Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30 an Hour Minimum Wage Law

About a week ago, we told you the Los Angeles City Council voted to raise the minimum wage for airport and hotel workers to $30.

That was inaccurate.

The proposed wage is actually $38 and change, and businesses impacted by this dictate are not happy. In fact, they're threatening to withdraw from the Olympic deal all together:

Advertisement

Los Angeles hotels threaten to withdraw from Olympics deal over nearly $40 minimum wage hike pic.twitter.com/BGVvloAHAb — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 23, 2025

This writer is laying down the marker: LA will not host the 2028 Olympic games because they're governed by morons.

just more proof that the people running everything in California have absolutely NO idea of how things work! — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) May 23, 2025

Not a clue.

What happened to the demands for a $30 minimum wage hike? Did they skip a step? — Gig Patta (@GigPatta) May 23, 2025

They sure did.

So the hotels will be able to screw the tourist ??? — James Daugherty (@JDXReport) May 23, 2025

Tell us you know nothing about how businesses work without telling us you know nothing about how businesses work.

Geez who couldn't have seen that coming.

The Olympics committee well regret that they ever gave the contract for the Olympics to Los Angeles — Heckler Pix (@ohheckorama) May 23, 2025

They probably already regret it.

Honestly, it should be moved to another city. We have too many problems here. — Rebecca (@blackviolas) May 23, 2025

Time is running out. It takes years to build the Olympic infrastructure.

$40/hr for hotel workers??😂



Elon can’t build those robots fast enough. — 50byHalftime (@50byHalftime) May 23, 2025

And then governments will just ban robots. Or try to.

The international Olympic committee has to be looking at contingency cities for 2028, right? https://t.co/UYwGSTpahL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 23, 2025

If they're smart, they are.

As they should. Imagine the prices people will be paying to stay in an LA hotel in 2028 for the Olympics. $40 per hour minimum wage is preposterous. These progressive idiots did not learn anything after the disastrous minimum wage hike for fast food. https://t.co/xKxRmJ6UDP pic.twitter.com/BAZl6dzlGS — World Of Hurt (@surlybits) May 24, 2025

The LA City Council realizes people don't have to come to the Olympics and pay those rates, right?

Ironic the left says tariffs will increase the cost of goods on consumers but somehow $30/hr minimum wage won’t.

🤡

California is burning to the ground in live time. https://t.co/fjEbzCEciQ — Mt.Hexerest (@MtHexerest) May 23, 2025

Very ironic.

Good Lord, why not just make it $100 an hour while they’re at it? 🙄 https://t.co/SYxwuwUx8N — Dupup69 (@dupup69) May 23, 2025

Might as well at this point, and put the final nail in the coffin of CA businesses.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.