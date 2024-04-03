WATCH: Images Emerge From 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan

Images and videos are surfacing across Twitter/X purporting to be from the earthquakes that rocked Tawain and resulted in a tsunami warning in Japan.

There’s been a significant earthquake in Taiwan and the scenes coming out of the aftermath are quite harrowing.



It’s currently 9 AM there.



My god. pic.twitter.com/rIii6mDMMl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 3, 2024

Note: We have not independently verified these images or videos, but have selected those which are being widely shared across Twitter/X and appear to be legitimate. There are already fakes being trafficked across the site, which is expected in these situations. We will update this article to correct any inaccuracies, if necessary.

Preliminary reports indicate the quake occurred around 8:00 am in Tawain and registered somewhere between 7.4 and 7.5.

Various videos claim to show disruption to Taiwanese commuters.

Heavy shaking on the new Zhongzheng Bridge in Tapai, Taiwan, during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/k8wzbgbw71 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024

Terrifying scene on the Taipei Metro during the Taiwan earthquake. pic.twitter.com/KHNMkp11F5 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024

Part of Highway 9 on the West Side of the Qingshui Tunnel in Eastern Taiwan has Collapsed due to a Rockslide from this mornings Earthquake which measured at a 7.5 Magnitude on the Richter Scale. pic.twitter.com/hGHavYxZy7 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024

The power of the quake is evident in various videos that claim to be from the event.

River in Taiwan reacting to the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/a5vZXJw3z8 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024

WATCH: 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan pic.twitter.com/VqOBD9f95e — BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2024

Japan is bracing for a possible tsunami.

There is also reportedly major damage to some structures and landslides throughout the region.

Several Rock and Landslides are reported to have occurred on the Eastern Coast of Taiwan, caused by this mornings Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/G6aSDnxE5w — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024

A Multistory Commercial and Apartment Building on the Corner of Congquing and Zhongshan Road has Partially Collapsed in the East Taiwanese City of Hualien as a result of this morning’s 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/zC1nkJPWO0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024

#BREAKING: Multiple buildings have reportedly collapsed in Taiwan following a preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake.



Video is reportedly from Hualien, Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/ZQaqODTNGv — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024

Reported video of the heavy shaking inside a TV studio in Taiwan during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/C2UN4igFvB — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024

Prayers for the safety of the people of Taiwan.

