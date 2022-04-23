If not granted the powers they seek through Constitutional means, the government will find another way. Agencies composed of non-elected individuals have great power, without the responsibility of answering to constituents.

How … useful.

And there it is. Masks are not about science but power.pic.twitter.com/bjXSPbPfqm— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) April 20, 2022

Take it from Jenn Psaki, no one is going to willingly relinquish or reduce the sort of power the CDC has been wielding. But don’t worry, it’s for your own good.

No no no see public health is more important than anything and they are the authority to save us all so it’s imperative they rule unrestricted. https://t.co/jmsIlLMX4R— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) April 22, 2022

What’s the worst that could happen in the name of protecting public health and safety? Does anything qualify as an excessive violation of individual rights and freedoms? It’s not like we’re suffering the invasive rule of the Chinese government!

Yet.

Shanghai, China 🇨🇳



A brave 95 year-old woman busts out of quarantine 3 times, escapes through fencing and uses a metal pole to take on the hazmat suited guards in a daring escape from Shanghai’s strict zero-Covid lockdown rules.



https://t.co/DqRcTcCK6p— James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 23, 2022

Let’s back up a little. We aren’t facing lockdowns in the US right now. We’re taking a break. Some of us are taking a break. Others are hesitant to let go of that which they have been told is very important for staying alive and saving the lives of others. If the CDC officially said TODAY that masks are worthless, some would likely insist they aren’t the scientists that matter.

Wearing my mask no matter what non-scientists tell me I can do. pic.twitter.com/qel4mAG9H5— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 19, 2022

The people who followed every government order to shut down and mask up are having a very difficult time letting go of their virtue signals. The nice thing about wearing your politics on your face is the adrenaline rush you get when your people praise the gesture and validate your sanctimonious posing.

Thank you Ron Howard. Good job caring for yourself & others. pic.twitter.com/DfLuGYA6cx— Happily Blue 💙✌️💛 (@H5ppi1y) April 23, 2022

Thank goodness others keep receipts.

3days earlier ar a train station. I guess it’s all about the mood. pic.twitter.com/3J8zquDKR1— Tommy NeSmith (@ScubaRebel) April 23, 2022

If it weren’t for the all-too-common judgment and hypocrisy coming from the dedicated maskers, likely no one would really care what people wear on their faces.

Look at you out there expressing personal choices. It's all the rest of us ever wanted. Congrats on figuring out how choices work. Hopefully a little sass gets sent right back your way! https://t.co/AGcurSBLiq— Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) April 21, 2022

The most important thing in the whole Covid mandate debate is having the freedom to assess facts and opinions from various sources and make decisions that are best for your own personal health and safety.

***

