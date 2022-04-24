Oh, dear.

Self-proclaimed leftist darling, David Hogg, has taken issue with the inefficient & expensive processes generated by … Leftist policies?

I’m working on setting up a LLC right now and this whole process is stupidly complicated and expensive. The government should be making it easy for people to start companies- not hard. Also there shouldn’t be this many regulations and paper work to work across state lines. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 24, 2022

He’s starting to sound a bit like a capitalist, doesn’t he know his social media leftist goon reputation is on the line? Sure, there was the failed pillow venture, but that could be waived off as an opportunist’s stab at opposing right-wing wacko and Trump supporter, Mike Lindell. Never mind that imitation is a form of flattery.

Sorry, it didn’t take off Davey.

Damn, just as CNN+ was about to get financial backing from David Hogg's pillow company too. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 21, 2022

If Hogg stays with this train of thought, the implications are potentially amusing in that hypocritical Leftist makes exceptions for personal benefit sort of way.

Wait till you see how much paperwork you have to do to buy a gun. You’re on track to being a Republican by 30 dude. — Bitcoin Manatee🚀🚀🇸🇻 (@softchubbymofo) April 24, 2022

Ok, maybe not far enough to red pill. But it’s nice to see David, at least, has some perspective being tossed in his general direction.

I’m working on getting a gun permit right now and this whole process is stupidly complicated and expensive. The government should be making it easy for people to defend themselves & family. Also there shouldn’t be this many regulations and paper work to carry across state lines. pic.twitter.com/sc64CMehjN — Dr.Unacceptable (@HateTheState76) April 24, 2022

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though, the overall tone of David’s latest public lamenting is on par with typical leftist whining.

It’s hard for him, despite that fancy Harvard education. Sympathy, please.

***

