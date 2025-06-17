Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking...
Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.
Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say'...
Will the US Be Taking in Refugees From the Middle East? The Consensus...
Jim Acosta Fears the Far-Right Has Managed to Infiltrate the Heartland
Dem Ilhan Omar: America’s 'Turning Into One of the Worst Countries' Because Trump’s...
Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and...
We Already Forgot Who You Are: Watch Alex Padilla Gin Up Some Crocodile...
Americans for Prosperity's Kent Strang Discusses the One Big Beautiful Bill, Tax Cuts...
JD Vance Brings Peace to a War-Torn Republican Party

The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 17, 2025
Twitchy

Here's some breaking news from The Atlantic that we hadn't heard before. Apparently, the Democratic Party is having trouble connecting with men. And this is after putting up "code whisperer" Tim Walz as their example of what David Hogg called "healthy masculinity." And speaking of Hogg, he was just booted from his seat as vice chair of the DNC, ostensibly over diversity rules. We recently learned that the Democrats have allocated $20 million to their Speaking to American Men (SAM) project.

Advertisement

Breitbart's Joel Pollak makes a good point following Sen. Alex Padilla's emotional recounting on the Senate floor of his "manhandling" by the Secret Service.

It's stunning that a party that doesn't know what a woman is is having trouble reaching men.

John Hendrickson wrote back in March:

I recently spoke with Democrats across different levels of leadership to see how they were trying to address this electorally lethal gender gap. Two theories for how to win back men, I found, are bubbling up. One is to improve the party’s cultural appeal to men, embracing rather than scolding masculinity. The other is to focus on more traditional messaging about the economy, on the assumption that if Democrats build an agenda for blue-collar America, the guys will follow.

These approaches are not necessarily in conflict, but they each present a challenge for the modern Democratic Party. And as pundits and consultants peddle their rival solutions, they highlight another risk: Even if Democrats can settle on a message, will voters believe they really mean it?

Recommended

'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

No, they won't. As long as the Democrats' message is that a man can enter women's private spaces by identifying as a woman, and that masculinity is "toxic."

***

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
Eric V.
Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and HELLO BACKFIRE
Doug P.
Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say' Hit Piece on Him Was Lies
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7 Grateful Calvin
Advertisement