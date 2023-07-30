Greg Gutfeld BLASTS left wing DecodingFoxNews account that 'defamed' him as antisemitic

As Twitchy readers know, a Twitter account whose sole purpose appears to be hate watching Fox News, recently smeared Greg Gutfeld as 'downplaying' the Holocaust.

Instead of trying to understand the point he was making in good faith, and debating it on its merits, she chose to interpret his words in bad faith, giving them the worst possible meaning. What else would you expect from a liberal who constantly watches Fox News to paint them in the worst possible light?

Well, Greg Gutfeld seems to have noticed the smear and responded several days later.

Can you smell the regret? This, from a person whose life depends on egging mobs to harm those she envies. Now she’s been exposed, and terrified. How do U know? Shes playing the victim. Ten to one she takes a break to spend more time with her cat. https://t.co/30VKLbgJ4s — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

It's a very common play. She accuses someone of something terrible for clicks, gets the attention she wanted for lobbing the smear grenade, and then whines when she gets negative feedback.

Purposefully misinterpreting doesn't make it true. — A_Witt (@A_Witt) July 30, 2023

Gutfeld wasn't having it.

And why should he? Accusing someone of being bigoted, racist, antisemitic, a Nazi, and so on is a repugnant thing to do, without backing it up with facts or asking the person to explain themselves. We've just come to expect this indecent behavior from the Left because they do it constantly.

Orthodox Jew here.

What he said wasn't anti-Semitic.

It's always the Karens who try to make a big deal out of things pertaining to other races and religions. — Yaakov Strasberg (@17AmericanTruth) July 30, 2023

These folks don't even believe the accusation they're making most of the time. They are just dishonest people who know the smear will be picked up by others, exactly as happened here with willing participants like Bill Kristol.

The DecodingFoxNews account now had Gutfeld's attention, and he wasn't done.

Translation: if I falsely accuse someone of a horrible thing, it’s up to them to prove it wrong . This odious thing spends her waking hours smearing people & says “oh if it’s false-they’ll deal”. I first diagnosed this engine of envy a decade ago. It’s to fill a hole in an empty… https://t.co/wvY3fzDlsD — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

People who behave this way do not believe in the presumption of innocence. They regularly defame people on the right and either claim they're right because the accused ignore them, or they spew some nonsense like 'a hit dog will holler' when the accused defend themselves.

Of course a hit dog will holler, Einstein. You hit it. Hitting dogs is disgusting. So is accusing innocent people of being antisemites.

LOL in other words…GET A LIFE! https://t.co/gUM9kuiSGa — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 30, 2023

LOL. Gutfeld worked that in at the end.

If he had to clarify every statement you intentionally misrepresent he wouldn’t have any time to mock you for being such a ridiculous hack. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 30, 2023

It's okay. We here at Twitchy have time.

So this person was simply waiting for a clarification from a man she’s bitterly obsessed over for a year, & then all would be good. Do u believe her? She doesn’t even believe herself. https://t.co/wvY3fzDlsD — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

Nope we don't believe her.

He's right. She doesn't believe it either. She's being intentionally dishonest because the people who follow her eat it up.

She was asked by a professor. So guys, it’s not her fault. Which professor? That’s horrible to be forced into this situation by a professor. We are Willing to hear you out. But When the flashlight is pointed at those who knowingly do wrong: they scurry. https://t.co/Qj88807T0Q — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

She's right. It's not that deep. She's monetized the smears. Not that deep at all.

She claims she got a grant to audit Fox News. Do you believe her? Or is this defense mode now that she’s wandered off a cliff ? https://t.co/Qj88807T0Q — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

Well, if she was someone to be trusted, we wouldn't even be having this conversation. But yeah, we wouldn't be shocked if she got some liberal outfit to award her a grant at some point to hate watch Fox News. Heck, CNN paid Brian Stelter to do it for years.

She defamed me & knows this. now she's trying to backtrack by blaming a grant. we see this. we know this to be true. she got away with it for awhile, but crossed a line. now: she can simply answer me on twitter, even apologize. her inflated degrees can't protect her. https://t.co/HcCz2ULm82 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

This is how you deal with the left wing smear machine.

Call them out on their dishonesty for everyone to see.

I haven't written anything that would warrant a defamation suit. Reposting a quote from a television show in full context does not warrant defamation. If I altered the clip it might but I didn't. I have the full portion of that segment pinned to my account. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 31, 2023

DecodingFoxNews is definitely backtracking.

According to her, she simply 'reposted a quote from a television show in full context'.

That's simply not accurate. She reposted a video clip of the quote and accused Gutfeld of antisemitism, saying 'Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl'. That's the smear.

Legal defamation? We have no clue. We doubt it.

A mark on her character? Definitely.

Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl. "Jews survived by being useful." Gutfeld leaves out that millions died in concentration camps the day they got off the trains. Gutfeld said this to his Jewish co-worker Jessica Tarlov. pic.twitter.com/tSsrLW6nJe — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 24, 2023

That's her original tweet, and she didn't merely 'repost a quote'.

According to DecodingFoxNews: She's making a video. She's posting all this on Threads. She's supported by subscribers. She got 6.6 million views on the tweet where she smeared Gutfeld. National publications reported on it.

She seems quite happy the smear was successful, at least with those who are willing to accept dishonest smears because it saves them from confronting opposing viewpoints.

Keep up the great work. No one’s egged on more mobs than angry b**ch Greg Gutfeld & Fox News. Little man attacked a real Fox journalist on The Five who suffered catastrophic injuries bravely covering Russian’s evil war.

Gutfeld’s despicable & Fox should’ve fired him on the spot. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 30, 2023

Case in point.

***

