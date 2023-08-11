How convenient! Here's a side-effect from AG Garland appointing Weiss as special counsel

As you now know, earlier today Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement regarding Hunter Biden:

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The news comes two weeks after Biden's plea deal, previously handed down by Weiss' office, fell apart in federal court after a judge discovered a broad immunity clause for future charges buried in the agreement -- including felony violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Weiss, eh?

George Washington University law professor John Turley leads us off by noting how convenient that is for Weiss when it comes to House Republican investigators:

...The problem with Garland's announcement does not seem to expand the mandate from a narrow focus on Hunter as opposed to the broader Biden corruption scandal. The initial impact is to insulate Weiss from calls for testimony before Congress. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

CBS News' Catherine Herridge also made note of the convenient coincidence in Garland naming Weiss as special counsel:

.@CBS_Herridge sniffs out the possibility that AG Garland names David Weiss a special counsel to "delay a resolution on the Hunter Biden matter" and keep Weiss from testifying before members of Congress about what he found in his investigations thus far pic.twitter.com/kHxdx60LUd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2023

Because it's the Biden DOJ we're talking about, every move they make, even ones that might on the surface seem bad for the Bidens, needs to be viewed with the utmost skepticism that "justice" is the end goal here.

From the folks who brought you the hilarious “Illusion of

Access,” now comes the blockbuster sequel: “Illusion of Justice.” Coming this fall! https://t.co/GoWm6rSHkr — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 11, 2023

This is a delay tactic, as I said. This is injustice, not justice. https://t.co/qqgTeFmNqF — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) August 11, 2023

Shouldn't the Biden DOJ be dropping some fresh Trump indictments right about now?

