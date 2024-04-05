Literally Shaking: The Responses Coming From the Epicenter of the NYC Earthquake are Hilarious

We recently reported on the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan, and now New York and New Jersey have their own harrowing stories of the earthquake that rocked the region today.

I just photos of the destruction out in Long Island.



Magnitude 4.8 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/cNdwAj88s3 — Nick Yoder (@NickYoder86) April 5, 2024

Okay, it wasn't that harrowing, but hey, earthquakes just aren't very common in these parts and Twitter/X was awash with earthquake stories and, of course, jokes.

NYC residents right now pic.twitter.com/E6JGrG15A3 — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) April 5, 2024

Yep, it was a lot like that.

There was some shaking. They felt it. You can't blame the uninitiated for getting a little worked up over a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter square in the middle of New York City.

Proof that NY always thinks it's the epicenter of EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/SIboKekCga — briandonohue (@briandonohue) April 5, 2024

Fine, not exactly in New York City.

Wait so you’re telling me the epicenter of the New York City earthquake was…Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster?? pic.twitter.com/uH5uBTnfc6 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 5, 2024

Wouldn't that be fun? LOL. No, the epicenter was in New Jersey, but about 4.5 miles from Bedminster.

A few moments ago our entire house shook for about 25 seconds or so here in Mendham, NJ. Did we just have an earthquake? — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) April 5, 2024

Chris, Chris, Chris … You know how the internet works.

He had to have known what would happen if he posted this https://t.co/WTYYYhkoES — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 5, 2024

Chris Christie trended for a bit as Twitter/X did its thing at the governor's expense.

Before and after photos of the earthquake damage to my apartment. pic.twitter.com/VnIgWX1NnI — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 5, 2024

We survived the NYC earthquake.



We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/8Zwvlz2Jg5 — Brandon Trusso (@brandontrusso) April 5, 2024

So much devastation.

Fox News reporter at New Jersey home looking for earthquake damage: There are some branches in the yard here but that could be from the storm a couple days ago. pic.twitter.com/aPyAcG3QvI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 5, 2024

LOLOLOL!

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

Just a little rattled.

We think they're going to pull through, but it was terrifying.

First responders on the scene in NYC pic.twitter.com/anrXcatFGe — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 5, 2024

Let's get to the … uh … core of the problem. How did this happen?

The helpful folks of Twitter/X had some ideas.

I have it on good authority that the earthquake was caused by climate change, vaccines, white supremacy, the Deep State, and divine wrath.



But mostly by net neutrality repeal. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 5, 2024

Sounds about right.

“How Governor DeSantis’ Coal-Fired Pizza Caused the New York Earthquake” - Palm Beach Post tomorrow, probably — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 5, 2024

Do not give them any ideas! LOL.

Earthquake As Jews Dig Tunnels Too Deep And Unearth A Balrog https://t.co/7gkSKC42DS pic.twitter.com/yH2d4c6EFD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 5, 2024

Nope, that's it. That's gotta be it.

Yelling "I'M WALKING HERE" at a tectonic plate — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) April 5, 2024

LOL. Nice.

What’s wrong with people pic.twitter.com/MaypljhU32 — Adam Friedland (@AdamFriedland) April 5, 2024

HAHA! Apparently, the bot purge is not yet complete.

Bwahaha!

How California's looking at New Yorkers #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jpOYc6ksUg — You Know the vibes 💯 (@RonnieThaGreat) April 5, 2024

Others thought New Yorkers were overreacting just a little.

New Yorkers telling Taiwan how bad their earthquake was pic.twitter.com/AQ70xNIeq2 — NotMagills (@slligaM) April 5, 2024

Thankfully, it wasn't any worse. Hang in there, New York.

Oh, you too, New Jersey.

***

