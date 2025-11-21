Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme...
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time...
GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect...
VIP
Nauseous Nightcap: Elizabeth Warren Pushes Socialism and Eric Swalwell Sells Himself on La...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the...
Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Attack Trump’s Response to His...
Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few...
Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer...
The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for...
VIP
Katie Couric Fears Bari Weiss Heading CBS News Is Compromising Independent Journalism (Yea...
WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE,...
Dem Rep (Wife of Jake Sullivan) Ratioed Bigly for Constitutional Pearl-Clutching in Respon...
Karoline Leavitt Minces NO Words Framing Trump's Mamdani Meeting and Proves How Unhinged...
Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of...

Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress

Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:10 PM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her resignation from Congress, effective on January 5th, 2026. Citing her inability to work within the 'Political Industrial Complex' as the primary reason for her early exit from the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The embattled Republican had fallen out of favor with President Trump in recent weeks after openly criticizing the President for his handling of the Epstein files, foreign relations (Israel), and other policies.

The President did not take kindly to Greene's criticisms and stated he would not endorse the 'Whacky' House Rep, whom he then dubbed Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene.

She addressed the nickname in her official resignation statement.

I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First. I have one of the most conservative voting records in Congress defending the 1st amendment, 2nd amendment, unborn babies because I believe God creates life at conception, strong safe borders, I've fought against Covid tyrannical insanity and mandated mass vaccinations, and I've never voted to fund foreign wars...

...Through it all, I never changed or went back on my campaign promises and only disagreed in a few areas like my stance against H1Bs replacing American jobs, AI state moratoriums, debt for life 50 year mortgage scams, standing strongly against all involvement in foreign wars, and demanding the release of the Epstein files. Other than that my voting record has been solidly with my party and the President...

...Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.However, while yes hurtful, my heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence.

Recommended

Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed
justmindy
Advertisement

You can read the complete statement here:

MTG became something of a firebrand after arriving in Congress in 2020, having some memorable exchanges with AOC and the angry left.

As she exits, she is on the outs with the Administration and her own party.

She had been considering a run for statewide office in Georgia, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards now.

The cable news option will undoubtedly be open for her, especially if she chooses to become a whiny, Kinzinger-like, Trump basher. It would be a lucrative choice. Not that she needs the money.

Advertisement

Not to mention, she'll have that sweet Congressional pension and keep her Cadillac health insurance plan. She'll probably be able to squeak by.

She may leave Congress in January, but you can rest assured it won't be the last we see of her. 

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed
justmindy
Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His
justmindy
GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect Animated Meme
Warren Squire
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time for Funneling Cash to Obama 2012
justmindy
Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the Game
Doug P.
WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE, Every Dem Falls for It
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed justmindy
Advertisement