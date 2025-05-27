VIP
Dear Jake Tapper: I Don't Want 'Acknowledgement,' I Want Accountability
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are...
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Kil...
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of...
Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue...
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...

WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing

Brett T. | 7:15 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy

On May 18, the WNBA reported that it was investigating "hateful fan comments" at the Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game the night before. “The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society," the league said. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Advertisement

"The context of the remarks wasn't entirely clear, NBC News reported at the time. "They took place as two of the sport's biggest rivals, the Fever's Caitlin Clark and the Sky's Angel Reese, faced off on the court."

Speaking of racism and Caitlin Clark, Brittney Griner of the Atlanta Dream, who Joe Biden once traded an international killer and arms dealer for, was just caught on camera calling  Clark “trash” and a “f***ing white girl” after fouling out. As far as we know, the WNBA hasn't launched a probe into that remark, even though it's on video.

On Tuesday, the WNBA released the results of its investigation of Indiana fans, and concluded that, "based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."

Recommended

Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So it was another racism hoax. We sure are glad the WNBA put so much time and effort into investigating it.

***

Tags: INDIANA INVESTIGATION RACISM STATEMENT CLAY TRAVIS WNBA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
Amy Curtis
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are Under Construction In L.A. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
justmindy
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Amy Curtis
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers Amy Curtis
Advertisement