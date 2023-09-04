LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is too funny not to share

If you've seen the news coming from Burning Man, it's a colossal catastrophe of rain and mud. More like Smoldering Damp Man. We here at Twitchy have filled you in on some of the mayhem at the event and the 'harrowing' escape of one overly dramatic attendee.

TwitterX, however, didn't disappoint with a meme imagining pics coming from their friends out of the dystopian nightmare that was Burning Man.

Check them out and see if you can figure out where they came from.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/BMrROKv4cI pic.twitter.com/QEBrbEi1v2 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 3, 2023

Ki-Bosch!

You might need to spend some time on that one, but yeah, it sums up Burning Man rather well.

a friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man. https://t.co/ATLCHMsa3g pic.twitter.com/J4YwnTaTnR

— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 3, 2023

Can't argue with that.

a friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man pic.twitter.com/EjOOLfNJ5n — Mark Petereit (@mark_petereit) September 4, 2023

LOL, not enough mud, but definitely the right tone.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man. pic.twitter.com/OCaYSAMRfx — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) September 3, 2023

From the reporting, you'd assume it was like this, instead of a bunch of people being inconvenienced by mud … after driving out into the middle of a desert with only a single road going in and coming out.

A friend of mine just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/uxcvGFPQYL pic.twitter.com/AIYGLoZxbk — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) September 3, 2023

That's actually the Democratic National Convention.

A friend of mine just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/9F5adW7ADx pic.twitter.com/6oNBb8BZJO — Drew Abernathy (@OvernightHaulin) September 3, 2023

Heh. Disturbing!

A friend sent me this pic from burning man pic.twitter.com/gp9Vjb80bu — Dan D. Lion (@DanDLio50048934) September 4, 2023

The best part of this one is that they have the giant restrained with three ropes.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man pic.twitter.com/D0msG4ovKv — Wholesome™ Dave🦄 (@BostonFren_88) September 3, 2023

Mud-encased Burning Man attendees, literally frozen in time.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man… https://t.co/DyP1akLh8z pic.twitter.com/DZ09IVsXrY — Dutch Rapper Lil’ Wiener 🇦🇲 (@GayLittleWiener) September 3, 2023

LOLOLOL!

We. Are. Dead.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man. https://t.co/lasxaCXfMt pic.twitter.com/UgnsrsGOKK — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 3, 2023

The folks at Burning Man didn't fight against the sadness.

A friend just texted me this pic from burning man: pic.twitter.com/fChCxQDcAi — Thug Life Chose Him 🏴‍☠️ (@jasonmn) September 4, 2023

People trying to get out of Burning Man. LOL.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/FABnyn7rDE pic.twitter.com/LhM8tuW3Ri — Merk (@HonestlyAFed) September 3, 2023

Even the gamers got in on the meme action.

Friend of mine sent me this pic from Burning Man pic.twitter.com/BxzQ3TsXJP — Tom Hearden (@followtheh) September 4, 2023

Yes! We GenX'ers had the best TV.

A friend just texted me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/VNUnI9zFnt pic.twitter.com/l52Qs0mIE3 — Michael W. Towns, Sr. (@MichaelWTownsSr) September 3, 2023

HA!

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/T8jwiCKvCz pic.twitter.com/aWckDIIs80 — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) September 3, 2023

It's literally the apocalypse in Nevada.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/InVFwfHzAB pic.twitter.com/JEuo6Ghb1L — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 3, 2023

LOL! That's more like Burned-Out Man.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man. pic.twitter.com/JlKuQBKFSh — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) September 3, 2023

Classic!

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/wDn8epG7jT pic.twitter.com/kDFBoJRBDq — swêêt sävägê (@lovemylife81) September 3, 2023

Actual photo from Burning Man … we promise!

My friend just texted me this pic from burning man 💔 pic.twitter.com/9GhYzav5qK — timelineterrorist (@maryuhhmm) September 3, 2023

They're going to starve at Burning Man … just saying.

My friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/DlrxwJmOs5 pic.twitter.com/N2sJRYOgHB — Dan Baltic (@baltic_dan) September 3, 2023

Okay, maybe it wasn't quite THAT bad.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/iEJgZFrWxo pic.twitter.com/Vj4tQ8vUBD — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 3, 2023

Y'all loved the Mad Max theme.

A friend sent me a pic from Burning Man. pic.twitter.com/WCnH0WRtXa — Brian Haner (aka Guitar Guy) (@GuitarGuyHaner) September 4, 2023

He's got heart.

A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man. https://t.co/g8ZtAtiVFm pic.twitter.com/TQXosSBkYB — Silver (@SilversMemez) September 3, 2023

That mud would be priceless though …

A friend of mine just sent me this pic from Burning Man https://t.co/ZuQv8sYvjy pic.twitter.com/hJhCjlFIOM — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) September 3, 2023

Okay, now that would make one tasty Burning Man!

OMG! I just received this pic too and reports from Burning man. It's terrifying pic.twitter.com/PH7MxDzPH8 — SilkyMeth (@MethSilky) September 4, 2023

Well done.

The friend who keeps sending everyone pics from Burning Man pic.twitter.com/bV5VhDevjA — G (@stevensongs) September 3, 2023

LOL! Someone found the source.

There's plenty more, but you'll have to look them up yourselves.

