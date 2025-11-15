Trump vs. MTG: From MAGA Darling to 'Wacky' – Endorsement Pulled in Epic Feud

Well, it appears President Trump has had quite enough of Marjorie Taylor Greene and he is letting America know about it.

And there it is. After several months of speculation concerning the falling out between loony MGT and Trump, we have the verification from Trump. Anyone with any sense knows MGT has zero chance of winning a statewide race. Trump was smart not to endorse her run. pic.twitter.com/NTrrv7hsLI — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) November 15, 2025

Apparently, MGT considered running for state wide office and President Trump thought that was not a good idea.

PRESIDENT TRUMP posts he is withdrawing his endorsement of MGT. SHE MESSED UP. 👋🏻 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/FUtUsPzZPd — 🇺🇸🍩 JULIE DONUTS 🇺🇸🍩 (@Juliesnark1731) November 15, 2025

Trump has carried MTG more than anyone wants to admit, and acting like this is about the Epstein files is laughable. Trump doesn’t give a damn about that. With him, it begins and ends with loyalty. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 15, 2025

There is nothing in the Epstein files that worries Trump. If there was, the Democrats would long ago have revealed it. Everyone with a brain knows that. The Democrats are using it as a distraction and to undermine Trump. The Republicans shouldn't help them with that.

President Trump commented on his recent criticism of MGT:



"MTG is very different thinking than I have. Something happened to her over the last period of a month or two...I think her constituents aren't gonna be happy.”



“Already, I have people calling me, they want to challenge… pic.twitter.com/Ft7Jo3TSAs — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) November 15, 2025

It's critical for the GOP to all keep their eyes on the prize and push through Trump's agenda. It's why he won both the popular vote and the electoral college this go round. It's what the people want. It is about the citizens of America, not how specific elected officials feel about one thing or the other.

Yep had it feeling it would happen. MTG can’t win statewide she’d likely lose a primary anyway — ⚡️TCB⚡️TrumpWon (@tcb_Trumpwon777) November 15, 2025

She won’t even win her district if Trump endorses her opponent — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) November 15, 2025

Trump gives MTG a second nickname: Marjorie “Traitor” Greene pic.twitter.com/STZA1w77RM — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 15, 2025

Okay, this is top shelf nick-naming. https://t.co/1wSbSr9aJG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 15, 2025

This is some of President Trump's best work.

Obviously, the memes started because what else is X if not the most hilarious platform on Earth?

