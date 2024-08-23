More Hard-Hitting Questions for Kamala Harris from the White House Press

Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on August 23, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, an NBC News White House press correspondent recently got an impromptu chance to ask Vice President Harris a question after her speech at the DNC.

Advertisement

Not one to take it easy, the reporter asked 'How do you feel tonight?'

Well, it's happened again. America's famed firefighting Fourth Estate grilled Kamala Harris as she boarded Air Force Two.

Hey, at least she kept it short. The longer version would have been something like:

'We're going to walk up those stairs because stairs … mmmkay? … are meant to be walked on … because when we … walk … it is the stairs … the stairs that carry us up … to do the walking. (cackle, cackle cackle)'

It might be time for WaPo to update its motto to 'Keeping the American people in darkness'.

We're not surprised they're lightweights with Democrats. It is a bit surprising that they share it with the world.

This is gross journalistic malpractice by the press corps. There are so many questions that should be answered by leading Democrats, President Biden, and now presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

We are living through a historically odd last-minute switch of a major party's elected nominee. We've not been told why.

The media should be demanding answers to those questions.

There is one simple reason WaPo and other outlets aren't calling out the White House and the Harris campaign for stonewalling them: The know the answers to those questions reflect poorly on Democrats and them … and it's an election year.

This will be one to tell the grandkids about.

