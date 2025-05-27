WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing

On May 18, the WNBA reported that it was investigating "hateful fan comments" at the Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game the night before. “The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society," the league said. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

"The context of the remarks wasn't entirely clear, NBC News reported at the time. "They took place as two of the sport's biggest rivals, the Fever's Caitlin Clark and the Sky's Angel Reese, faced off on the court."

Speaking of racism and Caitlin Clark, Brittney Griner of the Atlanta Dream, who Joe Biden once traded an international killer and arms dealer for, was just caught on camera calling Clark “trash” and a “f***ing white girl” after fouling out. As far as we know, the WNBA hasn't launched a probe into that remark, even though it's on video.

On Tuesday, the WNBA released the results of its investigation of Indiana fans, and concluded that, "based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."

So it was another racism hoax. We sure are glad the WNBA put so much time and effort into investigating it.

