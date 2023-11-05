WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate

Eretz Nehederet (A Wonderful Country) TwitterX profile says they are 'Israel’s no.1 comedy television show'.

This spoof of American college students simping for Hamas is hilarious … and scarily accurate.

"Columbia Untisemity": Israel's No. 1 Satire program mocks the support for Hamas on college campuses@mulisegev@Eretz_Nehederet pic.twitter.com/v3BogKbS5y — Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) November 5, 2023

The blue-haired dude's name was 'Wordle'. LOL.

'I major in queer post colonial astrology.'

LOLOLOL!

The replies are filled with angry people with Palestinian flags in their bios … most likely American college students.

You guys are just brilliant. Chapeau 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G6O1JRGNXv — @BrennpunktUA 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@BrennpunktUA) November 5, 2023

We thought so.

Bwahaha!

Good satire is close to reality.

We really wish this wasn't good satire.

I laughed.. and then I remembered that it is actually true. — Hezi Hershkovitz (@hhezi) November 5, 2023

We're conflicted too, but we're never going to stop laughing.

i like how right-wing satire is universally just getting so angry that you forget it's supposed to be a joke https://t.co/W0FqCQth4W — Maoist Standard English Major 🇦🇲 (@lefttwick) November 5, 2023

We like how left-wingers are universally so angry they find it impossible to laugh at themselves.

As Twitchy readers know, a flea-ridden Antifa protestor got a wake-up call in London recently for believing his allyship with Hamas sympathizers meant they sympathized with him.

It's just too much fun!

Bro why do the lamest people in the world insist on making every single issue about queer people Jesus Christ https://t.co/Hqe61FO3NA — Cassie Pritchard (again) (@hecubian_devil) November 5, 2023

We don't get it either. Oh … wait …

Nice.

Dear student radicals around the world, this is how you come across to Israelis. https://t.co/USup81Ygur — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 5, 2023

It's not just Israelis.

Disturbing how accurate this satire is and how absolutely clownish an entire generation in America has become. 🤡 https://t.co/sDvby3RDWX — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 5, 2023

Given the chance, Hamas would massacre every virtue-signaling nincompoop at Pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S., and they're all too dumb to realize it.

This is spot on. The Left supports their own destruction https://t.co/oEcIJXRYp4 — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 5, 2023

Intersectionality gets really exciting when you come to the intersection and one party insists the rest of you have to die to be good allies.

If you show this at Columbia University, the students will wonder what's funny about this. https://t.co/PiOSTrP4aC — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) November 5, 2023

Exactly. At least half the people who can't find any humor in this sketch are simply confused or mad because they see themselves.

Brilliant. I never remember Eretz Nehederet being so bold. Something is changing in Israel... https://t.co/zneWIcD6JK — Orit Arfa (@Oritar) November 5, 2023

Watching spoiled gender studies majors embrace the terrorists who murdered your countrymen will do that to a person.

Comedy under fascist regimes is always rock bottom quality. — apocon (@apocon34) November 6, 2023

Nobody likes SNL. We get it.

I’m still laughing after 10 minutes — Matt Kapulsky (@Mattkapulsky) November 5, 2023

Read the meltdowns in the replies. It gets even funnier.

