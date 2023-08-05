Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 13: Devon Archer (Part 2)

Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refusal

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:36 PM on August 05, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

As we've told you recently, CNN and others are trying to spark a summer COVID panic. Meanwhile, some wrongs from the days of peak pandemic panic are finally being righted.

Seven State Troopers from the state of Massachusetts will be allowed to return to work, and they'll receive back pay.

In other words, the government overreacted, these law enforcement workers got cheated out of their jobs, and the tax payers ultimately got to pay them for over a year's worth of a stress-filled paid vacation.

This is the end result of the divisive policies pushed by politicians, headed by the Biden administration, as the impact of COVID was in decline.

Many Twitter users were happy to see the news.

Even better would be for the politicians who pushed these policies to pay for their actions.

Note that this deal resulted from arbitration and was specifically related to religious exemptions, but there will be no shortage of lawsuits in the future related to COVID vaccines.

We suspect more successful lawsuits to follow.

Regardless of your position on the COVID vaccines, it was never unreasonable for a person to express doubts over a vaccine that was developed in historically record-breaking time. People like Joe Biden and the media painted American citizens as crazy, unthinking, and anti-science.

Never underestimate the willingness of bureaucrats to abuse their power.

Someone should tell her how her vaccine came out in December of 2020, more than a year before liberals projected.

Yes, it was. It was not about reducing spread. It was an exercise in raw power.

How about it, Joe Biden?

Biden forced these good people out of the service. There's no way he'll take any action to correct the harm he did.

Religious beliefs were cited in the argument over these troopers. How many were discriminated against because they had philosophical objections or health concerns?

We can hope, and vote, to make sure this kind of governmental overreach never happens again.

***

