LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one

Twitter users had a good laugh at Canada's Justin Trudeau for sharing a photo of himself and his son attending the new Barbie movie. We're going to leave the young man out of it and focus on Trudeau's endless need to make a show out of everything he does.
Whatever, dude. Go see whatever movie you like. You know we're gonna laugh though if you post cringeworthy photos like this.
We’re team Barbie. pic.twitter.com/bdwhuTUHxM— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 6, 2023
Nice pink hoodie, bro.
Least surprising thing ever.— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 6, 2023
Not a soul on planet Earth was surprised.
We know. https://t.co/coI85cjuMC— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 6, 2023
Of all the things that didn't need an official announcement, this was the most obvious.
Tooo …. Muuuuch..,, estrogeennn… being… poisoned— GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 6, 2023
LOLOLOL!
This is the best parody account on Twitter.— PETRIFIED COVID PARENT (@covid_parent) August 6, 2023
This isn’t parody. I swear to you I thought this was @Trudeaus_Ego.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 6, 2023
Holy sweet merciful hell, this isn’t parody.
Bwahaha! When people legitimately think your real tweets are from a parody account, you might want to start questioning your choices.
This is spectacular!— Herb Powell - 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@Humanlty1o1) August 6, 2023
Justin Trudeau's social media person has obviously been hacked but by Justin Trudeau 🤣
LOL. Perfect.
I guess his wife got custody of self-awareness. 😬 https://t.co/NFEOqUzZd0— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 6, 2023
(The Trudeaus recently announced their separation.)
Ha! If you know, you know.
Should have left this one in the drafts— Eurasian Emperor (@empireenjoyer10) August 6, 2023
Justin has never shied away from cringe.
This lacks Kenergy.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2023
O Kenada?
I seriously cannot understand why Canadians have not overthrown this one. He’s literally the only thing keeping me from buying a summer home there. https://t.co/3JHV5eUABN— 🇺🇸 Cat Master 🇺🇸 (@CatMaster81) August 6, 2023
Maybe they just really enjoy all the humorous Twitter takes he generates?
We should have invested more in the War of 1812 … just saying.
Hey now! Queen Elizabeth would have been able to take Trudeau any day, and twice on Sundays.
Ok, that's funny.
So. Much. Cringe.
Trudeau arbitrarily ejected two women MPs from his party after they openly questioned his role in an ethics scandal. https://t.co/uqBVPLABa0— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) August 6, 2023
Apparently, they weren't Barbie enough.
We know. We’ve always known. pic.twitter.com/7JqKUel14n— Makaveli Memez (@MakaveliMemez) August 6, 2023
LOL. Well done, sir. Well done.
Canada has the most cringe dictator in human history https://t.co/jHgmyQVRo5— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 6, 2023
We're sorry, Canada. It's bound to get better, eh?
***
