for her 'I'M SPEAKING' moment she begged for ABC News to change the debate rules.

But the reality is, Kamala doesn't do well off-script. Heck, she doesn't do well with a script.

This headline (and post), though, is something else:

VP Harris is preparing for a variety of potential unscripted — and perhaps history-making — moments, including the possibility that former President Trump makes derogatory comments about her, according to sources familiar with her preparations. https://t.co/FrJhrgV0bK — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 7, 2024

More from NBC News:

Vice President Kamala Harris has been poring over briefing books and workshopping answers to policy questions while huddling with aides at a Pittsburgh hotel to get ready to face off against former President Donald Trump, according to multiple sources familiar with her preparations for Tuesday’s debate. Harris has been devising ways to weave her biography into her answers to try to introduce herself to Americans who may still not know much about how she grew up or her career before she ascended to the vice presidency, the sources said. They said she’s even strategized how to approach possibly shaking hands with Trump onstage (the result: it’ll likely be a game-time decision).

For the record, Trump should walk up to her and try to shake her hand.

Let her refuse.

And take her to task on it.

so, all she is working on is snarky comebacks instead of actual policy. typical. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 7, 2024

She can't commit to policies because if she's honest about what she'd do, she'd lose 46 states.

NBC “News” reporting that Kamala is spending days preparing and practicing for an “unscripted moment” in the debate against big bad Trump is why people hate the mainstream media. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) September 7, 2024

Bingo.

And let's be real here: we've seen Kamala off-script. We've seen her in softball interviews with CNN. We've heard her on the radio with Univision.

She doesn't do unscripted.

EVER.

Oh no. Trump made derogatory comments. That’s it. Let’s vote for Harris.



Communist price controls which will undoubtedly lead to food shortages is bearable compared to derogatory comments. — Corbin Sabol (@corbinsabol) September 7, 2024

This writer hopes the Trump debate prep team sees this story and pays attention. Kamala's camp is giving away their strategy here: they will try to take something Trump says and spin it into outrage.

Don't give them that opportunity.

And exactly how are insults in Presidential debates “history making”? 😂😂 — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) September 7, 2024

They're not. They've been happening since there were presidential debates.

He will probably say something along the lines of she’s the least popular VP of all time — Mike Smith (@michaeljsmith17) September 7, 2024

And she will melt down over it.

Which is funny, because it's true.

Off script she is a train wreck. — Eric (@indminded135) September 7, 2024

She sure is.

She’s a bad candidate with no policy proposals but be prepared for the YAASS QUEEN moment https://t.co/BBkSawjbYu — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 7, 2024

This is her Hail Mary play.

Trump needs to make sure she can't execute it.

No discussion of policy, just hoping for an "I'm speaking" moment. This is why she wanted the mics hot. What an absolute unserious clown show she is. https://t.co/enwknmw2EK — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 7, 2024

No lies detected.

We know. That’s always been the plan. To have a comeback that goes viral, rather than be clear about policy which actually informs Americans. https://t.co/dK4mp2uGH3 — Brittany (@bccover) September 7, 2024

And they're telegraphing it.

This is so perfectly Kamala. https://t.co/H5n9HGBgTP — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 7, 2024

It really is.

Vapid and pointless.

NBC fantasizing debate moments that haven't happened is straight out of West Wing political porn https://t.co/9YpOrrNS2C — CommodoreBTC 🍊 (@CommodoreBTC) September 7, 2024

It sure is.