How convenient! Here's a side-effect from AG Garland appointing Weiss as special counsel

Doug P.  |  2:54 PM on August 11, 2023
meme

As you now know, earlier today Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement regarding Hunter Biden:

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The news comes two weeks after Biden's plea deal, previously handed down by Weiss' office, fell apart in federal court after a judge discovered a broad immunity clause for future charges buried in the agreement -- including felony violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. 

Weiss, eh? 

George Washington University law professor John Turley leads us off by noting how convenient that is for Weiss when it comes to House Republican investigators:

CBS News' Catherine Herridge also made note of the convenient coincidence in Garland naming Weiss as special counsel:

Because it's the Biden DOJ we're talking about, every move they make, even ones that might on the surface seem bad for the Bidens, needs to be viewed with the utmost skepticism that "justice" is the end goal here.

Shouldn't the Biden DOJ be dropping some fresh Trump indictments right about now?

*** 

