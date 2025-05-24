Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs...
Sen. Ted Cruz Runs a Mean Pick 6 After Tim Walz Throws a...
VIP
PolitiFact's Use of 'Experts' to Debunk Brit Hume's Observation About Biden Has Aged...
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost...
Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His...
Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem...
Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run...
VIP
Predictable Pivot: Tapper’s Biden Book is Now an Excuse to Go After Trump’s...
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer...
US Steel Staying Put: President Trump Green Lights Deal With Nippon
Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez
VIP
The Left Is Inherently Violent Part 93,528
You're Darned Right He Does! Politico Frets Trump Sees Judicial Losses As a...

Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30 an Hour Minimum Wage Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 24, 2025
Sarah D.

About a week ago, we told you the Los Angeles City Council voted to raise the minimum wage for airport and hotel workers to $30.

That was inaccurate.

The proposed wage is actually $38 and change, and businesses impacted by this dictate are not happy. In fact, they're threatening to withdraw from the Olympic deal all together:

Advertisement

This writer is laying down the marker: LA will not host the 2028 Olympic games because they're governed by morons.

Not a clue.

They sure did.

Tell us you know nothing about how businesses work without telling us you know nothing about how businesses work.

They probably already regret it.

Time is running out. It takes years to build the Olympic infrastructure.

And then governments will just ban robots. Or try to.

Recommended

Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If they're smart, they are.

The LA City Council realizes people don't have to come to the Olympics and pay those rates, right?

Very ironic.

Might as well at this point, and put the final nail in the coffin of CA businesses.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES MINIMUM WAGE OLYMPICS KAREN BASS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Ted Cruz Runs a Mean Pick 6 After Tim Walz Throws a Self-Unaware 'Freedom' Brag Up for Grabs
Doug P.
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His ‘Journalistic’ Cowardice
Warren Squire
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost of Security for Tom Homan
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE
Doug P.
PolitiFact's Use of 'Experts' to Debunk Brit Hume's Observation About Biden Has Aged Wonderfully
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark Grateful Calvin
Advertisement