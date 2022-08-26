Non-native American, Elizabeth Warren came out swinging at Senator Mitch McConnell, who dared question the fairness of forcing some people to pay for other people’s stuff – an extreme position, we know.

First, it’s quite a deception to compare 1964 dollars with 2022 dollars. $330 in 1964 dollars is worth $3,170 in 2022 dollars. Warren is only 1/1024th honest … at best. By the way, Bernie Sanders paid $1,710 ($16,433 today) in 1964 at the University of Chicago. Elitists gonna elite.

Second, her answer to ‘fix it’ is to double down on the government money cannon that got us into this mess with student loans in the first place. ‘Load it up and fire again! What could go wrong?!’

Senator McConnell graduated from a school that cost $330 a year. Today it costs over $12,000. McConnell has done nothing to fix it — and is irate that the President is stepping up to help millions of working Americans drowning in debt. He can spare us the lectures on fairness. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 25, 2022

So what has McConnell been saying about student loan ‘forgiveness’ that put Lizzy on the war path?

Democrats' student loan socialism is a slap in the face to working Americans who sacrificed to pay their debt or made different career choices to avoid debt. A wildly unfair redistribution of wealth toward higher-earning people. pic.twitter.com/ntyOafgklh — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) August 24, 2022

Slap in the face of Americans who already paid their student loans or didn’t go to college at all? Check.

Make inflation even worse while Americans are already struggling? Check.

Disproportionately benefits higher income people? Check.

Using the money of America’s workers to buy votes? Check.

Twitter users had a bit to say about her misguided anger and outright hypocrisy.

You made $430,000 lecturing at Harvard & have the nerve to question why college costs $12,000 today? pic.twitter.com/Y7mmt7nF5z — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) August 25, 2022

It’s a pretty fair point. ‘Oh no! Whatever are we going to do about the high cost of tuition?’ Umm, maybe quit funding overpaid blowhards?

Yes, Chief Clowny, sticking it to the people who did not take out the loan, who will never benefit from that loan and will never have the earning power of those who did those things is the epitome of FAIRNESS. — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 25, 2022

‘Chief Clowny’. Heh.

Such a bad faith arguement on your part. Have you ever confronted or called out the universities for skyrocketing tuition??? I remember you screaming at the oil companies about “corporate greed” regarding high gas prices. Why don’t you hold universities to the same standard? — Biff McTannen (@biffmctannen) August 25, 2022

We can’t possibly fathom why … Ok, that’s not quite right. Twitchy already reported on this. Warren received over $11 million in higher education political donations in 2020.

Your $400k Harvard single class salary could have paid for 33 students to attend the university of Kentucky for a full year. — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) August 25, 2022

Nevertheless, she persisted … in collecting the check.

How much were you paid to teach one class? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) August 26, 2022

Too much. Definitely too much.

YOU made 8 times the national average salary to teach two classes.

YOU are an exemplar of the problem and have only made it worse. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) August 26, 2022

There seems to be a common theme here. Maybe Warren is the one who should be sparing us her lectures – on Twitter and at Harvard.

What about us that paid our college debt and now have mortgages?

Y’all are just trying to buy votes. pic.twitter.com/V1kJ07y4VN — Koufax (@powder_blues) August 25, 2022

Now we’re getting somewhere!