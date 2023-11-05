WATCH: ‘Billboard Chris’ Brings Trolling Perfection to a Pro-Hamass Rally

To us, trolling is not necessarily a bad word—after all, the word is pretty new and there really isn’t a fixed definition of it, just yet. At its best, a good troll finds and strikes at the contradictions in someone else’s position. And if you are really lucky, comedy ensues.

We have said for a while that it was bizarre for American leftists to get into bed with the pro-Hamass side of the conflict, because there was no way they could see eye-to-eye on issues like gay rights and especially trans rights. Well, we don’t actually know if Billboard Chris wanted to highlight that disagreement, but he sure as hell managed to do it in this video. He went to a London pro-Hamass protest wearing a sandwich board that said ‘children cannot consent to puberty blockers,’ on the front, and this definition of Dad (‘A human male who protects kids from gender ideology’) on the back. Comedy did follow:

Masked Antifa man calls me a f***ing fascist and appeals to Muslim women for support.



Intersectional comedy ensues. They destroy him.pic.twitter.com/P2WqfQL00X — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 4, 2023

Here’s a longer version of the same encounter from a different angle:

Breaking: An America or Canadian militant Antifa activist who attended the London Palestine protest called @BillboardChris a fascist for opposing transitioning children. The Antifa man tries to rally Muslim women to his cause but they tell him they disagree with him too. pic.twitter.com/UJYPLX7iNs — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, he confronted more protesters in London and was accused of trying to breach the peace despite the fact one can see he is engaged in peaceful expression:

Palestinian protestor comes and pokes her flagstick in my face.



London police remove me, saying I’m breaching the peace. pic.twitter.com/8KGnUJlJHM — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 4, 2023

(He appears to have the sandwich board flipped so the ‘dad’ definition is on the front in that video.)

This is what makes the whole LGBTQ loves Hamas garbage so laughable. LGBTQ & Islam are like oil and water. THEY DO NOT MIX.



No matter how hard the trans cult tries to convince muslims that they have shared values, THEY DON'T. https://t.co/9fAQ5Drc4g — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) November 4, 2023

LOL woke transgender activist loser finds out in real time that his Hamas supporting "friends" would in fact throw him off a roof https://t.co/8FiL1SJm9F — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 5, 2023

Off topic, but nice to see them out of suspension.

This is hilarious! Antifa getting schooled by some young Muslim girls. https://t.co/ph7kSYbBHv — Lola (@thefempire50) November 4, 2023

This video demonstrates a major flaw of the modern left.



These people thought it would be a good idea to form political coalitions with groups like the Muslim and Sikh community.



Arguably the most socially conservative peoples on the planet.



And time and time again, it… https://t.co/aEqGIFx5gS — Christian Poce  (@cpoce1000) November 4, 2023

The full text says:

This video demonstrates a major flaw of the modern left. These people thought it would be a good idea to form political coalitions with groups like the Muslim and Sikh community. Arguably the most socially conservative peoples on the planet. And time and time again, it comes back to bite them in their rear!

Hilarious. When these dumb numbnuts rule the West we're ...



... well, screwed. Albeit we are already. https://t.co/cSk4jhWTRm — Mark Hubbard (@MarkHubbard33) November 4, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂



One of the terrorist supporting women dissed the Antifa dude for wearing nail polish.



😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SBvDcTQ00J — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) November 4, 2023

I'm enjoying this moment so much I've lost count of the times I've watched it. https://t.co/wD2BxnWepO — Shropshire Wendy. Guerilla Terf (@SResisters) November 5, 2023

If it wasn’t such a dangerous time with real world consequences, it would actually be funny.



Just watch this video from a London protest: https://t.co/rXs8rqVZkC — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2023

Checking in on diversity is our strength https://t.co/P7HaYbaLqA — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) November 4, 2023

lol that didn’t play out how he thought it would.



Yep you take your trans woo woo to Gaza or any other Muslim rules place and see how that plays out.



These 2 polite ladies made you run ……… https://t.co/wUtvBZbfga — Linda22 (@MuraparaMaggie) November 4, 2023

hilarious to see people acting like this is some sort of own on the left, as if it’s breaking news that there’s bigoted muslims, and that people on the left should be cool with war crimes against children because of it. https://t.co/xTpqKg69Cf — dollar store kirk hammett (@olivesagan) November 5, 2023

Except he's actually supporting the only proven war criminals.

The person affiliated with Antifa seems to have a Canadian accent. It's quite unusual and puzzling to see him following Chris around in the UK. 🤔The combination of his Canadian background and their presence in a different country makes the situation rather peculiar.👀 https://t.co/0pMXzJwGer — MsCannabisCourt (@MsCannabisCourt) November 5, 2023

Yes, it’s all a conspiracy. But if you wear a tinfoil hat, it will block the saucer people’s thought rays.

Apart from the hatred of the Jews and the West, not much in common, I guess. https://t.co/mp1QYEMNwQ — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 4, 2023

Pretty much.

It just amazes me how lost leftists are. To think Muslims are ok with all that stuff is wow. https://t.co/SFZIgNxb26 — Thought Criminal (@Thought64532260) November 5, 2023

He spoke to the Muslim women as though he expected them to just agree with him. He believed his ideology was as obvious as the fact that gravity pulls downward, that there was no way they could disagree with him. You can almost hear him thinking ‘B-b-but my gender studies professor said that gender was a western construct and non-westerners rejected it! What the heck, man?!’

Comedy gold.

***

