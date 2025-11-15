Trump vs. MTG: From MAGA Darling to 'Wacky' – Endorsement Pulled in Epic Feud

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 1:35 PM on November 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Well, it appears President Trump has had quite enough of Marjorie Taylor Greene and he is letting America know about it.

Apparently, MGT considered running for state wide office and President Trump thought that was not a good idea. 

There is nothing in the Epstein files that worries Trump. If there was, the Democrats would long ago have revealed it. Everyone with a brain knows that. The Democrats are using it as a distraction and to undermine Trump. The Republicans shouldn't help them with that.

It's critical for the GOP to all keep their eyes on the prize and push through Trump's agenda. It's why he won both the popular vote and the electoral college this go round. It's what the people want. It is about the citizens of America, not how specific elected officials feel about one thing or the other. 

This is some of President Trump's best work. 

Obviously, the memes started because what else is X if not the most hilarious platform on Earth?

