WATCH: Images Emerge From 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan

Images and videos are surfacing across Twitter/X purporting to be from the earthquakes that rocked Tawain and resulted in a tsunami warning in Japan.
There’s been a significant earthquake in Taiwan and the scenes coming out of the aftermath are quite harrowing.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 3, 2024
It’s currently 9 AM there.
My god. pic.twitter.com/rIii6mDMMl
Note: We have not independently verified these images or videos, but have selected those which are being widely shared across Twitter/X and appear to be legitimate. There are already fakes being trafficked across the site, which is expected in these situations. We will update this article to correct any inaccuracies, if necessary.
#Bridge shaking during #Taiwan earthquake.😱— Oliver T. Mhuriro (@Oliver_Mhuriro) April 3, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Q1yofO9zad
Preliminary reports indicate the quake occurred around 8:00 am in Tawain and registered somewhere between 7.4 and 7.5.
Various videos claim to show disruption to Taiwanese commuters.
Heavy shaking on the new Zhongzheng Bridge in Tapai, Taiwan, during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/k8wzbgbw71— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024
Terrifying scene on the Taipei Metro during the Taiwan earthquake. pic.twitter.com/KHNMkp11F5— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024
Part of Highway 9 on the West Side of the Qingshui Tunnel in Eastern Taiwan has Collapsed due to a Rockslide from this mornings Earthquake which measured at a 7.5 Magnitude on the Richter Scale. pic.twitter.com/hGHavYxZy7— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024
The power of the quake is evident in various videos that claim to be from the event.
River in Taiwan reacting to the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/a5vZXJw3z8— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024
WATCH: 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan pic.twitter.com/VqOBD9f95e— BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2024
Japan is bracing for a possible tsunami.
津波の影響なのか急激に水位が引いていってる。— Tomohiro Yuasa🔥🔥🔥 (@bakusokukun) April 3, 2024
あと30分後に5mの津波がホテルまで来るらしい🙃
プチパニック！ pic.twitter.com/ttVUZgjxYY
🚨 BREAKING – Japan: Naha Airport Okinawa Earthquake - Everyone evacuated to the 3rd floor due to tsunami warning #Taiwan #Earthquake #Tsunami #TaiwanEarthquake #China #ishigaki #Hualien #Japan #Terremoto pic.twitter.com/oBeEfymJGx— T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) April 3, 2024
There is also reportedly major damage to some structures and landslides throughout the region.
Several Rock and Landslides are reported to have occurred on the Eastern Coast of Taiwan, caused by this mornings Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/G6aSDnxE5w— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024
BREAKING: M 7.5 massive earthquake— kiran joshi (100% Follow Back) (@kiranjoshi235) April 3, 2024
Multiple buildings collapse after quake hits eastern Taiwan - witnesses#Taiwan #earthquake #TaiwanEarthquake #TSunami #Sismo #deprem #BREAKING#地震 #Dizhen #earthquake pic.twitter.com/TOgneLHlNZ
A Multistory Commercial and Apartment Building on the Corner of Congquing and Zhongshan Road has Partially Collapsed in the East Taiwanese City of Hualien as a result of this morning’s 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/zC1nkJPWO0— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024
#BREAKING: Multiple buildings have reportedly collapsed in Taiwan following a preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake.— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024
Video is reportedly from Hualien, Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/ZQaqODTNGv
Then, there's this lady.
Reported video of the heavy shaking inside a TV studio in Taiwan during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/C2UN4igFvB— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024
Talk about commitment to getting the job done. Wow.
Prayers for the safety of the people of Taiwan.
