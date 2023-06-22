Raw Story: Moms for Liberty 'scrambles to explain' why it quoted Hitler

We've been around long enough to see some online news organizations pop up: Breaking911, The Recount, Raw Story, etc. We always take a "wait and see" approach to whether they're legitimate news organizations or partisan propaganda. Raw Story has turned out to be the latter. As Twitchy reported earlier, Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford was "absolutely outraged" that Moms for Liberty included an Adolf Hitler quote in their newsletter, so much so that he devoted a thread to his outrage.

The local chapter of Moms for Liberty quoted Hitler in their first newsletter yesterday.



I am absolutely outraged, and know that the vast majority of community members feel the same. There is NO PLACE for hate in our home. Our community and kids deserve better. pic.twitter.com/rtMImLcyrL — Senator J.D. Ford (@SenatorJDFord) June 22, 2023

We've noticed how President Joe Biden keeps saying American children "are everybody's children." The reason for the Hitler quote is clear as day: "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future." In other words, the state wants to take ownership of your kids and indoctrinate them to ensure a generation of progressives.

According to Raw Story, the Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty is "scrambling" to explain why it quoted Hitler.

Brad Reed reports:

An Indiana chapter of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty this week scrambled to explain why it led its first-ever newsletter with a quote from mass-murdering Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. As reported by the Indianapolis Star, the Moms for Liberty chapter in Hamilton County, Indiana started off its recent newsletter with a quote from Hitler that stated, "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future." The group, which dedicates itself to getting school libraries to ban books that it finds offensive, posted a clarification about the quote on its Facebook page shortly after the newsletter published. "The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert," the group said. "If the government has control over our children today, they control our country's future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government."

Well, there's your explanation right there. We hadn't known that the Indianapolis Star was getting the vapors too.

They should have quoted Che Guevara. If they're going to quote mass-murdering dickheads they should quote ones the left actually likes. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 22, 2023

The reason why they are saying it is because they are warning their readers about Socialism and what their gameplan is.



You are attacking them because the messaging is effective and exposes the socialism that you are pushing. pic.twitter.com/JQWF0sj8OO — Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower (@Perpetualmaniac) June 22, 2023

It's an appropriate quote as a call to action against those who are attempting to own the youth. They are trying to strip away parental rights.



It's literally putting readers on notice of what they are up against.



This is some seriously poor journalism. — Thomas Roberts - Renegade Retro (@TheThundervamp9) June 22, 2023

What a misleading headline!



Quoting Hitler does not equal an endorsement. In fact, it's the opposite: It's a warning.



Terrible journalism. Ridiculous inferences. — Sam Kersten (@skersten89) June 22, 2023

@CommunityNotes important context is missing. @RawStory is purposely misleading its readers. — happy lil terf 💜🤍💚🤍💜 (@terfforever) June 22, 2023

Yeah, we didn't see any "scrambling" going on. They quoted Hitler as a warning and it's patently obvious to anyone with half a brain. Still, the leftist media has "Klan Karenhood" in its sights and has already published hit pieces against the group tying it to Nazism and white supremacy — because they don't want porn in school libraries.

Why does the Left never have to explain why they want porn in school libraries?

