NBC 'News': Republicans pounce on Biden's amazing family story

Gordon Kushner  |  3:35 PM on July 23, 2023
Twitchy

It's truly predictable at this point that any scandal or misstep by a Democrat is, especially the DNC PR firm known as NBC News, isn't about the scandal or misstep. Nope it's about the Republicans who pounce and seize.

With that in mind, let's visit the article that is about Biden's family problems that starts with "Republicans".

With this humorous fiction as the lede, you can see where it is going right from the starting line.

President Joe Biden’s family story has long been one of his greatest strengths politically. Republicans are starting to think they can turn it into a liability. 

How is his family story one of his strengths? Well, they're not really mentioned. But what is covered is how Republican politicians are jabbing at the glaring omission of President Biden's granddaughter conceived with a stripper during his official (available in hardback!) struggle with addiction.

Should politicians keep family off limits? Yes. But that shipped has sailed. Liberals were only too happy when Jenna Bush was caught underage drinking. Twitter mouth-breathers shared nude pictures of Melania hoping - incorrectly - that we'd be horrified.

Sean Spicer put it best.

“It runs counter to the narrative that he tries to create. He talks about being such a great family man, how he calls all of his grandchildren, how he loves his family, how he’s a devout Catholic,” former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview. “And yet, this doesn’t portend. And the thing that’s weird about it is there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Anyway, you're here for the great Twitter snark, so let's get to the main attraction.

Boom! Right out of the gate!

Odd indeed.

Down the memory hole.

Yep, we see it too. They should be embarrassed but we do believe that shame is surgically removed upon graduation of J-School.

It's a lonely job being a left-wing shill, but someone has got to do it.

It is really hard to know the Biden family story anyways since so much about it sits in the fiction section of your local Barnes and Noble.

Maybe if we heard more stories of Biden's Puerto Rican Jewish roots in hardscrabble Scranton?

***

