Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'

Paul Farhi from the Washington Post belittled the concept of 'citizen journalism', earning him quite the ratio from the folks of Twitter/X.

It was not so much the idea that there are citizen journalists who deliver shoddy reporting that brought down an avalanche of criticism on the pompous Post reporter. It was the underlying implication that the 'pros' are markedly better.

In the early days of citizen journalism, we expected that they might get it wrong or be more biased than the 'pros'. That distinction has been decimated by the great work of many citizen journalists and the shabby efforts of their professional counterparts.

Someone invented the phrase “citizen journalism” a few years ago to describe amateurs doing the work of pros. Yes, it occasionally works, but probably no more often than “citizen cop,” “citizen attorney” or “citizen soldier.” — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 19, 2023

In case you don't remember, we recently highlighted Farhi's attempt to run cover for the 'pros' who described Israeli children being kidnapped by Hamas hostage takers as being 'detained'.

Those pros are often pretty bad at their job, Mr. Farhi.

“Citizen Journalism”was made popular by Andrew Breitbart, and it was because the corporate media lies so much and is so wrong on everything. Kinda describes you regarding the Steele Dossier. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 19, 2023

Bingo. Citizen journalism is popular because professional journalists have performed so poorly.

Seriously, they disgraced themselves during Trump's presidency.

Trump stood up, called them all fake news, and their response was to get even worse. They've brought this on themselves.

The frog is winning handily, by the way.

Those other professions have standards. Most journalists nowadays can't even use proper grammar in their haste to get the story wrong. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 19, 2023

We been told you.

(Had to be done. Not sorry.)

Journalism this ratio! — Kenny Blankenship (@KennyBlankens17) November 19, 2023

LOL. Yes!

Yes, it takes a lot of insular credentialism to get the 2016 election, Russia Collusion, the COVID lab leak, and Hunter Biden's laptop so wrong while simultaneously demanding censorship of those that saw the truth all along. https://t.co/XUjQZLlCXr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 20, 2023

Could a citizen journalist have done any worse? Clearly not, and many did much better.

These folks did NOTHING when The New York Post was censored for reporting real, consequential news on the Hunter Biden laptop story. They looked the other way, or worse, they promoted the lie that it was Russian disinformation.

You write for the WaPo. Sit down. https://t.co/nSzgEgFebX — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2023

Take all the seats, bro.

Except cops, attorneys, and the military are required to follow higher standards of conduct and professionalism than average people. A "journalist" doesn't.



These aren't equivalent in any way. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) November 19, 2023

Exactly, even a monkey can do it.

Ah yes the good ole days where pros just dominated. Who dis? pic.twitter.com/g8m820cNlg — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) November 19, 2023

This is not going well for Farhi. LOL.

These water-carrying propagandists really do have an elevated view of their "profession". No bar exam or physical training required to repeat DNC talking points... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) November 20, 2023

Paul Farhi wouldn't need to tweet this if his professional buddies were doing a better job.

They're being obsoleted by citizen journalists and Community Notes but still think they're not the problem.

Dude you literally work for the Taylor Lorenz paper. — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) November 20, 2023

LOLOLOL!

🏆 THIS RATIO IS GLORIOUS 🏆 — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) November 20, 2023

It's so beautiful.

Yep.

Sorry, sonny, we citizens journalists have been eating your lunch for a decade. https://t.co/gFEmxM2L6Y — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) November 20, 2023

It's true.

“Amateurs doing the work of pros” has become such an obsolete phrase with regards to journalists over the past 5-10 years. Journalists have proven time and time again to be no better—and sometimes worse—at their job than the citizen amateurs. https://t.co/lAeO78yy13 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 19, 2023

It's not really all that hard. Accurate reporting is good, no matter who delivers it.

Keep up the good work, citizen journalists. We're pretty sure WaPo and others will continue to give you the opportunity to shine.

