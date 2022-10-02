Breitbart’s Kristina Wong reported that President Biden made a phone call to personally thank Coast Guard rescue swimmer, Zach Loesch, for his efforts to save lives in the aftermath of hurricane Ian.

The praise was well-earned. Unbeknownst to Biden, Loesch is unvaccinated and may be ousted from the Coast Guard in the coming months because of Biden’s own vaccine mandate.

The mandates were always government overreach, but especially given what we know now about the pandemic that Biden himself said was over, vaccine mandates are patently absurd.

Biden Thanks Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer He’s Kicking Out over Vaccine Mandatehttps://t.co/u54RU41PmN via @BreitbartNews — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 1, 2022

Loesch, being a class act through and through, did not mention his situation to the President.

"If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said 'yes.'" "It just sucks that he thanked me yet his vaccine mandate is what's kicking me out." — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 1, 2022

Looks like a @TheBabylonBee story… — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) October 1, 2022

It’s hard to tell the difference with this administration.

This is fake news. He should have taken the shot if he liked his job so much. He is putting people at risk by not doing so including children and trans people, our most vulnerable. — James (@JamesPMNFan) October 2, 2022

He had us going right up until the end. Like we said, it’s hard to tell what’s real these days.

I think we hit peak Biden for this week. I'm sure he'll top this next week though. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 1, 2022

Never count out Joe Biden. We’d say there’s at least a 50% chance we’ll see Joe Biden say something like this next week:

‘Our thoughts are with the people of West Virginia in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Katrina. I’d personally like to thank Senator Byrd for his leadership. Where’s Bob? I think he was supposed to be here today. Bob?’

Honk.

Love this Coastie's integrity, but I myself would have totally 'ruined the call' by telling Biden I was losing my job because of him! https://t.co/6PcPF7jxUL — SherryK (@SherbyK) October 2, 2022

If this was a GOP politician, we’d be hearing about this on every major news outlet.

Biden: Thank you for your heroism… now get out… https://t.co/kabm0CfH8U — T C (@simple_schmoe) October 1, 2022

At least Biden got a press release out of it.

President Biden ‘asked if they needed any additional support that he can provide to accelerate successful rescues’.

Maybe let the hero keep his job?