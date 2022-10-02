Breitbart’s Kristina Wong reported that President Biden made a phone call to personally thank Coast Guard rescue swimmer, Zach Loesch, for his efforts to save lives in the aftermath of hurricane Ian.

The praise was well-earned. Unbeknownst to Biden, Loesch is unvaccinated and may be ousted from the Coast Guard in the coming months because of Biden’s own vaccine mandate.

The mandates were always government overreach, but especially given what we know now about the pandemic that Biden himself said was over, vaccine mandates are patently absurd.

Loesch, being a class act through and through, did not mention his situation to the President.

It’s hard to tell the difference with this administration.

He had us going right up until the end. Like we said, it’s hard to tell what’s real these days.

Never count out Joe Biden. We’d say there’s at least a 50% chance we’ll see Joe Biden say something like this next week:

‘Our thoughts are with the people of West Virginia in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Katrina. I’d personally like to thank Senator Byrd for his leadership. Where’s Bob? I think he was supposed to be here today. Bob?’

Honk.

If this was a GOP politician, we’d be hearing about this on every major news outlet.

At least Biden got a press release out of it.

President Biden ‘asked if they needed any additional support that he can provide to accelerate successful rescues’.

Maybe let the hero keep his job?

