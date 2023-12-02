Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her

As Twitchy readers know, Susan Sarandon faced backlash after saying a lot of Jewish people were 'getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country'.

Two weeks and one job loss later, Sarandon has now apologized for her comments.

Susan Sarandon apologizes for anti-Jewish rant at NYC rally: ‘Terrible mistake’ https://t.co/eGacNotjmX pic.twitter.com/2pcON9kIjv — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2023

The actress released a statement revealing that she had not intended to speak at the rally, which doesn't exactly make things any better.

Statement from Susan Sarandon pic.twitter.com/F394QJ1LdO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2023

It's amazing how potential career damage brings out apologies, eh?

She wasn't sorry until her agency dropped her — LunaLaine (@LunaLaineRain) December 2, 2023

Bingo.

"I meant to say the HELL with Hitler..." https://t.co/cOFeUhbOQw — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 2, 2023

Ha! She sieg'd when she should have zagged.

She's like 100 yo she should've known better. Attention seeking whore is all she is — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) December 2, 2023

She doesn’t think it was a mistake, it is just probably impacting her bottom line now — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) December 2, 2023

Rosanne was black listed for less — The Yankees SuperFan (@YanksSuperFan) December 2, 2023

Actions have consequences eh Susan? — Lisa (@politeracy) December 2, 2023

“I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, & compassion for all ppl. I hope that we can meet with love & willingness to engage in dialogue, esp with those with whom we disagree,” she concluded



Does this mean we’ll soon see Susan Sarandon at an anti-Hamas rally? 😂 — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לבי (@TheDanLevy) December 2, 2023

The people of Twitter/X were not having it.

Reap it you old goat — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 2, 2023

Unvarnished. We like it.

If she'd realised her disgusting words were a 'terrible mistake' surely she would have made this statement two weeks ago when the backlash started.? I think this is what's meant by caving under pressure.. — Lisa (@Elliedog66) December 2, 2023

Right? It's hard to accept apologies from people who pretend for a living.

She meant every word of it and nobody should accept her apology. — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) December 2, 2023

It's gonna take a lot more than one statement delivered under threat of career damage.

Fact check: True.

Susan Sarandon: "I've made a terrible mistake."



Too late, you're in Mel Gibson territory now, byotch!https://t.co/4bFoiBORHD — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 2, 2023

Sorry, Susan. You done stepped in it.

It was indeed a "terrible mistake" to pretend that the people murdering Jews are somehow the victims. Let's hope @susansarandon uses her now-abundant free time to reflect on the reasons she made such a mistake. https://t.co/AoGzZjnTmO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 2, 2023

We have doubts. Usually, the next step is to claim that she is the victim.

