Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her resignation from Congress, effective on January 5th, 2026. Citing her inability to work within the 'Political Industrial Complex' as the primary reason for her early exit from the House of Representatives.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

My official statement. pic.twitter.com/x48zEugmPV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

The embattled Republican had fallen out of favor with President Trump in recent weeks after openly criticizing the President for his handling of the Epstein files, foreign relations (Israel), and other policies.

The President did not take kindly to Greene's criticisms and stated he would not endorse the 'Whacky' House Rep, whom he then dubbed Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene.

Okay, this is top shelf nick-naming. https://t.co/1wSbSr9aJG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 15, 2025

She addressed the nickname in her official resignation statement.

I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First. I have one of the most conservative voting records in Congress defending the 1st amendment, 2nd amendment, unborn babies because I believe God creates life at conception, strong safe borders, I've fought against Covid tyrannical insanity and mandated mass vaccinations, and I've never voted to fund foreign wars... ...Through it all, I never changed or went back on my campaign promises and only disagreed in a few areas like my stance against H1Bs replacing American jobs, AI state moratoriums, debt for life 50 year mortgage scams, standing strongly against all involvement in foreign wars, and demanding the release of the Epstein files. Other than that my voting record has been solidly with my party and the President... ...Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.However, while yes hurtful, my heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence.

I've always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I've always been despised in Washington DC and never… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 22, 2025

MTG became something of a firebrand after arriving in Congress in 2020, having some memorable exchanges with AOC and the angry left.

MTG and AOC get heated! This is our Congress. 😁 pic.twitter.com/vPCqXFh0gT — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 17, 2024

As she exits, she is on the outs with the Administration and her own party.

You quit because you didn't want the Liz Cheney treatment in your next primary pic.twitter.com/ttQMe1lyYg — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 22, 2025

She had been considering a run for statewide office in Georgia, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards now.

The cable news option will undoubtedly be open for her, especially if she chooses to become a whiny, Kinzinger-like, Trump basher. It would be a lucrative choice. Not that she needs the money.

For real, she went in with $700k and walked out about $20m richer. What is she doing in Congress if she’s THAT good at trading? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 22, 2025

Not to mention, she'll have that sweet Congressional pension and keep her Cadillac health insurance plan. She'll probably be able to squeak by.

I didn’t always agree with you but never saw you as a quitter. Not cool at all. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 22, 2025

She may leave Congress in January, but you can rest assured it won't be the last we see of her.

