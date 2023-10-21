Redsteeze Calls Out WaPo Media Reporter Over Hamas-Friendly 'Egregious Choice of Words'

Biden Brag About What the Inflation Reduction Act is Doing Backfires Big Time
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 AM on October 21, 2023
Townhall Media

As Twitchy readers know, WaPo got lambasted for reporting that Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas were simply 'detained'.

The Washington Post's Paul Farhi addressed the controversy in a larger piece about the difficulty … er … struggle … umm … plight … of the media when choosing words that introduce obvious bias into their reporting.

We don't have that problem here at Twitchy, by the way, because we don't pretend to be unbiased.

The struggle is real, according to Farhi, as he tries to convince his readers of the painstaking effort newsrooms put into removing their personal bias.

Then he blows his cover entirely with this gem:

Even before his term as president, Donald Trump sparked another discussion of vocabulary: Does he propagate 'falsehoods,' 'misstatements' or just plain 'lies'?

LOL! They're working so hard to get it right, folks! You won't see a similar statement made about Joe Biden, who lies more than a comatose panda.

Stephen Miller (aka, redsteeze) was not going to let the attempt to bubblewrap the recent media screwups by WaPo and other outlets go unanswered.

Yes, we understand the power of words and the difficulty in choosing our words wisely. It's not uncommon for Twitchy writers to ask an editor 'Can we say that?'

That's the problem. If the writers at WaPo and other outlets are engaged in such an epic fray for fair phrasing, how in God's green earth do you publish a piece that refers to children being taken hostage with a word as intentionally weak as 'detained'?

While WaPo would like to gloss over the entire debacle as a systemic struggle of semantics, Miller's point is that an individual chose this terminology, and individual editors chose to let it pass.

Apparently, WaPo is choosing to let that die in darkness.

Perhaps we'll never know who intentionally watered down Hamas atrocities.

WaPo, trying to figure out who labeled terrorist hostage-taking as 'detained'.

Absolutely.

The point of editors is not to suddenly do their jobs after they publish because they get called out by readers.

Exactly.

Every. Single. Time.

LOLOLOL! Journalists at WaPo trying to force 'detained' into a 'kidnapped hostage' hole.

Someone has to put the 'fury' in TwitterX.

***

