LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is too funny not to share

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:20 AM on September 04, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

If you've seen the news coming from Burning Man, it's a colossal catastrophe of rain and mud. More like Smoldering Damp Man. We here at Twitchy have filled you in on some of the mayhem at the event and the 'harrowing' escape of one overly dramatic attendee.

TwitterX, however, didn't disappoint with a meme imagining pics coming from their friends out of the dystopian nightmare that was Burning Man.

Check them out and see if you can figure out where they came from.

Ki-Bosch!

You might need to spend some time on that one, but yeah, it sums up Burning Man rather well.

a friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man. https://t.co/ATLCHMsa3g pic.twitter.com/J4YwnTaTnR

Can't argue with that.

LOL, not enough mud, but definitely the right tone.

From the reporting, you'd assume it was like this, instead of a bunch of people being inconvenienced by mud … after driving out into the middle of a desert with only a single road going in and coming out.

That's actually the Democratic National Convention.

Heh. Disturbing!

The best part of this one is that they have the giant restrained with three ropes.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Mud-encased Burning Man attendees, literally frozen in time.

LOLOLOL!

We. Are. Dead.

The folks at Burning Man didn't fight against the sadness.

People trying to get out of Burning Man. LOL.

Even the gamers got in on the meme action.

Yes! We GenX'ers had the best TV.

HA!

It's literally the apocalypse in Nevada.

LOL! That's more like Burned-Out Man.

Classic!

Actual photo from Burning Man … we promise!

They're going to starve at Burning Man … just saying.

Okay, maybe it wasn't quite THAT bad.

Y'all loved the Mad Max theme.

He's got heart.

That mud would be priceless though …

Okay, now that would make one tasty Burning Man!

Well done.

LOL! Someone found the source.

There's plenty more, but you'll have to look them up yourselves.

***

