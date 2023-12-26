Biden Roasted for Raising Pay of Federal Workers While Private Sector Employees Suffer

True to form, President Biden is attempting to address his high inflation by handing out more money - your money.

Take a gander at this tweet from the 'Biden's Wins' Twitter/X account.

BREAKING: President Biden just enacted a historic 5.2% pay raise for federal workers. This is the largest pay raise since 1980. This is another example of President Biden’s commitment to building an economy from the bottom up and middle out. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) December 25, 2023

A historic pay raise for federal workers is quite a slap in the face to the private sector employees who will fund the pay raise, as they struggle under the increased gas and grocery prices we've come to expect under Bidenomics.

This type of move is right in the Democrat wheelhouse. They get to claim they're doing something to help 'the little people' without actually having to improve the economy in any way to pay for their spending.

With acts like this, we can expect more of the same.

Work from home and a massive pay raise too, this administration just continues to grow big government. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 26, 2023

Government reliance is the name of the game, and what better way to bring it about than to grow the size of government and gift pay raises to the millions of employees you've hired to operate your bureaucratic behemoth?

This isn’t a “win”.



The rest of the US workers - who PAY federal workers salaries - didn’t get 5.2% raises. Many got no raise at all - and were lucky if they kept their jobs. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) December 25, 2023

It doesn't seem wise to us to be bragging about historic pay increases at a rate that outstrips what most Americans can expect to see under Biden's inflation-plagued economy.

This is a slap in the face to ordinary Americans who work in private business.



The pension system for government workers is far worse. https://t.co/7vjZQZktv5 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 26, 2023

Pensions are a mythical tale from the olden days for most Americans. Only institutions that don't have to operate in the world government creates for us can afford such luxuries.

How is using the federal government to increase wages for its own workers with our tax dollars building from the bottom up? — C. Lane (@mr__blonde_) December 25, 2023

Don't expect a rational answer from these folks. Sure, it's a way to build an overbearing government from the bottom up. It's certainly no way to build an economy.

Perhaps Biden should make every citizen of the United States a government worker and give us all a heaping pay raise. That should solve everything, right?

Democrats live in a fantasy world.

Another term is called pandering for votes — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) December 25, 2023

You all noticed an election is nearing, didn't you?

The President just bought off millions of Federal employees. https://t.co/zYuVjqsx6r — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 26, 2023

Let the bribery begin! Federal worker pay raises, promises of student loan 'forgiveness', and more will be on the table to try to buy votes for Democrats.

Weird how the only people getting raises that keep them up with inflation are the people who caused inflation. https://t.co/GTE6oQYw8r — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 25, 2023

We noticed. We hope most Americans are noticing too.

Doubling down on the nonsense that helped create the current mess we find ourselves in is typical of the galaxy-brained people currently running the country.

So he stole money from people who produce things to give to people who don’t https://t.co/bT9cFNPraw — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) December 26, 2023

Nailed it.

Oh, and don't forget to praise President Biden for stealing from you.

Live look at the American taxpayer: https://t.co/cLld4ppCci pic.twitter.com/1D08T7G1zR — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 26, 2023

Assume the position.

Yall didn’t get raises .. you just get to pay for someone else’s.

Congrats? https://t.co/BYbrbNf9nF — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 26, 2023

It's all getting a bit tiresome, isn't it?

Hmmm. Seems more like another example of using taxpayer dollars to help a privileged few overcome the pain of the inflation his policies caused. https://t.co/Xbnkm8kOnS — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) December 26, 2023

Yep. Democrats hope to secure their votes in the process. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.” ― Alexander Fraser Tytler

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it's not looking good.

Take heart, there's a reason the Founders didn't give us a direct democracy. There's hope, but we're definitely trending in the wrong direction.

