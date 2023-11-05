WATCH: ‘Billboard Chris’ Brings Trolling Perfection to a Pro-Hamass Rally

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Staged a Mostly Peaceful Insurrection at the White House
Aaron Walker  |  12:46 AM on November 05, 2023
AngieArtist

To us, trolling is not necessarily a bad word—after all, the word is pretty new and there really isn’t a fixed definition of it, just yet. At its best, a good troll finds and strikes at the contradictions in someone else’s position. And if you are really lucky, comedy ensues.

We have said for a while that it was bizarre for American leftists to get into bed with the pro-Hamass side of the conflict, because there was no way they could see eye-to-eye on issues like gay rights and especially trans rights. Well, we don’t actually know if Billboard Chris wanted to highlight that disagreement, but he sure as hell managed to do it in this video. He went to a London pro-Hamass protest wearing a sandwich board that said ‘children cannot consent to puberty blockers,’ on the front, and this definition of Dad (‘A human male who protects kids from gender ideology’) on the back. Comedy did follow:

Here’s a longer version of the same encounter from a different angle:

Earlier in the day, he confronted more protesters in London and was accused of trying to breach the peace despite the fact one can see he is engaged in peaceful expression:

(He appears to have the sandwich board flipped so the ‘dad’ definition is on the front in that video.)

Off topic, but nice to see them out of suspension.

The full text says:

This video demonstrates a major flaw of the modern left. 

These people thought it would be a good idea to form political coalitions with groups like the Muslim and Sikh community. 

Arguably the most socially conservative peoples on the planet. 

And time and time again, it comes back to bite them in their rear!

Except he's actually supporting the only proven war criminals.

Yes, it’s all a conspiracy. But if you wear a tinfoil hat, it will block the saucer people’s thought rays.

Pretty much.

He spoke to the Muslim women as though he expected them to just agree with him. He believed his ideology was as obvious as the fact that gravity pulls downward, that there was no way they could disagree with him. You can almost hear him thinking ‘B-b-but my gender studies professor said that gender was a western construct and non-westerners rejected it! What the heck, man?!’

Comedy gold.

***

