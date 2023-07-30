Greg Gutfeld BLASTS left wing DecodingFoxNews account that 'defamed' him as antisemitic

Ian Millhiser thinks he can outsmart the Supreme Court
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:33 PM on July 30, 2023
Screenshot via Fox News

As Twitchy readers know, a Twitter account whose sole purpose appears to be hate watching Fox News, recently smeared Greg Gutfeld as 'downplaying' the Holocaust.

Instead of trying to understand the point he was making in good faith, and debating it on its merits, she chose to interpret his words in bad faith, giving them the worst possible meaning. What else would you expect from a liberal who constantly watches Fox News to paint them in the worst possible light?

Well, Greg Gutfeld seems to have noticed the smear and responded several days later.

It's a very common play. She accuses someone of something terrible for clicks, gets the attention she wanted for lobbing the smear grenade, and then whines when she gets negative feedback.

Gutfeld wasn't having it.

And why should he? Accusing someone of being bigoted, racist, antisemitic, a Nazi, and so on is a repugnant thing to do, without backing it up with facts or asking the person to explain themselves. We've just come to expect this indecent behavior from the Left because they do it constantly.

Ian Millhiser thinks he can outsmart the Supreme Court
Aaron Walker

These folks don't even believe the accusation they're making most of the time. They are just dishonest people who know the smear will be picked up by others, exactly as happened here with willing participants like Bill Kristol.

The DecodingFoxNews account now had Gutfeld's attention, and he wasn't done.

People who behave this way do not believe in the presumption of innocence. They regularly defame people on the right and either claim they're right because the accused ignore them, or they spew some nonsense like 'a hit dog will holler' when the accused defend themselves.

Of course a hit dog will holler, Einstein. You hit it. Hitting dogs is disgusting. So is accusing innocent people of being antisemites.

LOL. Gutfeld worked that in at the end.

It's okay. We here at Twitchy have time.

Nope we don't believe her.

He's right. She doesn't believe it either. She's being intentionally dishonest because the people who follow her eat it up.

She's right. It's not that deep. She's monetized the smears. Not that deep at all.

Well, if she was someone to be trusted, we wouldn't even be having this conversation. But yeah, we wouldn't be shocked if she got some liberal outfit to award her a grant at some point to hate watch Fox News. Heck, CNN paid Brian Stelter to do it for years.

This is how you deal with the left wing smear machine.

Call them out on their dishonesty for everyone to see.

DecodingFoxNews is definitely backtracking.

According to her, she simply 'reposted a quote from a television show in full context'.

That's simply not accurate. She reposted a video clip of the quote and accused Gutfeld of antisemitism, saying 'Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl'. That's the smear.

Legal defamation? We have no clue. We doubt it.

A mark on her character? Definitely.

That's her original tweet, and she didn't merely 'repost a quote'.

According to DecodingFoxNews: She's making a video. She's posting all this on Threads. She's supported by subscribers. She got 6.6 million views on the tweet where she smeared Gutfeld. National publications reported on it.

She seems quite happy the smear was successful, at least with those who are willing to accept dishonest smears because it saves them from confronting opposing viewpoints.

Case in point.

***

