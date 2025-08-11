Dear Smasher: Car Window Note Appealing to Vandals for Mercy Shows How Bad Crime Is In D.C.

Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The Democrat politicians won’t listen to crime-weary Washington, D.C., residents, so now they’re trying to reason with the criminals instead. A local ABC News affiliate reporter spotted a note on a resident’s car window pleading with criminals not to break into their car for a fifth time. Good thing President Donald Trump is federalizing the district's police force.

Have a look. (READ)

Something is amiss when citizens are throwing themselves upon the mercy of criminals.

Commenters couldn’t help by sarcastically joke about the note given the Democrat Party’s gaslighting about how safe D.C. is now.

‘Well, I guess I won’t break into this car. Don’t want to upset the stats,’ said no criminal ever.

One poster recalls using a similar tactic in California decades ago, but another says it’s not a solution.

Listening to Democrats, they seem to be saying certain crime levels should be tolerated since they’re pushing back so hard on Trump’s plan to drastically reduce them.

Several commenters point out the major flaws in leaving notes for vandals.

One would expect a criminal would see the note and break into the vehicle anyway. They might think the car owner is lying, or they might also smash the window out of spite. One thing is certain: if police are allowed to do their job and get more support, then no notes to criminals need ever be written.

