So Dumb It's Funny: 'EarGate' Has Consumed Left-Wing Conspiracy Peddlers

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We don't know about you, but watching the Left flailing to come to terms with their frail candidate and the bump in support for former President Trump following the attempt to assassinate him is, frankly, hilarious.

Advertisement

They don't know how to cope.

An assassin's bullet tried to kill Trump and ended up finishing off the Biden campaign instead.

Over the past few days, they've been spinning themselves into an insane frenzy because they don't have a detailed medical report on the damage to Trump's ear.

Failed former Republican National Committee Chair, Michael Steele, who has since turned into a TDS-afflicted Biden shill went on MSNBC and made the case that not having a detailed medical report on the minor damage to Trump's ear was tantamount to Democrats and the entire mainstream press lying to the American people about Biden's clear cognitive decline.

LOL! Seriously, GOP, hiring losers like this is why you ended up getting Trump.

Steele was not alone. Left-wing nutbags across Twitter/X are adamant that they need more information about Trump's ear.

They're calling it 'EarGate'. We're not even joking.

Advertisement

The claims about Trump's ear range from 'he was not hit by a bullet', 'it must be a very superficial wound', and 'they're hiding the extent of the damage'.

It's all too funny.

People who can't even tell you which gender uses maxi pads are now demanding hard scientific evidence about Trump's ear injury.

Here's John Harwood, MSNBC conspiracist, playing the role of uneducated ballistics expert.

He's also pushing the 'shattered glass' narrative, despite having no evidence whatsoever that a teleprompter or glass was shattered.

Even his own network debunked the teleprompter claim.

Advertisement

Seriously, they've been at this for days.

They're also very upset that he's wearing a bandage on the injured ear.

Yep, same people. LOL.

Our own Sam J. detailed Joy Reid's deranged conspiracy rant.

No leftist conspiracy would be complete without the ravings of Seth Abramson.

We told you … they're nuttier than squirrel droppings.

Advertisement

Other left-wing wackos, fueled by fake photos of Trump's supposedly-healed ear, are neck-deep in the EarGate nonsense.

Allow us to help you out: Ears bleed. A lot. The damage is clearly minor. There's no conspiracy here.

But don't take our word for it. Even Snopes called the glass claim false.

They have photos of the undamaged teleprompters as well as the amazing photo of the bullet whizzing past Trump's head.

What these propagandists are actually doing is trying to suggest an attempt to kill a former U.S. president is somehow lesser because he wasn't injured badly or killed.

Or, as others have suggested, they want people to believe the entire thing was staged by the Trump campaign - a claim that could only be entertained by the self-lobotomized.

Advertisement

They have no interest in Biden proving he's mentally capable of being president, but the extent of the bullet graze on Trump's ear … now that's important. Wow.

Thankfully, we don't think people are buying what they're selling. Democrats miss … again.

=======================================================================

