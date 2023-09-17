Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW being politicized

The Washington Post is super concerned that the impeachment process might become politicized. Can you imagine what it would be like if presidential impeachment became political? Oh, the horror of it all.

Advertisement

Incidentally, we would like to congratulate WaPo chief correspondent, Dan Balz, on his recent recovery from a 5-year coma. We were pulling for you, Dan!

As Twitchy readers know, a strong case can be made that there is ample evidence for launching an impeachment inquiry into the Big Guy.

Balz claims otherwise.

Analysis: Kevin McCarthy directed an impeachment inquiry into President Biden based on “allegations,” making the process a debasement of what was intended to be a constitutional vehicle to remove a president for malfeasance. https://t.co/2jEPoNH4d7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 17, 2023

According to the WaPo piece:

By definition, the impeachment process is a political exercise with legal aspects. With this latest turn, it is now almost wholly political, a debasement of what was intended to be a vehicle to remove a president for malfeasance even in the absence of criminal charges.

Remember the mountain of evidence the Democrats used to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump? They had a phone call from a guy whose name they refused to share.

The second impeachment didn't even have an inquiry. They went straight to impeachment proceedings, seven days after the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Their 'evidence' in this case was that Trump held a protest rally and acknowledged that some of his supporters were going to march 'peacefully and patriotically' to the Capitol.

The evidence was, and is, so lacking that it took them 2 and half years to indict Trump for the bogus charges they impeached him for the second time - inciting an insurrection. After all this time, the case is still absurd and unrecoverably politicized, yet the WaPo author nearly ignores that impeachment entirely.

Yes, it’s definitely McCarthy who’s made a mockery of the impeachment process you absolute clowns. https://t.co/gjjwCYRfZD — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 17, 2023

Sorry, WaPo, we warned Democrats that politicizing the impeachment process was a bad idea. They did it anyway.

Wait what? Are you saying that this is politically motivated? Does that only work in one direction? — Aleah (@Dr_Wholeah) September 17, 2023

Clearly.

In reality, all impeachment is political. It's an intentionally political process by design.

It's also ridiculous to claim this inquiry is any more politically motivated than past efforts to impeach a sitting president.

Advertisement

He has more than a single phone call that was reported to a whistleblower who could never be named in public. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 17, 2023

Not only was it scant evidence, they hid the identity of the whistleblower because he's a partisan hack.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA!



Were they completely asleep over the last decade? https://t.co/2JX3Wc3AG7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2023

'Oh no! How did impeachment become politcized!'

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"Allegations" that have loads of evidence that can't be refuted is called 'proof of crimes committed.' — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) September 17, 2023

There is clearly enough evidence for an inquiry, and who are we kidding? We're really supposed to believe Joe Biden didn't understand what Hunter Biden was doing? He's already lied about his involvement, according to witness testimony.

He explicitly stated he did so based on the precedent set by Pelosi when launching impeachment inquiry against Trump. If what McCarthy is doing equates to “making the process of the basement of what was intended to be a constitutional vehicle to remove a president for… — The Sen10eL (@s3n10el) September 17, 2023

You started this, Democrats …

Gander, meet goose.

You made this bed. Get good and comfy 😉😏 — Reyna (@_Reyna_) September 17, 2023

Advertisement

… Now reap what you've sown.

No, he has a dossier and a pee tape. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 17, 2023

LOL. We're pretty sure that's the Susanna Gibson story.

Looks like the crew at the Washington Post used to feel a bit differently about impeachment.

Analysis. The Washington Post has yet to find what little credibility it once had. pic.twitter.com/dmucRvlkIi — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) September 17, 2023

Clowns are gonna clown.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!