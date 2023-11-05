Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right...
Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas
Richard Hanania Doubles Down on 'Just Asking Questions' Schtick in Rambling Substack Piece
Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO...
Stacey Abrams to Jen Psaki: She's Not Ruling Out Losing … Er …...
The Sequel to Cocaine Bear Just Dropped
LOL: The People Have Spoken - Don't Harbor Hamas, Manhattan
Richard Hanania Says 'I'm Just Asking Questions, Man!' After Putting Up Disgusting Poll
@GOP: Average middle-class household lost over $33,000 in real wealth in just the...
Joe Biden's Bad Day: The Left is MELTING DOWN Over a New Swing...
Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Who Will Cancel Him This Time? Mr. Beast Builds 100 Wells in Africa
Men in Gaza Celebrate Hamas Attacks on the Big Screen at Al-Shifa Hospital
Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black

WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:30 PM on November 05, 2023
Reddit

Eretz Nehederet (A Wonderful Country) TwitterX profile says they are 'Israel’s no.1 comedy television show'.

This spoof of American college students simping for Hamas is hilarious … and scarily accurate.

Advertisement

The blue-haired dude's name was 'Wordle'. LOL.

'I major in queer post colonial astrology.'

LOLOLOL!

The replies are filled with angry people with Palestinian flags in their bios … most likely American college students.

We thought so.

Bwahaha!

Good satire is close to reality.

We really wish this wasn't good satire.

We're conflicted too, but we're never going to stop laughing.

We like how left-wingers are universally so angry they find it impossible to laugh at themselves.

Recommended

Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO Right
Amy
Advertisement

As Twitchy readers know, a flea-ridden Antifa protestor got a wake-up call in London recently for believing his allyship with Hamas sympathizers meant they sympathized with him.

It's just too much fun!

We don't get it either. Oh … wait …

Nice.

It's not just Israelis.

Given the chance, Hamas would massacre every virtue-signaling nincompoop at Pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S., and they're all too dumb to realize it.

Intersectionality gets really exciting when you come to the intersection and one party insists the rest of you have to die to be good allies.

Advertisement

Exactly. At least half the people who can't find any humor in this sketch are simply confused or mad because they see themselves.

Watching spoiled gender studies majors embrace the terrorists who murdered your countrymen will do that to a person.

Nobody likes SNL. We get it.

Read the meltdowns in the replies. It gets even funnier.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COLLEGE COMEDY HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO Right
Amy
Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas
FuzzyChimp
Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right to Legislate Abortion
FuzzyChimp
Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black
FuzzyChimp
Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO Right Amy
Advertisement