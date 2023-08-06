LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one

Twitter users had a good laugh at Canada's Justin Trudeau for sharing a photo of himself and his son attending the new Barbie movie. We're going to leave the young man out of it and focus on Trudeau's endless need to make a show out of everything he does.

Whatever, dude. Go see whatever movie you like. You know we're gonna laugh though if you post cringeworthy photos like this.

Nice pink hoodie, bro.

Least surprising thing ever. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 6, 2023

Not a soul on planet Earth was surprised.

Of all the things that didn't need an official announcement, this was the most obvious.

Tooo …. Muuuuch..,, estrogeennn… being… poisoned — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 6, 2023

LOLOLOL!

This is the best parody account on Twitter. — PETRIFIED COVID PARENT (@covid_parent) August 6, 2023

This isn’t parody. I swear to you I thought this was @Trudeaus_Ego.



Holy sweet merciful hell, this isn’t parody. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 6, 2023

Bwahaha! When people legitimately think your real tweets are from a parody account, you might want to start questioning your choices.

This is spectacular!



Justin Trudeau's social media person has obviously been hacked but by Justin Trudeau 🤣 — Herb Powell - 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@Humanlty1o1) August 6, 2023

LOL. Perfect.

I guess his wife got custody of self-awareness. 😬 https://t.co/NFEOqUzZd0 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 6, 2023

(The Trudeaus recently announced their separation.)

Ha! If you know, you know.

Should have left this one in the drafts — Eurasian Emperor (@empireenjoyer10) August 6, 2023

Justin has never shied away from cringe.

This lacks Kenergy. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2023

O Kenada?

I seriously cannot understand why Canadians have not overthrown this one. He’s literally the only thing keeping me from buying a summer home there. https://t.co/3JHV5eUABN — 🇺🇸 Cat Master 🇺🇸 (@CatMaster81) August 6, 2023

Maybe they just really enjoy all the humorous Twitter takes he generates?

We should have invested more in the War of 1812 … just saying.

Hey now! Queen Elizabeth would have been able to take Trudeau any day, and twice on Sundays.

Ok, that's funny.

So. Much. Cringe.

Trudeau arbitrarily ejected two women MPs from his party after they openly questioned his role in an ethics scandal. https://t.co/uqBVPLABa0 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) August 6, 2023

Apparently, they weren't Barbie enough.

LOL. Well done, sir. Well done.

Canada has the most cringe dictator in human history https://t.co/jHgmyQVRo5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 6, 2023

We're sorry, Canada. It's bound to get better, eh?

***

