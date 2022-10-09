Real life is getting in the way of President Biden’s assurances that everything is fine. His Build Back Broker agenda is hitting Americans’ finances in ways even they can’t hide.

Today’s exhibit was posted by the Wall Street Silver account. It is purported to be from a local baker who provided a whiteboard detailing why their prices have been steadily increasing.

We were not able to independently verify the source of this image, but the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics provides data that backs up the claims.

Inflation causing higher prices at the local bakery, explaining all of the price changes for his ingredients. pic.twitter.com/q51hDV1q3U — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 9, 2022

We’re not economists, guys, but this doesn’t look good.

Good thing Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, eh?

Rainbow sprinkles are a critical resource. Ask your 5 year old kid. He or she will confirm. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 9, 2022

Big Sprinkle is clearly a monopoly and needs immediately Dept of Justice investigation and lawsuit into breaking up this illegal cartel. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 9, 2022

Perhaps Biden needs to give a speech demanding that Big Flour refrain from price gouging?

I don't necessarily need proof. All I gotta do is look around me lol. — ♎ Cory Lyons ☀️ (@corylyonsmusic) October 9, 2022

We do too, dude. We do too.

Evil, greedy bakery owner-operators 🙃 — RoBTC (@3xWolverine) October 9, 2022

It just doesn’t fly as well for bakers as it does for gas station owners, does it? Maybe it’s the puffy hats.

Need another white board to explain the increase of overhead cost. Electric bill, gas bill, water bill, wages to employees, fees for accepting credit cards, increase insurance premiums, taxes, operation supplies (gloves, aprons, cleaning supplies, TP in bathroom etc) — Just Passing Through (@TripDidntDie) October 9, 2022

Bingo.

If you voted Biden this is your fault. — Probably. Nothing. (@ShiblonM) October 9, 2022

Elections have consequences.

But Robert Reich assured me it was corporate greed. — Andrew, Lord Brasuell (@AndrewBrasuell) October 9, 2022

Yes, the administration apologists are doing everything to deflect attention from the mess Biden’s presiding over. The problem for Democrats is that you can’t lie about prices. People know when they’re paying more.

I like the honesty of this some would have it that it’s all just greedy businesses profiteering instead of very loose fiscal policy and supply chaos! Governments always try their very best to deflect blame! — Chris Morgan ☮️ 🇺🇦 (@ChrisMorgan20) October 9, 2022

Best part- people voted for this and then wonder why it happened. — Cristopher B Williams (@janglybones) October 9, 2022

You’ll notice it’s the same people who are always saying ‘Why do red states always vote against their interests?’

That rainbow sprinkles inflation is unforgivable. https://t.co/HJzDTI7LJM — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 9, 2022

Hear us out: Boston Tea Party, but with sprinkles.

Joe Biden’s America His policies are bankrupting us all. https://t.co/NT6xbB7Jzf — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, people like Robert Reich are talking about the 80’s and ‘trickle down economics’, as if things could get worse than what Biden’s doing.

This is accurate since I am a baker in a bakery https://t.co/cAyRzdUg8L — Sierra-Legacy Avila💛🖤 (@SierraLegacy) October 9, 2022

There you go. Direct from the baker’s mouth, er, tweet.

Considering they hyped it as a climate change bill, I think it’s already kicking in.

‘We did it, Joe!’

Yes, they did.