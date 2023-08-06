LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one

Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:06 PM on August 06, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Twitter users had a good laugh at Canada's Justin Trudeau for sharing a photo of himself and his son attending the new Barbie movie. We're going to leave the young man out of it and focus on Trudeau's endless need to make a show out of everything he does.

Whatever, dude. Go see whatever movie you like. You know we're gonna laugh though if you post cringeworthy photos like this.

Nice pink hoodie, bro.

Not a soul on planet Earth was surprised.

Of all the things that didn't need an official announcement, this was the most obvious.

LOLOLOL!

Bwahaha! When people legitimately think your real tweets are from a parody account, you might want to start questioning your choices.

Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine
justmindy

LOL. Perfect.

(The Trudeaus recently announced their separation.)

Ha! If you know, you know.

Justin has never shied away from cringe.

O Kenada?

Maybe they just really enjoy all the humorous Twitter takes he generates?

We should have invested more in the War of 1812 … just saying.

Hey now! Queen Elizabeth would have been able to take Trudeau any day, and twice on Sundays.

Ok, that's funny.

So. Much. Cringe.

Apparently, they weren't Barbie enough.

LOL. Well done, sir. Well done.

We're sorry, Canada. It's bound to get better, eh?

***

Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine
justmindy
