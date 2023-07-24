LIBS MAD: NBC News dares mention Biden's age problems and the Left still gets mad

Watch: Jason Aldean responds at to the controversy over ‘Try That in a...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:37 AM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's quite unexpected to see a mainstream news outlet like NBC News mention anything negative about our 80-year-old president, but they appeared to do just that, and liberals are angry. But did they really? Sort of …

As Twitchy readers know, NBC News already recently played the 'Republicans pounce' card to cover for Biden's ridiculous son, Hunter. Now they're teeing up another round of wagon circling because the man is just too old and frail to be president.

Perhaps the hardest-hitting portion of the article came early in the piece:

Apparent to anyone paying attention is that the Biden they may remember from the Robert Bork Supreme Court confirmation hearings of 1987, or the vice presidential debate with Sarah Palin in 2008, is a different man today. His gait is less steady, his speech not as fluid. He has confused Iraq with Ukraine and Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with 'Rolling Stone.' At a conference last year, he looked out at the audience and called for a congresswoman who had recently died in a car crash.

Well, duh. It's obvious to any honest observer that Joe Biden is clearly in the stages of physical and mental decline - the latter being the more concerning, and the most obvious.

We've watched the man for half a century. He's not all there.

The remainder of the article, not surprisingly, was largely NBC News covering for his age, implying it's not that bad, and painting Republicans as the bad guys who would 'pounce' on Biden doing totally normal things like tripping over sandbags on live TV or forgetting where he is.

People on the Left, of course, were not pleased whatsoever that NBC News would dare mention the geriatric elephant in the room (or … donkey … in this case).

Yep, sure, just normal accommodations for an elder.

There's just one little problem: The man is the President of the United States.

LOL. Exactly. The greatest national security threat to the nation shouldn't be a set of stairs.

Like we said, how dare a news organization mention that the president is clearly flagging AND trying to run for a second term.

Yes, they literally said that in the article. Ha!

Bingo. If Biden was sharp as a tack but wheelchair-bound, this would be a different debate entirely.

It wouldn't be the first time a U.S. president was physically disabled while serving.

His mental acuity is the real problem. He has no business running an entire country now, let alone for another 4 years.

LOLOLOL! Everyone knows stuttering makes you get lost on stage and fall off your bike.

We're sure you knew it was coming. The biggest response from the Left was 'this is normal' and 'BUT TRUMP!!!'.

At least they're consistent.

Are you the President of the United States, Susan? There might be a story there if you are. LOL.

Hey, they even managed to work a 'but DeSantis' into this one. Points for creativity.

Ha! Presidential debates should just be replaced with jousting atop Rascal Scooters.

It really is pathetic. This NBC News article is essentially a major media outlet brushing off Biden's serious decline, disguised as actually reporting on it.

And the Left still can't even handle that.

That's how they roll.

***

