LIBS MAD: NBC News dares mention Biden's age problems and the Left still gets mad

It's quite unexpected to see a mainstream news outlet like NBC News mention anything negative about our 80-year-old president, but they appeared to do just that, and liberals are angry. But did they really? Sort of …

As Twitchy readers know, NBC News already recently played the 'Republicans pounce' card to cover for Biden's ridiculous son, Hunter. Now they're teeing up another round of wagon circling because the man is just too old and frail to be president.

Aides appear to be making concessions to President Biden’s age, hoping to avoid viral moments that would reinforce voters’ worries about his fitness. https://t.co/2BUEzJeYpm — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2023

Perhaps the hardest-hitting portion of the article came early in the piece:

Apparent to anyone paying attention is that the Biden they may remember from the Robert Bork Supreme Court confirmation hearings of 1987, or the vice presidential debate with Sarah Palin in 2008, is a different man today. His gait is less steady, his speech not as fluid. He has confused Iraq with Ukraine and Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with 'Rolling Stone.' At a conference last year, he looked out at the audience and called for a congresswoman who had recently died in a car crash.

Well, duh. It's obvious to any honest observer that Joe Biden is clearly in the stages of physical and mental decline - the latter being the more concerning, and the most obvious.

We've watched the man for half a century. He's not all there.

“If you’ve ever given him a hug, you’re going to feel the man is solid. He’s in good shape.” - former Labor Secretary Marty Walshhttps://t.co/fCb4IfabaX — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 24, 2023

The remainder of the article, not surprisingly, was largely NBC News covering for his age, implying it's not that bad, and painting Republicans as the bad guys who would 'pounce' on Biden doing totally normal things like tripping over sandbags on live TV or forgetting where he is.

People on the Left, of course, were not pleased whatsoever that NBC News would dare mention the geriatric elephant in the room (or … donkey … in this case).

Omg accommodations for an elder, GASP!! — Gedsudski 🏴‍☠️ (@Gedsudski) July 24, 2023

Yep, sure, just normal accommodations for an elder.

There's just one little problem: The man is the President of the United States.

The president shouldn't be defeated by... walking — Wrongthink Radio (@wrongthinkradio) July 24, 2023

LOL. Exactly. The greatest national security threat to the nation shouldn't be a set of stairs.

And this crap is why I don’t ever watch your “news” programs. — Marcia Mason 🌎🕊❤️ (@ieatchalk) July 24, 2023

Like we said, how dare a news organization mention that the president is clearly flagging AND trying to run for a second term.

NBC literally says Republican pounce



“Republican Party eager to pounce”



My God…… — GenderIsABiologicalConstruct (@coolUncleCuz) July 24, 2023

Yes, they literally said that in the article. Ha!

Those aren't concessions to his age. They're concessions to his unfitness. https://t.co/Qgk509RXBn — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) July 24, 2023

Bingo. If Biden was sharp as a tack but wheelchair-bound, this would be a different debate entirely.

It wouldn't be the first time a U.S. president was physically disabled while serving.

His mental acuity is the real problem. He has no business running an entire country now, let alone for another 4 years.

LOLOLOL! Everyone knows stuttering makes you get lost on stage and fall off your bike.

Do you actually consider this to be journalism? Now compare the work he he does each day to Trump’s schedule as president. We all know that Trump watched television half the day, railed on Twitter, and committed crimes the rest of the day. Give me a break. — Katrina 🐝 🚆 (@KatrinaWTE) July 24, 2023

We're sure you knew it was coming. The biggest response from the Left was 'this is normal' and 'BUT TRUMP!!!'.

At least they're consistent.

.@NBCNews is such absolute garbage. I make concessions for my age, too; want to do a story on that? Or maybe a story on how the twice-impeached, twice-indicted insurrectionist former President wants to dismantle our form of government for his own benefit? https://t.co/TrblP3oqrd — Susan Whitehill (@SusanMWhitehill) July 24, 2023

Are you the President of the United States, Susan? There might be a story there if you are. LOL.

On one hand, Biden is old. On the other hand, DeSantis is coming out as a Nazi and White Supremacist every time he opens his mouth while Trump's legal woes compound.

One would think a serious journalist would spend more time discussing the other two, but US journalists are hacks. — 🍷🐝🚄Auntie Ouakam🚄🐝🍷 (@OuakamA) July 24, 2023

Hey, they even managed to work a 'but DeSantis' into this one. Points for creativity.

Ha! Presidential debates should just be replaced with jousting atop Rascal Scooters.

Just read this and know the Democrats have already won the propaganda/communication war… https://t.co/xVC9Y8S5Oe — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 24, 2023

It really is pathetic. This NBC News article is essentially a major media outlet brushing off Biden's serious decline, disguised as actually reporting on it.

And the Left still can't even handle that.

Literally admitting they are covering for his incompetence among other things. https://t.co/NzUZ3UwqsR — GhostOfPaulRevere (@Chadforbabies) July 24, 2023

That's how they roll.

