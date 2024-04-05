Literally Shaking: The Responses Coming From the Epicenter of the NYC Earthquake are Hilarious

SCIENCE! NBC Affiliate's Attempt to Link NY-Area Earthquake to Climate Change Is Beyond...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:30 PM on April 05, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We recently reported on the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan, and now New York and New Jersey have their own harrowing stories of the earthquake that rocked the region today.

Okay, it wasn't that harrowing, but hey, earthquakes just aren't very common in these parts and Twitter/X was awash with earthquake stories and, of course, jokes.

Yep, it was a lot like that.

There was some shaking. They felt it. You can't blame the uninitiated for getting a little worked up over a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter square in the middle of New York City.

Fine, not exactly in New York City.

Wouldn't that be fun? LOL. No, the epicenter was in New Jersey, but about 4.5 miles from Bedminster.

Chris, Chris, Chris … You know how the internet works.

Chris Christie trended for a bit as Twitter/X did its thing at the governor's expense.

So much devastation.

LOLOLOL!

Just a little rattled.

We think they're going to pull through, but it was terrifying.

Let's get to the … uh … core of the problem. How did this happen?

The helpful folks of Twitter/X had some ideas.

Sounds about right.

Do not give them any ideas! LOL.

Nope, that's it. That's gotta be it.

LOL. Nice.

HAHA! Apparently, the bot purge is not yet complete.

Bwahaha!

Others thought New Yorkers were overreacting just a little.

Thankfully, it wasn't any worse. Hang in there, New York.

Oh, you too, New Jersey.

***

