Drew Barrymore reverses course, announces that the show won't go on during writers...
Saskatchewan schools stand with parents - must obtain consent to use 'preferred pronouns'
Poll: Americans divided on what term, like 'horrible' or 'terrible,' describes the economy
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to...
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...
Leftists trend 'Boycott Meet The Press' because they can't DEAL with opposing opinions...
Chuck Schumer nixes Senate dress code because God forbid John Fetterman have to...
'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna...
Maybe he's trying to convince himself: Self-proclaimed woke pro-trans educator tries a bit...
'It was HIS idea first'! Vivek Ramaswamy tries to take credit for classic...
New York Democrats devise ingenious solution to solve immigration crisis: raise taxes
Elon Musk asks Bill Melugin question about southern border that's outright DAMNING for...
Aaron Rupar kicks off Lefty RAGE-FEST at new 'Meet the Press' host Kristen...
Laughs in Hillary Clinton --> Mehdi Hasan claiming GOP never holds their own...

Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW being politicized

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:42 PM on September 17, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

The Washington Post is super concerned that the impeachment process might become politicized. Can you imagine what it would be like if presidential impeachment became political? Oh, the horror of it all.

Advertisement

Incidentally, we would like to congratulate WaPo chief correspondent, Dan Balz, on his recent recovery from a 5-year coma. We were pulling for you, Dan!

As Twitchy readers know, a strong case can be made that there is ample evidence for launching an impeachment inquiry into the Big Guy.

Balz claims otherwise.

According to the WaPo piece:

By definition, the impeachment process is a political exercise with legal aspects. With this latest turn, it is now almost wholly political, a debasement of what was intended to be a vehicle to remove a president for malfeasance even in the absence of criminal charges.

Remember the mountain of evidence the Democrats used to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump? They had a phone call from a guy whose name they refused to share.

Recommended

NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

The second impeachment didn't even have an inquiry. They went straight to impeachment proceedings, seven days after the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Their 'evidence' in this case was that Trump held a protest rally and acknowledged that some of his supporters were going to march 'peacefully and patriotically' to the Capitol.

The evidence was, and is, so lacking that it took them 2 and half years to indict Trump for the bogus charges they impeached him for the second time - inciting an insurrection. After all this time, the case is still absurd and unrecoverably politicized, yet the WaPo author nearly ignores that impeachment entirely.

Sorry, WaPo, we warned Democrats that politicizing the impeachment process was a bad idea. They did it anyway.

Clearly.

In reality, all impeachment is political. It's an intentionally political process by design.

It's also ridiculous to claim this inquiry is any more politically motivated than past efforts to impeach a sitting president.

Advertisement

Not only was it scant evidence, they hid the identity of the whistleblower because he's a partisan hack.

'Oh no! How did impeachment become politcized!'

There is clearly enough evidence for an inquiry, and who are we kidding? We're really supposed to believe Joe Biden didn't understand what Hunter Biden was doing? He's already lied about his involvement, according to witness testimony.

You started this, Democrats …

Advertisement

… Now reap what you've sown.

LOL. We're pretty sure that's the Susanna Gibson story.

Looks like the crew at the Washington Post used to feel a bit differently about impeachment.

Clowns are gonna clown.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN IMPEACHMENT KEVIN MCCARTHY WASHINGTON POST IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual
Chad Felix Greene
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video ends up being all about dad
Chad Felix Greene
Leftists trend 'Boycott Meet The Press' because they can't DEAL with opposing opinions (shocker)
Tertullianus
'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna Pressley's pro-abort stance is WEIRD
Chad Felix Greene
HA! New Texan Adam Kinzinger locks replies after learning the hard way you do NOT mess with Texas
Sam J.
Poll: Americans divided on what term, like 'horrible' or 'terrible,' describes the economy
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement