Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting
Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair
Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good...
Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'
White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens
Gallup: Nearly 70 percent polled don't think biological males should compete on girls'...
WOAH! The 'New York Post' just EXPOSED Barack Obama's secret ... 'musings'
Ian GASLIGHT Millhiser: Biden's bullies are pretending there's a Hunter corruption scandal
Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT...
Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music...
Vivek Rap-a-swamy? The Iowa politics scene is off the chain, yo!
Looking forward to a free and 'FAIR' election ... GOP candidates head to...
Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
It's OK to oppose child trafficking

WHOA: Is it actually happening? Articles of impeachment have been filed against Joe Biden

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:22 PM on August 12, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Democrats were warned that weaponizing impeachment would set a bad precedent when they brought, not one but two, partisan impeachment cases against President Trump. Both were doomed from the start and served no purpose aside from generating cheers from TDS sufferers and distracting the nation as the COVID virus was just starting to spread.

In all, Democrats filed 15 impeachment resolutions against President Trump, managing to impeach him twice.

So what are we to make of this move by Representative Steube?

This is not rare in our current political climate.

According to our count, this will be the 15th impeachment resolution filed by GOP members of Congress against Biden.

What makes this impeachment push different?

Likely very little from the standpoint of anything actually coming from it. It is, however, possibly a shot across the bow of the U.S.S Biden, warning of a more serious effort that may be in the works.

The GOP investigation into Joe Biden's involvement with his crooked son's business dealings is gaining enough steam that Democrats and the media have been circling the wagons and trying to distract the public from learning more.

Sure, Jan. Biden's DOJ is literally trying to take down his biggest political rival. Democrats perfected the weaponization of politics. What goes around comes around.

Recommended

Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting
Brett T.

Steube likely jumped the gun with these articles of impeachment given that the investigation into Hunter is ongoing, but we're not going to complain if Biden gets the Trump treatment by the GOP Congress. What's good for the goose … er … elephant … is good for the donkey, eh?

Four different resolutions on those grounds were submitted by GOP members of Congress. We're not going to hold our breath this is going to go any better, but …

LOL. He really does.

The political calculations by the GOP leadership may be tough as we careen into another election. If the investigation uncovers crimes, we can't imagine they'd have any choice but to impeach given Democrats' treatment of Trump for much less.

If it's less clear, a failed impeachment effort could potentially help Biden, and yes, the door prize for successfully removing Biden from office is Kamala Harris. None of that is likely to play out before the next election, especially as Biden's DOJ is making moves that will probably impede the investigation in Congress.

Bottom line: Don't get your hopes up, but at least it's a nod in the right direction and a sign that some in the GOP have a bit of fight in them.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

Tags: BIDEN IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting
Brett T.
Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family
Brett T.
Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT scream 'fair trial'
Doug P.
Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair
Brett T.
Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'
Brett T.
The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a Utah man
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting Brett T.