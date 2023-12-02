Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her

WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 PM on December 02, 2023
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, Susan Sarandon faced backlash after saying a lot of Jewish people were 'getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country'.

Two weeks and one job loss later, Sarandon has now apologized for her comments.

The actress released a statement revealing that she had not intended to speak at the rally, which doesn't exactly make things any better.

It's amazing how potential career damage brings out apologies, eh?

Bingo.

Ha! She sieg'd when she should have zagged.

The people of Twitter/X were not having it.

Unvarnished. We like it.

Right? It's hard to accept apologies from people who pretend for a living.

It's gonna take a lot more than one statement delivered under threat of career damage.

Fact check: True.

Sorry, Susan. You done stepped in it.

We have doubts. Usually, the next step is to claim that she is the victim.

***

