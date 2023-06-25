Alyssa Farah Griffin, 'conservative' co-host of The View, is worried DeSantis is not a liberal

Alyssa Farah Griffin has not failed to live up to expectations of 'conservative' co-host on the aptly-named daytime talk show, The View.

The show first featured Elisabeth Hasselbeck as the token conservative. Then they turned to more of a centrist in Meghan McCain, but even that was too much for the harpies at The View, so the left wing audience has since been treated to RINOs like Tara Setmayer, Ana Navarro, and now Alyssa Farah Griffin.

But didn't Griffin serve in the Trump administration? Yes, but you'd never know it from her words.

I was excited abt DeSantis as recently as last year. But I’m worried abt how hard he’s staked himself to the Right on COVID, LGBTQ issues, & immigration . Plus some of his people come off as straight up bullies. He’s got money& name ID but worry he’s weakened himself in a General — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) June 25, 2023

Oh no! Ron DeSantis, a conservative governor, is all conservative-y and stuff!

Did you expect him to stake himself to the left? https://t.co/w8xXrQURfa — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 25, 2023

While it might be advantageous to abandon conservative policy positions to land a job on The View, it's not gonna fly for a conservative who wants to be elected in today's Republican Party.

"this conservative governor may have staked himself too closely with conservative policies" is a huge selling point, actually https://t.co/RBIsmQY3T2 — 3DotsOneDash (@3DotsOneDash) June 25, 2023

Yes.

Biden/Dems have gone full-on Open Borders, grooming kids with sex ed in elementary school, lockdowns & vaccine mandates for Covid that never worked.

Does DeSantis go 'too far' in opposing this hot garbage?

Not possible. Full reversal is required. https://t.co/bQ38bvTCXZ — Patrick McGuinness (@patmcguinness) June 25, 2023

Griffin's phrasing is quite misleading. The positions on the right on COVID and vaccines vary, but there is general consensus against mandates and government overreach.

The right is not opposed to immigration, as Griffin implies. The right is opposed to illegal immigration and Democrats' open borders policies.

Finally, Alyssa Farah Griffin's 'LGBTQ issues' refers to people pushing back against sexual orientation and gender identity training being pushed on school children, women being forced to cede their spaces to men who identify as women, sexually explicit perversions being presented to children, and naked men prancing around where children are present.

Why, yes. I want to bully these degenerates to oblivion. https://t.co/pWHbokISJC pic.twitter.com/03dNh6xezM — R+19 FLORIDA (@SolidRedFlorida) June 25, 2023

The Left really screwed up when they decided to push these things on children.

Imagine being one of the ladies of The View... and calling other people "bullies." 🤣😂😅 https://t.co/la2DYfYZth — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 25, 2023

We would guess Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain could tell some stories.

DeSantis actually being a conservative uninterested in appealing to the vanities of the Beltway types has indeed been very disappointing to many. https://t.co/PFvZdZRsiU — Hampton Prescott (@hampprescott) June 25, 2023

We are here for it.

More should join the trend started by Donald Trump. He ran on being unafraid and unashamed to fight for conservative principles, unlike the old GOP.

DeSantis has done the same, effectively, in Florida.

Anyone who opposes Republicans actually being conservative might as well be a Democrat.

Turns off comments because she's a coward 🤡🤡 The fact that's he's to the right on Covid, LGBTQ issues and immigration is exactly WHY I'm voting for him, you idiot. https://t.co/wjWfI0zjmA — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) June 25, 2023

We always have to laugh when people are so confident in their Twitter takes that they lock down replies. LOL.

Everything you’re concern-trolling about is actually why everyone loves him. https://t.co/pHI4YbFm0y — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) June 25, 2023

This is exactly right. The DeSantis and Trump camps are certainly embroiled in a tough primary battle, but there's a reason they're currently the favorites: They both, in their own ways, have convinced their supporters they will deliver conservative policy wins.

Remember when @Alyssafarah was the spokeswoman for @freedomcaucus? Now she calls common-sense positions on COVID, LGBTQ, and immigration “hard right.” https://t.co/WAlhOPCCVx — Rohit Joy (@rohitjoycpa) June 25, 2023

This is quite a swing for someone who served in the Trump administration.

Ouch. She brought this on herself.

If it acts like a Democrat, it might as well be a Democrat.

I was excited when I heard The View was searching for a Conservative to hire.

But instead they hired Alyssa. https://t.co/5GBs5Jygmy — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) June 25, 2023

LOLOLOL! Maybe one day The View will hire an actual conservative. We're not holding our breath.

***

