NBC 'News': Republicans pounce on Biden's amazing family story

It's truly predictable at this point that any scandal or misstep by a Democrat is, especially the DNC PR firm known as NBC News, isn't about the scandal or misstep. Nope it's about the Republicans who pounce and seize.

With that in mind, let's visit the article that is about Biden's family problems that starts with "Republicans".

President Biden’s family story has long been one of his greatest strengths politically.



Republicans are starting to think they can turn it into a liability. https://t.co/cVOYUQyPzN — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2023

With this humorous fiction as the lede, you can see where it is going right from the starting line.

President Joe Biden’s family story has long been one of his greatest strengths politically. Republicans are starting to think they can turn it into a liability.

How is his family story one of his strengths? Well, they're not really mentioned. But what is covered is how Republican politicians are jabbing at the glaring omission of President Biden's granddaughter conceived with a stripper during his official (available in hardback!) struggle with addiction.

Should politicians keep family off limits? Yes. But that shipped has sailed. Liberals were only too happy when Jenna Bush was caught underage drinking. Twitter mouth-breathers shared nude pictures of Melania hoping - incorrectly - that we'd be horrified.

Sean Spicer put it best.

“It runs counter to the narrative that he tries to create. He talks about being such a great family man, how he calls all of his grandchildren, how he loves his family, how he’s a devout Catholic,” former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview. “And yet, this doesn’t portend. And the thing that’s weird about it is there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Anyway, you're here for the great Twitter snark, so let's get to the main attraction.

Should we start with plagiarism and lying about his academic record as a presidential candidate?



Let’s not forget his lies about a man being a drunk driver, and so many other lies since then.



Fast forward to his addict son running an international influence peddling scheme, and… — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 23, 2023

Boom! Right out of the gate!

Pretending one’s 4 year old granddaughter doesn’t exist is a very odd strength. — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 23, 2023

Odd indeed.

“But in recent comments, the president didn’t count the child among his grandchildren — making him the target of criticism and the subject of ongoing conservative news coverage.”



Recent? How about flat out ignoring her existence when putting out Christmas stockings at WH. GTFOOH https://t.co/g6kYHtvh5a — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) July 23, 2023

Down the memory hole.

This is shameful. Your job is to inform the population and to hold the powerful accountable not to propagandize and protect the regime — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) July 23, 2023

Yep, we see it too. They should be embarrassed but we do believe that shame is surgically removed upon graduation of J-School.

This is why "journalists" now rank below telemarketers — Marielle Redclaw 🌙 (@MarielleRedclaw) July 23, 2023

It's a lonely job being a left-wing shill, but someone has got to do it.

"Conservative news coverage?" I had no idea that Maureen Dowd with the NYT qualified as such!https://t.co/gj3N2rPO3X pic.twitter.com/VQA8iMCvE7 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 23, 2023

It is really hard to know the Biden family story anyways since so much about it sits in the fiction section of your local Barnes and Noble.

Because he brings up his dead son when it’s convenient? Or, when he changes the cause and location of his son’s death? — David 🇺🇸🐊 #FloridaStrong (@Fl0ridaBoy74) July 23, 2023

Unfortunately, most of the Biden Family story is untrue and the fabrications of the family patriarch, @POTUS.

https://t.co/nCHq6clBpB via @nypost — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 23, 2023

Maybe if we heard more stories of Biden's Puerto Rican Jewish roots in hardscrabble Scranton?

***

