WHOA: Is it actually happening? Articles of impeachment have been filed against Joe Biden

Democrats were warned that weaponizing impeachment would set a bad precedent when they brought, not one but two, partisan impeachment cases against President Trump. Both were doomed from the start and served no purpose aside from generating cheers from TDS sufferers and distracting the nation as the COVID virus was just starting to spread.

In all, Democrats filed 15 impeachment resolutions against President Trump, managing to impeach him twice.

So what are we to make of this move by Representative Steube?

'PAST TIME': @RepGregSteube says Biden has 'undermined the integrity of his office.' Read the articles of impeachment: https://t.co/OlGTsemr6V pic.twitter.com/ATdEWZGnGX — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2023

This is not rare in our current political climate.

According to our count, this will be the 15th impeachment resolution filed by GOP members of Congress against Biden.

Finally! — Mike Cunningham (@ostatefan1) August 12, 2023

What makes this impeachment push different?

Likely very little from the standpoint of anything actually coming from it. It is, however, possibly a shot across the bow of the U.S.S Biden, warning of a more serious effort that may be in the works.

The GOP investigation into Joe Biden's involvement with his crooked son's business dealings is gaining enough steam that Democrats and the media have been circling the wagons and trying to distract the public from learning more.

This is actual weaponized use of politics. — Sunset Shimmer’s Strongest Simp (@KatoNeg11) August 12, 2023

Sure, Jan. Biden's DOJ is literally trying to take down his biggest political rival. Democrats perfected the weaponization of politics. What goes around comes around.

Steube likely jumped the gun with these articles of impeachment given that the investigation into Hunter is ongoing, but we're not going to complain if Biden gets the Trump treatment by the GOP Congress. What's good for the goose … er … elephant … is good for the donkey, eh?

Biden should’ve been impeached the moment he left thousands of Americans and billions of dollars worth of military equipment behind in Afghanistan. — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) August 12, 2023

Four different resolutions on those grounds were submitted by GOP members of Congress. We're not going to hold our breath this is going to go any better, but …

LOL. He really does.

Impeachments have consequences. Besides, the Senate won’t convict him. pic.twitter.com/yTXNPjLnBk — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) August 12, 2023

The political calculations by the GOP leadership may be tough as we careen into another election. If the investigation uncovers crimes, we can't imagine they'd have any choice but to impeach given Democrats' treatment of Trump for much less.

If it's less clear, a failed impeachment effort could potentially help Biden, and yes, the door prize for successfully removing Biden from office is Kamala Harris. None of that is likely to play out before the next election, especially as Biden's DOJ is making moves that will probably impede the investigation in Congress.

That’s what? At least 4 or 5 filed? Time to actually impeach him! This is ridiculous — Donna Browning (@DonnaBr56872337) August 12, 2023

Bottom line: Don't get your hopes up, but at least it's a nod in the right direction and a sign that some in the GOP have a bit of fight in them.

