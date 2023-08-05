CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat

Climate change alarmism on its own must not be moving the "panic" needle enough for CNN, so they've fallen back

Covid-19 is on the rise again as the world approaches the fourth virus season since the coronavirus arrived on the scene https://t.co/kN43FD8B8I — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2023

Will CNN be bringing back their scary death counter on screen? It wouldn't be surprising.

See comments for an entire weekend of entertainment https://t.co/BpqrnaRkH9 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 5, 2023

The ratio was strong with this one!

Clearly people are over it, not that CNN will stop trying.

Do you have your Virus Season decorations up yet? https://t.co/0iceHaUPaj — Magills (@magills_) August 5, 2023

CNN did give their frightened viewers some hope by reminding them an updated booster will be ready by this fall.

Meanwhile, we can't just pick on CNN, because other media outlets are getting in on the action. Here's TIME's contribution:

This was published August 4, 2023. pic.twitter.com/qEEQewDDPe — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) August 5, 2023

***

