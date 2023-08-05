Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refusal

As we've told you recently, CNN and others are trying to spark a summer COVID panic. Meanwhile, some wrongs from the days of peak pandemic panic are finally being righted.

Seven State Troopers from the state of Massachusetts will be allowed to return to work, and they'll receive back pay.

In other words, the government overreacted, these law enforcement workers got cheated out of their jobs, and the tax payers ultimately got to pay them for over a year's worth of a stress-filled paid vacation.

Judge rules in favor of 7 Massachusetts State Troopers who lost jobs over refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/5SPJU2tSwc — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2023

This is the end result of the divisive policies pushed by politicians, headed by the Biden administration, as the impact of COVID was in decline.

Many Twitter users were happy to see the news.

Even better would be for the politicians who pushed these policies to pay for their actions.

#MA State Police Union: Arbitrator rules in favor of 7 #Troopers who were suspended without pay after being approved for a #Religious exemption for #Covid19 #Vaccine mandate. The 7 now entitled to retroactive back pay and return of seniority. #WBZ #MSP pic.twitter.com/tbwuCxg80b — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) August 4, 2023

Note that this deal resulted from arbitration and was specifically related to religious exemptions, but there will be no shortage of lawsuits in the future related to COVID vaccines.

Slowly, Covid wrongs are being corrected. I hope they get back pay and those who blindly followed orders are punished. — Daniel F. Monroe (@USArmyOfficer) August 5, 2023

We suspect more successful lawsuits to follow.

Regardless of your position on the COVID vaccines, it was never unreasonable for a person to express doubts over a vaccine that was developed in historically record-breaking time. People like Joe Biden and the media painted American citizens as crazy, unthinking, and anti-science.

Never underestimate the willingness of bureaucrats to abuse their power.

Someone should tell her how her vaccine came out in December of 2020, more than a year before liberals projected.

This should be the case across the country, if not the world. Forcing people to do this was sheer insanity. https://t.co/YGdknZzbPg — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) August 5, 2023

Yes, it was. It was not about reducing spread. It was an exercise in raw power.

What about the military personnel that refused to get the shot. Why don’t they get reinstated https://t.co/dA2uKcWqkZ — Novak (@Novak3836) August 5, 2023

How about it, Joe Biden?

Biden forced these good people out of the service. There's no way he'll take any action to correct the harm he did.

Disgusting how long it takes to get through the legal process



Exactly what the Marxists wanted when they made the EO—-tactics over truth — Apologetics Pete (@ApologeticsPete) August 5, 2023

Religious beliefs were cited in the argument over these troopers. How many were discriminated against because they had philosophical objections or health concerns?

Precedents are being set that will boomerang all over the United States. Kudos to these fighters who are paving the way.@FoxNews@stormm_us https://t.co/cZbavL0nOu — Andersson (@stormm_us) August 5, 2023

Great!! Hope justice and freedom win all over the country. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Bobby (@Bobbyetmoi) August 5, 2023

We can hope, and vote, to make sure this kind of governmental overreach never happens again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!