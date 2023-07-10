Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler

Twitchy reported last month that Democrats and others on the Left were dishonestly implying the use of a Hitler quote by Moms for Liberty somehow meant the group was associated with Nazi ideology.

Let's just start by saying nobody believes Moms for Liberty quoted Hitler to align themselves with the infamous Nazi monster. Nobody. Anyone implying otherwise is simply a liar.

Moms for Liberty standing with Adolph Hitler. https://t.co/bZH3lXxsHi — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) July 10, 2023

The quote was clearly intended as a warning that history's villains seek to control the young. Whether quoting Hitler or comparing a political opponent to him is a wise choice is a different conversation. We think it's in poor taste for Democrats and the media to use the 'Big Lie' phrase coined by Hitler in Mein Kampf, but nevertheless, they've persisted.

Speaking of lies, Caitlin Flanagan doubled-down on the lie that Moms for Liberty are 'standing with Adolph (sic) Hitler'. She knows this is not true. She doesn't care. The lie is just too juicy.

This is what Christofascism looks like: Audience cheers after "Moms for Liberty" co-founder Tiffany Justice noted that a member had quoted Hitler in a newsletter. "I stand with that mom," she bragged to applause.



From this must-read @OliviaLittle report: https://t.co/5fkJtpTjIN pic.twitter.com/6FZ2nBzPeX — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) July 7, 2023

Flanagan was quoting a 'media strategist' named Matthew Sheffield who weighed in with a 'This is what Christofascism looks like'.

It's almost comical if it weren't so unbelievably dishonest.

Sheffield, again, referred to the debunked Hitler quote controversy, now pretending that Moms for Liberty were doubling down on their support for the fascist leader.

You know who else demonized his political opponents with baseless lies to turn public sentiment against them? (Sorry, we couldn't resist!)

Hey @mattsheffield, my name is Tiffany Justice and I am the cofounder of @Moms4Liberty.



LOL, “christofascism”



You aren’t just lying, you are a liar.



Have me on your show. Let’s talk. Or are you scared that you can only manage women when you lie about us on social? pic.twitter.com/GSPeTxlyUn — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) July 9, 2023

There's really no leg to stand on for the critics of Moms for Liberty on this particular point. They could oppose their cause, ideology, and activities, but instead choose to go with this misinformation to avoid having a real discussion.

Hi Tiffany,



It's funny how you and your friends constantly throw around extreme terms like "Marxist" to describe people you don't like, but you get very angry when people accurately report your group's extremist activities.



I'm happy to discuss M4L on video. You can DM me. https://t.co/yHjKStHcbQ — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) July 10, 2023

It appears Matt is willing to have a discussion. We'll wait and see what happens.

For Sheffield's part, he referred to a report from Olivia Little of Media Matters. We're sure you won't be surprised to learn that she also deceptively reported this, context-free, to allow ample opportunity for the unquestioning liberal lemmings to conclude 'Whoa! Moms for Liberty must really like Hitler!'

Both the breakout sessions and the main stage included speakers doubling down on a local Indiana chapter's uncritical use of an Adolf Hitler quote printed on the front of their newsletter. NBC News reported that a speaker at a breakout session told attendees to 'never apologize.' At Saturday night's general session, co-founder Tiffany Justice said, 'One of our moms in a newsletter quotes Hitler. I stand with that mom.' The crowd cheered.

It's all so tiring. Try being honest and just telling people why you actually oppose them.

false — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 11, 2023

Short and succinct. LOL.

It's really disgusting how supposedly respectable journalists are intentionally lying about @Moms4Liberty endorsing Hitler.



One chapter used a quote from Hitler as an example of what they OPPOSED. Disingenuous hacks pounced, claiming they "cited Hitler." https://t.co/w8rMSBSb5O — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) July 10, 2023

It's really not that difficult to accurately report this story.

This is false and defamatory.



Retract it immediately. — Amber Krabach (@AK4WA) July 11, 2023

But that's the point of the propaganda chain, starting with the Media Matters piece, right? The goal is to get the Caitlin Flanagans to eventually proclaim loudly that Moms for Liberty are 'standing with' Hitler.

Yikes, Caitlin. You are a journalist. The Hitler quote was in rebuke, not praise. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) July 11, 2023

We have a hard time believing Caitlin is this clueless. She know what she's doing.

Oh ffs. She knows she’s spreading BS but doesn’t care. ⬇️ https://t.co/q7dXhEb1vj — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 11, 2023

Thankfully, many people see this dishonest tactic for what it is.

No, that's not accurate—the opposite is true. I explain in this thread: https://t.co/QghFL9fDqh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 10, 2023

People on the right, us included, will continue to call out the lie, but the damage is done. They have achieved their goal.

Many will continue to insist Moms for Liberty love Hitler, either out of ignorance or sheer dishonesty.

The quotation was "He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future." Obviously this is intended as a warning against State-indoctrination. It's not any kind of support for fascism - it's precisely the opposite. The chapter retracted and clarified.https://t.co/If6ZJkvBai — stevemur (@stevemur) July 10, 2023

Deeply dishonest framing here. https://t.co/8mmFCVETY3 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 11, 2023

Maybe Flanagan, Sheffield, and Media Matters will all apologize for their part in spreading this lie …

LOLOLOL!

Caitlin why participate in the false disingenuous pile on?



They were using the Hitler quote of some thing NOT to do.



You're better than this. At least I'd hope so. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) July 10, 2023

Why? Because it's effective on the gullible.

I really just want the liars to be less lazy about their lies https://t.co/2lWyrreCNj — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 11, 2023

Is that really too much to ask?

No matter how much you all distrust and loathe the corporate “press,” it’s not enough.



This is a perfect example from a “journalist.” 👇 https://t.co/4PRonicihW — Prodigal Son ☦️ (@LiveFree1969) July 11, 2023

All of this. A large portion of the press is committed to misinforming you, not informing you.

You know who breathed air?

Nazis!

You know who else breathes air?

Biden!

I mean, when they remind him to. https://t.co/Yzzy3fpsZK — JustChrisTX ن (@crkleffner) July 11, 2023

LOL! Biden's been exposed!

It really is that dumb.

Delete this tweet or update your bio. https://t.co/7vXFqBV9Xw pic.twitter.com/5Wc53TCvjE — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 11, 2023

Ha! It's a very dim beacon.

