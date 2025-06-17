The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'

Here's some breaking news from The Atlantic that we hadn't heard before. Apparently, the Democratic Party is having trouble connecting with men. And this is after putting up "code whisperer" Tim Walz as their example of what David Hogg called "healthy masculinity." And speaking of Hogg, he was just booted from his seat as vice chair of the DNC, ostensibly over diversity rules. We recently learned that the Democrats have allocated $20 million to their Speaking to American Men (SAM) project.

Breitbart's Joel Pollak makes a good point following Sen. Alex Padilla's emotional recounting on the Senate floor of his "manhandling" by the Secret Service.

It's stunning that a party that doesn't know what a woman is is having trouble reaching men.

John Hendrickson wrote back in March:

I recently spoke with Democrats across different levels of leadership to see how they were trying to address this electorally lethal gender gap. Two theories for how to win back men, I found, are bubbling up. One is to improve the party’s cultural appeal to men, embracing rather than scolding masculinity. The other is to focus on more traditional messaging about the economy, on the assumption that if Democrats build an agenda for blue-collar America, the guys will follow. These approaches are not necessarily in conflict, but they each present a challenge for the modern Democratic Party. And as pundits and consultants peddle their rival solutions, they highlight another risk: Even if Democrats can settle on a message, will voters believe they really mean it?

No, they won't. As long as the Democrats' message is that a man can enter women's private spaces by identifying as a woman, and that masculinity is "toxic."

