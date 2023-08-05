UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant
CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat

Doug P.  |  9:47 AM on August 05, 2023
Twitchy

Climate change alarmism on its own must not be moving the "panic" needle enough for CNN, so they've fallen back

Will CNN be bringing back their scary death counter on screen? It wouldn't be surprising.

The ratio was strong with this one!

Clearly people are over it, not that CNN will stop trying.

CNN did give their frightened viewers some hope by reminding them an updated booster will be ready by this fall. 

Meanwhile, we can't just pick on CNN, because other media outlets are getting in on the action. Here's TIME's contribution:

*** 

