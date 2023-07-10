Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler

Tweeter asks 'well-meaning white people' how they would react to a Hollywood...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:56 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Twitchy reported last month that Democrats and others on the Left were dishonestly implying the use of a Hitler quote by Moms for Liberty somehow meant the group was associated with Nazi ideology.

Let's just start by saying nobody believes Moms for Liberty quoted Hitler to align themselves with the infamous Nazi monster. Nobody. Anyone implying otherwise is simply a liar.

The quote was clearly intended as a warning that history's villains seek to control the young. Whether quoting Hitler or comparing a political opponent to him is a wise choice is a different conversation. We think it's in poor taste for Democrats and the media to use the 'Big Lie' phrase coined by Hitler in Mein Kampf, but nevertheless, they've persisted.

Speaking of lies, Caitlin Flanagan doubled-down on the lie that Moms for Liberty are 'standing with Adolph (sic) Hitler'. She knows this is not true. She doesn't care. The lie is just too juicy.

Flanagan was quoting a 'media strategist' named Matthew Sheffield who weighed in with a 'This is what Christofascism looks like'.

It's almost comical if it weren't so unbelievably dishonest.

Sheffield, again, referred to the debunked Hitler quote controversy, now pretending that Moms for Liberty were doubling down on their support for the fascist leader.

You know who else demonized his political opponents with baseless lies to turn public sentiment against them? (Sorry, we couldn't resist!)

There's really no leg to stand on for the critics of Moms for Liberty on this particular point. They could oppose their cause, ideology, and activities, but instead choose to go with this misinformation to avoid having a real discussion.

It appears Matt is willing to have a discussion. We'll wait and see what happens.

For Sheffield's part, he referred to a report from Olivia Little of Media Matters. We're sure you won't be surprised to learn that she also deceptively reported this, context-free, to allow ample opportunity for the unquestioning liberal lemmings to conclude 'Whoa! Moms for Liberty must really like Hitler!'

Both the breakout sessions and the main stage included speakers doubling down on a local Indiana chapter's uncritical use of an Adolf Hitler quote printed on the front of their newsletter. NBC News reported that a speaker at a breakout session told attendees to 'never apologize.' At Saturday night's general session, co-founder Tiffany Justice said, 'One of our moms in a newsletter quotes Hitler. I stand with that mom.' The crowd cheered.

It's all so tiring. Try being honest and just telling people why you actually oppose them.

Short and succinct. LOL.

It's really not that difficult to accurately report this story.

But that's the point of the propaganda chain, starting with the Media Matters piece, right? The goal is to get the Caitlin Flanagans to eventually proclaim loudly that Moms for Liberty are 'standing with' Hitler.

We have a hard time believing Caitlin is this clueless. She know what she's doing.

Thankfully, many people see this dishonest tactic for what it is.

People on the right, us included, will continue to call out the lie, but the damage is done. They have achieved their goal.

Many will continue to insist Moms for Liberty love Hitler, either out of ignorance or sheer dishonesty.

Maybe Flanagan, Sheffield, and Media Matters will all apologize for their part in spreading this lie …

LOLOLOL!

Why? Because it's effective on the gullible.

Is that really too much to ask?

All of this. A large portion of the press is committed to misinforming you, not informing you.

LOL! Biden's been exposed!

It really is that dumb.

Ha! It's a very dim beacon.

***

