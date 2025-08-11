Dear Smasher: Car Window Note Appealing to Vandals for Mercy Shows How Bad Crime Is In D.C.

The Democrat politicians won’t listen to crime-weary Washington, D.C., residents, so now they’re trying to reason with the criminals instead. A local ABC News affiliate reporter spotted a note on a resident’s car window pleading with criminals not to break into their car for a fifth time. Good thing President Donald Trump is federalizing the district's police force.

🚨Spotted in DC: Someone put a note on their car window asking for their car not to be broken into a FIFTH time.



The person writes, “There is nothing of value in this car. Only restaurant supplies + broken dreams. Plz don’t break the windows for the fifth time.” @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/2j6ZH1WD9G — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 11, 2025

It's like a hostage video — Vanessa Battaglia (@vbattaglia) August 11, 2025

This is the strongest argument to federalize DC I've ever seen.



If citizens resort to writing the CRIMINALS instead of the POLICE to fix crime...



...you know you've got a society that is totally backwards



We have to end this madness. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 11, 2025

Something is amiss when citizens are throwing themselves upon the mercy of criminals.

Commenters couldn’t help by sarcastically joke about the note given the Democrat Party’s gaslighting about how safe D.C. is now.

Sorry Nick, the statistics say that car was only broken into twice. jk — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) August 11, 2025

Crime is down. Would have been 7 times already last year. — MJB Wolf (@mjbwolf) August 11, 2025

It should say, “You know crime is at a 30-year low, right?!?” — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 11, 2025

‘Well, I guess I won’t break into this car. Don’t want to upset the stats,’ said no criminal ever.

One poster recalls using a similar tactic in California decades ago, but another says it’s not a solution.

When I lived in the Hollywood Hills in the early 80s, there was an epidemic of car radio thefts accompanied by broken windows. After the 3rd theft, I left the hole and wrote a note stating, "Don't bother. Someone already took it." It worked. — Wesley J. Smith (@theWesleyJSmith) August 11, 2025

Nothing worked. You gave up. — Ellen Gallery (@ellenfgallery) August 11, 2025

Who wants to live like this? — Jammles (@jammles9) August 11, 2025

The ones who keep voting for policies that encourage crime. — Snow Jeep (@SnowJeep1000) August 11, 2025

Liberal government leaders want YOU to live like this. — Jaffro (@Jaffro14) August 11, 2025

Listening to Democrats, they seem to be saying certain crime levels should be tolerated since they’re pushing back so hard on Trump’s plan to drastically reduce them.

Several commenters point out the major flaws in leaving notes for vandals.

If there's one thing vandals and vagrants are known for, it's compassion...and reading. pic.twitter.com/NRIKFqT7MD — Steve Faktor (@ideafaktory) August 11, 2025

Given the literacy rates in DC schools, this might not be effective. — VApatriot (@VApatriot1911) August 11, 2025

Writing that note in cursive greatly diminishes its effectiveness. — Terrestrialman (@Terrestrialman3) August 11, 2025

…the owner is assuming cursive writing is “readable” by offenders… — Kris Elrod (@elrod_kris) August 11, 2025

Thugs can’t read,😂 — Private Citizen (@Syl_Stormrider) August 11, 2025

This person does not understand human nature if he thinks this note will serve as a deterrent rather than an encouragement. — Experts Say (@kyzrsosay) August 11, 2025

One would expect a criminal would see the note and break into the vehicle anyway. They might think the car owner is lying, or they might also smash the window out of spite. One thing is certain: if police are allowed to do their job and get more support, then no notes to criminals need ever be written.

