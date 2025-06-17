Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say' Hit Piece on Him Was Lies

Almost three weeks ago, The New York Times put out a ‘sources say’ hit piece on Elon Musk, saying he was drug-addled while serving under President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Musk hit back by releasing what appears to be a drug test that shows he’s completely clean. Now, posters wonder what Musk’s next steps with the NYT will be.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: NYTimes put out a HIT PIECE on @ElonMusk accusing him of excessive drug use while he was in the Trump White House Elon has now COMPLETELY debunked that smear piece, releasing a full, comprehensive urine test. Which was negative ACROSS THE BOARD, of course This was yet another attempt to destroy a powerful Trump ally, and scare other powerful patriots from working closely with the administration. They also want the American public to believe the Trump administration is run by a bunch of incoherent drunks and drug users, degrading trust in the admin. They pulled a similar stunt with Pete Hegseth, making baseless claims of frequent alcohol use.Stay frosty. Ops are everywhere.

Which was negative ACROSS THE BOARD, of course… pic.twitter.com/tOAo7suGTw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

Looks like the NYT may have poked the wrong billionaire bear.

Commenters say they’re not surprised by the test results. They’ve learned to disregard what the NYT prints, especially when it includes ‘sources.’

Of course it was negative.



Are we going to hear a retraction from the NYTimes today??????



We better!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 17, 2025

NYTimes? Retraction? Nah, they’ll stand by their “anonymous sources” even though there’s hard proof the story is total bullsht. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

He doesn’t owe those rags a damn thing…. Except a massive libel suit. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 17, 2025

Musk is one of the few people who could mount such a lawsuit against the NYT.

Posters hope he does it to not only prove a point but to decimate the paper and then buy it.

The most entertaining outcome would be if Elon sues them into the Stone Age and takes possession of the paper 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

That is the most likely & entertaining scenario : ) — Anna (@chartier197211) June 17, 2025

I can envision the NYT associates "leaving the building". — David Hollar (@fritzzzz231) June 17, 2025

Just another Democrat Party parade in the Big Apple. We’ll call this one the 'No Jobs' march.

Interestingly, the NYT has reduced itself to lying about drugs in the White House, when it genuinely happened during President Joe Biden’s term.

It was the Biden White House where drugs and alcohol were free flowing. — Stupid Girl From Alabama (@deannkh10) June 17, 2025

A literal CRACKHEAD lived there and helped his dad run the country. Not a peep from The NYTimes — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

It’s called Projection and the Dems use it every day!! — Stupid Girl From Alabama (@deannkh10) June 17, 2025

Hopefully, Elon Musk will sue since an intervention is needed at the NYT. The outlet is dealing BS, and many are overdosing on its addictive nonsense. Time to cut off the supply at the source.