Raw Story: Moms for Liberty 'scrambles to explain' why it quoted Hitler

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 22, 2023

We've been around long enough to see some online news organizations pop up: Breaking911, The Recount, Raw Story, etc. We always take a "wait and see" approach to whether they're legitimate news organizations or partisan propaganda. Raw Story has turned out to be the latter. As Twitchy reported earlier, Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford was "absolutely outraged" that Moms for Liberty included an Adolf Hitler quote in their newsletter, so much so that he devoted a thread to his outrage.

We've noticed how President Joe Biden keeps saying American children "are everybody's children." The reason for the Hitler quote is clear as day: "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future." In other words, the state wants to take ownership of your kids and indoctrinate them to ensure a generation of progressives.

According to Raw Story, the Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty is "scrambling" to explain why it quoted Hitler.

Brad Reed reports:

An Indiana chapter of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty this week scrambled to explain why it led its first-ever newsletter with a quote from mass-murdering Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

As reported by the Indianapolis Star, the Moms for Liberty chapter in Hamilton County, Indiana started off its recent newsletter with a quote from Hitler that stated, "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future."

The group, which dedicates itself to getting school libraries to ban books that it finds offensive, posted a clarification about the quote on its Facebook page shortly after the newsletter published.

"The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert," the group said. "If the government has control over our children today, they control our country's future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government."

Well, there's your explanation right there. We hadn't known that the Indianapolis Star was getting the vapors too.

Yeah, we didn't see any "scrambling" going on. They quoted Hitler as a warning and it's patently obvious to anyone with half a brain. Still, the leftist media has "Klan Karenhood" in its sights and has already published hit pieces against the group tying it to Nazism and white supremacy — because they don't want porn in school libraries.

Why does the Left never have to explain why they want porn in school libraries?

***

