Shannon Watts, Nazis, Disney World, and DeSantis - OH MY

Liberals are playing the guilt-by-association game once again with purported Nazis outside the entrance of Disney World.

Shannon Watts, big-time leftist gun-grabber, has more interest in smearing the Republican Party than appearing honest. Even if taken at face value that these people are who they say they are, it’s beyond ridiculous to declare ‘This is the 2023 Republican Party’.

The reality is, white supremacists have only ever made up a miniscule fraction of people on the right who identify with the Republican Party, unlike the Democrat Party, whose history is overflowing with racist leaders who dominated American politics through the majority of the 20th century in support of slavery, the Confederacy, the KKK, Black Codes, Jim Crow, and segregation. Those facts are undeniable.

Two dozen white supremacists are outside the main Disney World entrance in Orlando right now, marching with signs featuring Gov DeSantis’s face, swastikas, the n-word and homophobic slurs. This is the 2023 Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/ISh5dkDGYe — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 10, 2023

There are two possibilities here: These are actually white supremacists – yes those jackasses do still exist, or they’re plants. We’ve seen this before when The Lincoln Project posed as white supremacists in Virginia in an attempt to smear Glenn Youngkin.

We remember.

We suppose there’s a third possibility – that these dirtbags are white supremacists but are lying about their DeSantis support to harm his campaign.

Bottom line: Don’t trust Nazis or anyone claiming to be Nazis.

We’ve seen this stunt before:

A handful of people

All masked

Trying to get the media to think that Nazi’s support a specific candidate You know it’s staged.

We know it’s staged. So let’s stop pretending everyone is stupid and believes this crap. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 10, 2023

Staged or not staged, one thing should be clear to any honest person: These people are ignorant jackasses and their behavior doesn’t reflect on anybody but themselves.

That’s not how Democrats roll though. If a white supremacist human trash bin claims support for a Republican, that means the Republican has ‘white supremacist ties’.

Fine. The most widely known white supremacist, Richard Spencer, voted for Joe Biden and a straight Democrat ticket.

Joe Biden and the Democrat Party now have ties to white supremacy.

Thems the rules.

In case you’re confused, take note of the following. 1) 100% of Republican politicians condemn these jerks 2) 99.99% of Republicans condemn these jerks 3) It’s probably ANTIFA or some other left wing group pretending to be white supremacists — James Teller (@JimSTruthBTold) June 10, 2023

There is not support for groups like this among Republicans and their voter base. This is fact. Anyone claiming otherwise is a dishonorable liar.

What’s the end result of this disgusting tactic?

If DeSantis has his way, the Nazi flag will be the State Flag of Florida — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) June 10, 2023

Some dumb people believe it.

Real nazis hate DeSantis because he just banned them from throwing their propaganda in our yards. This is clearly a Lincoln Project fraud. pic.twitter.com/bOVIGcLdJu — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 10, 2023

DeSantis actually took heat recently from GOP primary challengers for signing HB 269 into law, a bill which they claimed was a ‘hate speech’ law and tantamount to censorship.

DeSantis supporters responded that the bill is about what types of protest are permitted on a person’s private property.

.@RonDeSantis signed a hate speech bill earlier this year at his donors’ request. I respectfully disagree: the right answer to bad speech isn’t less speech. It’s more speech. That’s the American way. pic.twitter.com/4Faq3zUAdk — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 3, 2023

This is the same stunt Democrats pulled repeatedly during Trump’s presidency. They tried to tie him to David Duke, Richard Spencer (mentioned above), and white supremacists in Charlottesville – claiming he called them ‘very fine people’.

It’s a tired, indecent tactic.

Two dozen is not half of the country. 😒 — Paul Andrew Rose (@DropTheSlop) June 10, 2023

Liars never let facts get in their way.

Why would anyone supporting Desantis fly his campaign banner next to swastikas? Absurd. — Korban Swartz (@SwartzKorban) June 10, 2023

Again, there are multiple options. Yes, we’re loaded with options for you today!

One, they’re lying. Two, they’re stupid (which is a prerequisite to being a white supremacist, so we can’t say one way or the other for sure).

What we do know is these aren’t average Republicans or DeSantis supporters. It’s like pretending the Westboro Baptist Church represents all Christians.

Actually it’s not. But unfortunately, many liberals will believe it because some clown on Twitter says so. — Christopher Haick (@cwhaick) June 10, 2023

Unfortunately, this is what American politics have become for many.

This is what DeSantis thinks the rest of the United States needs. We don’t. https://t.co/kxNzzl9Ygw — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 10, 2023

We’re sorry you’re brain is broken, Fred. Try to be more honest going forward.

He’s another Lincoln Project guy, in case you didn’t know.

Reichstag Ron, Proud Boys pinup and frequent spewer of Soros and assorted antisemitic tropes, loves him some #NazisinFlorida. https://t.co/QlGEcp7UQX — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) June 10, 2023

If you expected any of these people would have any sense of shame about these smears, you’d be wrong.

None of the Republican presidential contenders will denounce. They’re afraid of offending their voters. https://t.co/PdsRQuL9ug — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 10, 2023

Reed was a Lincoln Project co-founder, along with Weaver: the guy who liked young boys. He’s part of the old GOP elite who always hated the average Republican voter the party depends on.

He’s just willing to smear them as Nazis now because he has no power. Disgusting people.

If you vote Republican this is what you are supporting. You cannot disconnect from this part of it. It’s the party of violence, fascism and white supremacy. https://t.co/E4TRwxGrS6 — Lindsay Thompson (@Binzimation) June 10, 2023

Let’s clear this up. The Republican Party does not promote white supremacy, violence, or fascism. None of that is in the party platform or pushed by its candidates.

The Democrat Party, on the other hand, does promote killing the unborn as a solution to unwanted pregnancy, forcing sexual orientation and gender identity training into our schools, nonexistent enforcement of our nation’s borders, and relentless division of Americans by class, gender, and race. You do actually vote for that when you vote Democrat.

Shannon is not allowing replies 😂

How are people THIS gullible!

If White Supremacists wanted DeSantis to win they absolutely would NOT campaign for him.

It’s the opposition or the @FBI

Whoever it is, it certainly isn’t REAL. https://t.co/9np8jcfeDp — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) June 10, 2023

Yes, Shannon shut down replies … while pretending the Republican Party are fascists. LOL!

So if you wondering if this might be real –

Ask yourself would a bunch of “ Nazis” run out in the hot Florida sun, in masks, in front of WDW, to support a candidate who literally helped move the Israel embassy to Jerusalem and passed major legislation fighting antisemitism? pic.twitter.com/PDaYmiVemE — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) June 10, 2023

Thinking is strictly prohibited when we’re trying to smear Republicans.

To be fair, a lot of these people aren’t this stupid. They’re just liars.

***

