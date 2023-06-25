Alyssa Farah Griffin, 'conservative' co-host of The View, is worried DeSantis is not a liberal

DeSantis and Kennedy spar over marijuana policy and Twitter is not chill, man
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:10 PM on June 25, 2023
Townhall Media

Alyssa Farah Griffin has not failed to live up to expectations of 'conservative' co-host on the aptly-named daytime talk show, The View.

The show first featured Elisabeth Hasselbeck as the token conservative. Then they turned to more of a centrist in Meghan McCain, but even that was too much for the harpies at The View, so the left wing audience has since been treated to RINOs like Tara Setmayer, Ana Navarro, and now Alyssa Farah Griffin.

But didn't Griffin serve in the Trump administration? Yes, but you'd never know it from her words.

Oh no! Ron DeSantis, a conservative governor, is all conservative-y and stuff!

While it might be advantageous to abandon conservative policy positions to land a job on The View, it's not gonna fly for a conservative who wants to be elected in today's Republican Party.

Yes.

Griffin's phrasing is quite misleading. The positions on the right on COVID and vaccines vary, but there is general consensus against mandates and government overreach.

The right is not opposed to immigration, as Griffin implies. The right is opposed to illegal immigration and Democrats' open borders policies.

Finally, Alyssa Farah Griffin's 'LGBTQ issues' refers to people pushing back against sexual orientation and gender identity training being pushed on school children, women being forced to cede their spaces to men who identify as women, sexually explicit perversions being presented to children, and naked men prancing around where children are present.

The Left really screwed up when they decided to push these things on children.

We would guess Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain could tell some stories.

We are here for it.

More should join the trend started by Donald Trump. He ran on being unafraid and unashamed to fight for conservative principles, unlike the old GOP.

DeSantis has done the same, effectively, in Florida.

Anyone who opposes Republicans actually being conservative might as well be a Democrat.

We always have to laugh when people are so confident in their Twitter takes that they lock down replies. LOL.

This is exactly right. The DeSantis and Trump camps are certainly embroiled in a tough primary battle, but there's a reason they're currently the favorites: They both, in their own ways, have convinced their supporters they will deliver conservative policy wins.

This is quite a swing for someone who served in the Trump administration.

Ouch. She brought this on herself.

If it acts like a Democrat, it might as well be a Democrat.

LOLOLOL! Maybe one day The View will hire an actual conservative. We're not holding our breath.

***

