If President Biden’s “student debt cancellation” doesn’t end up getting struck down by the courts (as it should be because it’s unconstitutional), the act of financial “forgiveness” would cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Naturally Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren back Biden’s effort:

“Today is a day of joy and relief because President Biden has canceled a big chunk of student debt for as many as 43 million Americans,” Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in a statement. Warren, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had reportedly pulled a last-ditch effort to convince Biden to make relief even more expansive. Schumer and Warren also issued a joint statement saying that Biden’s announcement was “a giant step forward.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, said that the announcement is “an important step forward in providing real financial help to a struggling middle class.” “But we have got to do more,” Sanders said in a statement. “At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, education, from pre-school through graduate school, must be a fundamental right for all, not a privilege for the wealthy few.”

With that in mind a graphic was spotted on Fox News that contained some information that’s probably just a total coincidence (cue eye roll):

Nothing to see here, move along. https://t.co/JrMO1Y4fsk — David O'Keeffe (@redstateflyover) August 25, 2022

The data comes from Open Secrets:

That’s from 2020. Skip forward to 2022 and all but one of the top 20 recipients of Big Education donations heading into the midterms are Democrats. The other is Bernie Sanders, an independent socialist.

