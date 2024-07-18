So Dumb It's Funny: 'EarGate' Has Consumed Left-Wing Conspiracy Peddlers

We don't know about you, but watching the Left flailing to come to terms with their frail candidate and the bump in support for former President Trump following the attempt to assassinate him is, frankly, hilarious.

They don't know how to cope.

An assassin's bullet tried to kill Trump and ended up finishing off the Biden campaign instead.

Over the past few days, they've been spinning themselves into an insane frenzy because they don't have a detailed medical report on the damage to Trump's ear.

Did MSNBC just equate the Trump campaign not yet releasing information about Trump’s ear (which they imply might not have been hit by a bullet but by broken glass) to the Biden admin’s lack of transparency for months about Biden’s physical and mental health? pic.twitter.com/sJYavcIRjm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

Failed former Republican National Committee Chair, Michael Steele, who has since turned into a TDS-afflicted Biden shill went on MSNBC and made the case that not having a detailed medical report on the minor damage to Trump's ear was tantamount to Democrats and the entire mainstream press lying to the American people about Biden's clear cognitive decline.

Boy do I have good news for Michael Steele. pic.twitter.com/aoWbkQ5W7o — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 18, 2024

LOL! Seriously, GOP, hiring losers like this is why you ended up getting Trump.

Steele was not alone. Left-wing nutbags across Twitter/X are adamant that they need more information about Trump's ear.

They're calling it 'EarGate'. We're not even joking.

Call me skeptical, but if Trump’s ear really had been hit by a bullet, he would be holding a doctor’s report on it way up high and waving it around to the press like an upside down Bible. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 18, 2024

The claims about Trump's ear range from 'he was not hit by a bullet', 'it must be a very superficial wound', and 'they're hiding the extent of the damage'.

It's all too funny.

Does anyone else find it strange that he, or his physician, hasn’t advised the American people about the extent of his injuries and the treatment he received?? Why is he wearing a maxi pad for a cut on his ear?? pic.twitter.com/n8Esr2bevS — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) July 17, 2024

People who can't even tell you which gender uses maxi pads are now demanding hard scientific evidence about Trump's ear injury.

how often have AR-15 bullets "pierced" part of someone's body, "ripping through the skin," while leaving the body part intact and without serious injury?



on the other hand it's easy to imagine a shard of shattered glass causing the bleeding Trump suffered



no briefing is odd https://t.co/lchLQno9Mn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2024

Here's John Harwood, MSNBC conspiracist, playing the role of uneducated ballistics expert.

He's also pushing the 'shattered glass' narrative, despite having no evidence whatsoever that a teleprompter or glass was shattered.

Note how these conspiracy theories never mention what glass it is that is supposed to have shattered. MSNBC reported that both teleprompters were intact. https://t.co/uJdhlPxk0e — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 18, 2024

Even his own network debunked the teleprompter claim.

Can we see the ear or no? Just show us the ear. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 17, 2024

Seriously, they've been at this for days.

They're also very upset that he's wearing a bandage on the injured ear.

Yep, same people. LOL.

BREAKING - YOUR REACTION: @MSNBC's Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) says, 'We still don't know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet, glass fragments, or shrapnel. We still have no details. Why?' WATCH pic.twitter.com/NnWQSIgRiC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 18, 2024

Our own Sam J. detailed Joy Reid's deranged conspiracy rant.

No leftist conspiracy would be complete without the ravings of Seth Abramson.

RETWEET if you think it would benefit our understanding of what happened in Pennsylvania to see the medical reports produced at the hospital where Trump was treated and to hear from the doctors who treated him instead of having this bizarre cone of silence around the whole issue — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Physicians Suggest Trump Could Have Undisclosed Brain Trauma in Wake of His Team's Bizarre Refusal to Release Any Information About His Injury or Its Treatment; Doctors Say Even Getting Grazed By a Bullet Can Have Catastrophic Unseen Effects https://t.co/3JB4tGvrjE — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2024

We told you … they're nuttier than squirrel droppings.

Can someone tell me what network is covering the fact that the cognitively addled, obese, low energy, 78-year-old felon whose ear healed faster than mine did after getting it pierced at Claire's fell asleep every night of the RNC Reichstag Clownshow so far? — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) July 18, 2024

Other left-wing wackos, fueled by fake photos of Trump's supposedly-healed ear, are neck-deep in the EarGate nonsense.

It’s an understatement to say that it’s bizarre that a presidential candidate has sustained an injury from an attempted assassination and no medical report is issued to describe his evaluation and the extent of his injury. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 18, 2024

With the Trump campaign’s continued refusal to provide any official info about his medical care following the assassination attempt, many people now think Trump was likely injured by a shard of broken glass instead of a bullet. Hence the bandage to hide the wound.



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZZDqGyiXX0 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 18, 2024

Allow us to help you out: Ears bleed. A lot. The damage is clearly minor. There's no conspiracy here.

But don't take our word for it. Even Snopes called the glass claim false.

They have photos of the undamaged teleprompters as well as the amazing photo of the bullet whizzing past Trump's head.

What these propagandists are actually doing is trying to suggest an attempt to kill a former U.S. president is somehow lesser because he wasn't injured badly or killed.

Or, as others have suggested, they want people to believe the entire thing was staged by the Trump campaign - a claim that could only be entertained by the self-lobotomized.

And just like that, Democrats want to see the medical records of a President……but only Trump’s, not Biden’s. They don’t believe Trump was shot.😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 18, 2024

They have no interest in Biden proving he's mentally capable of being president, but the extent of the bullet graze on Trump's ear … now that's important. Wow.

I don't want to hear a single word from the "disinformation experts" ever again when the liberal media elite of Margaret Sullivan, John Harwood, Joy Reid, and Rachel Maddow are out here "just asking questions" about Trump being shot through the ear and their friends all just… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2024

Thankfully, we don't think people are buying what they're selling. Democrats miss … again.

