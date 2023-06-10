While we’re busy arguing about makeshift toilet SCIFs and which single man can win all our battles for us in one fell swoop, a handful of radical Democrats continue to grind away, using the tools of government effectively, to take away our rights and push the country towards a socialist nightmare. California is poised to pass a Wiener-stuffed bill (AB-957) that would punish parents in custody battles who do not ‘affirm’ their child’s gender identity.

This is the state trying to replace parents with bureaucrats.

Under California's AB957, a parent could lose custody for not "affirming" whatever their child believes about their gender. Here, the bill author defends this bill, using an example of a 7-year-old who announces their gender doesn't match their sex.pic.twitter.com/5iLP0H7Rb6 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 9, 2023

As you might have guessed, Senator Scott Wiener had his hands in AB-957.

This is the guy who thinks it’s his job to tell Californians how to parent their children.

‘Mommy, Kaitlyn won’t let me play with her Barbie!’

‘Ok, Jonas, I’ll talk to her … right after I call Scott Weiner’s office to ask if we should chop your pee-pee off.’

This law is good for neither kids nor parents. The California legislature has lost its mind. — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) June 10, 2023

The California legislature is the result of voting.

Is all lost in the Golden State? Perhaps, but it definitely is if nobody pushes back against this nonsense.

Understand that these are extremists and average Democrat voters have their limits, as long as someone is telling them what’s happening.

Allowing them to continue without advertising their insanity and fighting back at the ballot box is how you get AB-957.

This bill is specifically directed against parents? Parents are required to “affirm”? — Catherine Johnson (@smarterparrot) June 9, 2023

Much of the left wing agenda is directed against parents.

Why?

Because it defies common sense, and they know parents will never accept it willingly.

They have to capture your kids.

If you were going through a child custody dispute, the judge would have to favor a parent who "affirms" the child's gender. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 9, 2023

That’s the brunt of this particular legislation. Some say it could have further implications, given that it states ‘the health, safety, and welfare of the child includes a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity’.

This is crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

Yes. Why use a bunch of words when three is enough?

Noticed this line of hers that jumped right out "… and that's what we did with our own child." Good for her, but that's her choice. But to legislate this decision to force other parents to adopt her approach… especially for children as young as 7 years-old (1st Graders)! 👎 — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) June 10, 2023

That’s exactly right. Lori Wilson has a ‘trans son’ – her daughter.

Because Wilson thought it was the right thing to do to encourage her daughter down a life-long path of trying to be something she will never be, the California assembly lawmaker thinks it’s now her right to force you to do the same with your children.

At this point in California's decline you kind of have to root for the earthquake. — hiero.tez | nfthiero.eth (@nfthiero) June 10, 2023

Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! We’re not sure it’s time to root for San Andreas just yet. LOL.

As always, it’s best to be informed. Read it yourself and listen to multiple sources. There are plenty of grifters on both sides who will mischaracterize these things.

When you push back, you should know what you’re talking about.

“We should be affirming our children in every possible way” Yikes. So if my kid says “I’m a dinosaur RAWR!” I’m supposed to reply with “yes honey you’re a dinosaur!” 🙄 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) June 10, 2023

‘Nana’s here! Where’s Billy?’

‘He’s in the back yard, chewing on a rabbit kill.’

Thought experiment: I am an Christian father. My child tells me they have decided to be Jewish. Should I have my child taken away if I don't affirm their beliefs by allowing them to undergo a ritual circumcision? Or, do I have the right to disagree with my child's beliefs and… https://t.co/LTOjcc0thY — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoComedy) June 10, 2023

Now we’re getting a little more real. The answer, of course, to any reasonable person, is a parent should … parent in such situations.

Let’s throw one out there even liberals can understand:

‘Mommy … Grandpa is always watching Gutfeld when I visit … and … I … umm … I’ve been feeling lately that I might be a Republican … ‘

We ask you, dear lib parent, are you going to affirm that particular belief of identity?

Being against this bill does not make someone a bigot or anti-LGBTQ+. It means that 7 years old might be a little too early to be having such a determinative conversation. Let's spend the state's time and resources solving other issues. — David Meister (@davidmeister_) June 10, 2023

It sounds reasonable, but Scott Weiner and Lori Wilson need state-sanctioned affirmation of their own choices.

Using a 7 yr old The thing they say isn’t happening is, and they’ll take your kid away over it These ppl are evil https://t.co/BBnpagOzcp — Fatima Al Asliken 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🧚‍♀️ (@assliken) June 10, 2023

It’s hard to describe people wanting to take away parents’ kids or their right to guide their own children any other way.

Pay attention. This is coming to a state near you, and it’s far more important than what you are currently mad about. https://t.co/A9wGG6FipY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2023

That’s right. Lori Wilson and Scott Weiner already have their eyes on interfering with the rights of parents from other states.

Today I co-presented our trans state of refuge bill (SB 107) with my colleague Assemblymember Lori Wilson — the only member of the Legislature with a trans child. SB 107 ensures that if families with trans kids come here to flee states that criminalize them, we can protect them. pic.twitter.com/4Y2MxFFawI — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 8, 2022

Does this look like something that’s not actually happening? Nobody’s trying to mess with our kids, right?

As a Californian I say NO to taking away our parental rights and our children! #stopab957 #california @GavinNewsom https://t.co/ZTpSUl5IUJ — Susan Morales (@mrssusanmorales) June 10, 2023

This is the way, California. I know there are a lot of people saying ‘get out of California’. Don’t surrender to these people. They’ve managed to do this with a handful of extremists. It can be undone with a greater number of people wielding common sense.

