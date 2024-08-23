More Hard-Hitting Questions for Kamala Harris from the White House Press

As Twitchy readers know, an NBC News White House press correspondent recently got an impromptu chance to ask Vice President Harris a question after her speech at the DNC.

Advertisement

Not one to take it easy, the reporter asked 'How do you feel tonight?'

Well, it's happened again. America's famed firefighting Fourth Estate grilled Kamala Harris as she boarded Air Force Two.

Arriving at Air Force Two, Kamala Harris was asked “what’s next?”



“We’re going to walk up those stairs,” she replied.



Asked what’s after that: ‘Win. We’re gonna win’



She didn’t respond to a question about RFK Jr.



Via pooler @dannyctkemp — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 23, 2024

Hey, at least she kept it short. The longer version would have been something like:

'We're going to walk up those stairs because stairs … mmmkay? … are meant to be walked on … because when we … walk … it is the stairs … the stairs that carry us up … to do the walking. (cackle, cackle cackle)'

Stunning and brave. Speaking truth to power. Democracy dies in darkness. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 23, 2024

It might be time for WaPo to update its motto to 'Keeping the American people in darkness'.

We're not surprised they're lightweights with Democrats. It is a bit surprising that they share it with the world.

Award winning journalism great work — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 23, 2024

They're really outdoing themselves this time.

Matt this may be one of the most ground breaking exchanges in the history of journalism. Well done — Keith (@keithl_33) August 23, 2024

We are in awe. No, really.

You’re a natural. That’s the hard-hitting “speaking truth to power” attitude that gives the media special privileges. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) August 23, 2024

The White House press reporters have about 70 days to step up and do their jobs.

Maybe they'll surprise us. We doubt it.

Perhaps if they put down the Democrat water they could do their jobs better.

This is a brilliant campaign strategy. By walking up the stairs, @kamalaharris is hoping to show that she can do things @joebiden could not. https://t.co/wwrjshWmYq — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 23, 2024

'She's eminently qualified.'

What is her favorite ice cream flavor? — Perlenn (@PerlenGreybeard) August 23, 2024

That's how you know they're really not at the top of their game - not a single ice cream question.

After never winning a primary, Kamala became the presidential nominee by backroom dealings a month ago.



She’s had zero interviews and still hasn’t announced a policy platform.



The media has no substantive questions. https://t.co/nwBunwJgpx — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 23, 2024

Advertisement

This is gross journalistic malpractice by the press corps. There are so many questions that should be answered by leading Democrats, President Biden, and now presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

We are living through a historically odd last-minute switch of a major party's elected nominee. We've not been told why.

The media should be demanding answers to those questions.

There is one simple reason WaPo and other outlets aren't calling out the White House and the Harris campaign for stonewalling them: The know the answers to those questions reflect poorly on Democrats and them … and it's an election year.

Just breathtaking.

Moments in history like this, gosh, can you imagine just being there. https://t.co/FPJChZ82ZA — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 23, 2024

This will be one to tell the grandkids about.