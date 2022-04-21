Once again employees are being required to demonstrate their political virtue in the workplace. If you do not check the ‘wokey box’ with the correct response, all of your virtue signals – and potentially your income – may be revoked immediately!

My wife’s employer has given her a deadline of until the end of April to add pronouns to her email signature!



What should she do?— Rod Mason🐬 (@Rod__Mason) April 19, 2022

Now that it is acceptable, or preferable even, to broadcast your political leanings in every work-related email, must you? Declining to participate in the left’s latest trend of labeling yourself with preferred pronouns may be considered wildly, and ironically, unprofessional depending on the woke level of a given employer.

I’m staggered that people think this even makes business sense. It’s like putting your religious or political affiliation in your footer.



Emails go out to people who may well have very strong, very different, views. I’m sure many companies have lost business because of this.— Andrea ‘Tired’ Paterson (@WorldOfOrdinary) April 19, 2022

Are a couple of missing pronouns in an email signature a valid violation of predetermined terms of employment? Legal battles are already underway as employees are forced to take a stand for the right to resist newly imposed requirements for declaring personal pronouns.

A professor who refused to use the preferred pronouns of a biological male won $400,000 in a settlement with Shawnee State University https://t.co/xMnBFsz0c4— Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) April 18, 2022

Just how well-thought-out is this policy? Is the party of broad acceptance going to limit the list of personal pronouns that an individual can identify as? WHO IS GOING TO HAVE TO REVIEW AND APPROVE THESE?! Not that Leftists have a tendency to under plan, overact, or anything.

If an employer has not identified an acceptable list of pronouns for use, there is an opportunity to run amok. As the woke wage yet another battle that will force you into compliance with the latest social agenda, you might as well amuse yourself with entertaining loopholes that border the edges of accepting coercion – but not really.

Just one more reason we need to become outrageously ungovernable.

I've told my boss if I'm ever made to do this, I will demand "thee, thou, thy and thine" and thus force everyone to talk to me like we're characters in a Shakespeare play.— Paperchain 💚💜🤍 (@Paperchain6) April 19, 2022

Give her this pic.twitter.com/a7F8U5uqni— E LightFeather (@ElizabethHopk14) April 19, 2022

My pronouns change every day and I require 30 minutes of solo quiet reflection in a safe space to determine what they will be for the day.

From now on, I'll be starting work half an hour later than usual – once I have updated my email pronouns for the day.— Amy gray (@AmyGrayMythical) April 19, 2022

If all else fails, there’s always the option of going rational and not choosing this particular battle.

You can be rational and adult about it, bite your tongue and carry on … with pronouns.

In the end, she will have to decide whether it is worth losing her job over. My personal opinion? Sometimes you just need to play the game so you can stay in the battle.— SallyThatClemsonGirl (@SallyTiger) April 19, 2022

The madness may be held at bay, until the next maneuver for advancing the utopia-esque progressive vision is put to action. It’s just some pronouns guys and next week when you have to declare your support for co-workers who want to live their lives as cats and demand access to a litter box, you won’t bat an eyelash! When is it time to make a stand, good luck getting a plucky bunch of individualists to agree on the breaking points.

Find a new job, if she doesn't agree with this.— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 19, 2022

Then again, we could all just learn to code.

