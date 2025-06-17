This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.
SHUT Your Anti-American Pie Hole: Christopher Steele Shuts Down Replies Like a COWARD...
EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones?...
WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and...

Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say' Hit Piece on Him Was Lies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on June 17, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Almost three weeks ago, The New York Times put out a ‘sources say’ hit piece on Elon Musk, saying he was drug-addled while serving under President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Musk hit back by releasing what appears to be a drug test that shows he’s completely clean. Now, posters wonder what Musk’s next steps with the NYT will be.

Here’s more background. (READ)

FAKE NEWS ALERT: NYTimes put out a HIT PIECE on @ElonMusk accusing him of excessive drug use while he was in the Trump White House

Elon has now COMPLETELY debunked that smear piece, releasing a full, comprehensive urine test.

Which was negative ACROSS THE BOARD, of course

This was yet another attempt to destroy a powerful Trump ally, and scare other powerful patriots from working closely with the administration.

They also want the American public to believe the Trump administration is run by a bunch of incoherent drunks and drug users, degrading trust in the admin. 

They pulled a similar stunt with Pete Hegseth, making baseless claims of frequent alcohol use.Stay frosty. 

Ops are everywhere.

Here is a pic of the NYT article page and a copy of the drug test results. (READ)

Looks like the NYT may have poked the wrong billionaire bear.

Commenters say they’re not surprised by the test results. They’ve learned to disregard what the NYT prints, especially when it includes ‘sources.’

Musk is one of the few people who could mount such a lawsuit against the NYT.

Posters hope he does it to not only prove a point but to decimate the paper and then buy it.

Just another Democrat Party parade in the Big Apple. We’ll call this one the 'No Jobs' march.

Interestingly, the NYT has reduced itself to lying about drugs in the White House, when it genuinely happened during President Joe Biden’s term.

Hopefully, Elon Musk will sue since an intervention is needed at the NYT. The outlet is dealing BS, and many are overdosing on its addictive nonsense. Time to cut off the supply at the source.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS LAWSUIT THE NEW YORK TIMES

