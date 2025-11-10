Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds

Donald Trump has a pretty impressive employment history. In addition to two terms as President of the United States, he has been a real estate mogul, a TV host, a movie actor, and even had a quick stint working at McDonald's. After tonight, he can add NFL announcer to his resume.

Trump became the first sitting president since Jimmy Carter to attend an NFL regular-season game. The POTUS took in the Washington Commanders game. They were hosting the Detroit Lions on the NFL's annual Salute to Service night, and the President made the most of his appearance as only he can do.

He made his entrance in grand form with a flyover in Air Force One.

PRESIDENTIAL FLYOVER: Air Force One flies over Northwest Stadium as President Trump arrives to attend the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/qte4Jz7Bba — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2025

BREAKING: Donald Trump just did a breathtaking Flyover at the Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions game



Trump’s Aura is unmatched 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wy9N5FkdcD — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 9, 2025

There wasn't much time to talk to the press after he landed, just some quick praise for the flight crew, and he was off to the game.

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP after his flyover at the Commanders game: “Was that the best flyover ever??!” 🤣🔥



“Nobody’s ever done a flyover like that!”



“They say whoever flies Air Force One.. they’re the best pilots. And we just saw that!”



47 is having the time of his life 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tHbgqxTyVa pic.twitter.com/hug85Pl5E6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 9, 2025

President @realDonaldTrump en route to the Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions game 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dgxPbOxxtK — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 9, 2025

After arriving at the stadium, the Commanders gifted the President a number 47 team jersey.

The owner of the Washington Commanders, gifts President Trump a 47 jersey!



🫡 pic.twitter.com/qMfY1PxOQl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 9, 2025

#Commanders Team President Mark Clouse: “We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2025

The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

Before kickoff and in honor of Veterans' Day, the POTUS swore in new military members who were in attendance for the game.

There was a mixed reaction from the crowd in deep blue D.C, chants of USA and Trump can be heard when he is first shown on the scoreboard. Then the boo birds disrespectfully take over as the president swears in the military recruits who were standing on the field.

Thunderous applause for President Trump at the Commander vs Lions game. pic.twitter.com/DdIt1JI0mq — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 9, 2025

JUST IN: Liberals boo as Trump swears in U.S. Military members at the Commanders game.



Absolutely disgusting.



Democrats have no respect for our brave troops who put their lives on the line to protect our country.



Democrats hate America. pic.twitter.com/6wjNLKsMuV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025

The disgruntled Democrats didn't matter; there was a game to be played, and players on both teams showed their appreciation to the President.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored and pointed up to the POTUS before he and a few teammates did the Trump dance to celebrate the touchdown.

EPIC: The Detroit Lion’s hit the Trump dance after scoring a touchdown.



President Trump just flew over the stadium and will be in attendance.

pic.twitter.com/4EtFnuhH6f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2025

Commanders tight end Benn Sinnott followed suit when he scored later in the game.

Ben Sinnott did the Trump dance

pic.twitter.com/NPQAbXmTEY — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 10, 2025

Olha a dancinha do Ben Sinnott para comemorar o TD 😂😂



📺: #DETvsWAS ao vivo na @ESPNBrasil e no NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/NZaJKaK7pY — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) November 10, 2025

The president seemed to appreciate the effort and was enjoying the game.

President Trump is at the Washington Commanders game.



He is the first sitting President since 1978 to attend a regular season NFL game.



God bless America. pic.twitter.com/Vte1AqMQgJ — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) November 9, 2025

In the third quarter, President Trump spent some time in the booth with Jonathan Vilma, Kenny Albert, and the Fox Sports broadcast team. They talked football, and Vilma showed off his Super Bowl ring. Trump even tried his hand at calling a play.

President @realDonaldTrump talks with Fox Sports Broadcasters at the Washington Commanders game 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YNKYjZqVg9 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 9, 2025

President Trump is currently announcing the Lions-Washington game live on Fox. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2025

Trump is in the broadcasting booth commenting on the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders game like an absolute boss. pic.twitter.com/qbrYgJ20po — Real Defender (@real_defender) November 9, 2025

After his short-lived career in broadcasting, Trump decided to leave the play-by-play to Albert and Vilma and head back to the White House.

He took the time to do a little dance of his own, and he gave a young football fan a Presidential Challenge Coin before he left the game.

MUST WATCH!



President @realDonaldTrump hands a young boy his presidential challenge coin as he’s leaving the Washington Commanders game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qmv6e0AVRZ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 9, 2025

That USA chant just never gets old.

Detroit went on to win the game in dominating fashion, 44-22. The President really seemed to enjoy himself, but it wasn't a good night for the home team.

It also wasn't a good night for Democrats, who were absolutely triggered by the very presence of Trump. The ensuing meltdown was as epic as it was profane.

Really would like to watch the Lions game without having to listen an interview with President F***nuts but apparently Fox Sports wants to torture me — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) November 9, 2025

Omg, Fox sports is interviewing Trump during the @Commanders game. The praising of him by the announcers is gross. — Frances (@pennyblab) November 9, 2025

“Keep politics out of sports”



Donald “Pedophile” Trump is currently rambling on fox and they arent even showing the full plays happening, just full screening it on this d*ckhead in the commentary box. Seriously, f*ck off — kgdm 🇮🇳☭ (@hurrikaneUCL) November 9, 2025

Oh, they were just getting started. The party of rage was furious, and Fox was going to hear about it.

Trump on my screen pic.twitter.com/AYEhSCr9by — D (@Yeaderr) November 9, 2025

Hey Fox / NFL RedZone please mute Donald Trump I don't want to listen to him for f*ck's sake — Emac, Green Bay to St. Louis 🧀 (@EmacLikesSports) November 9, 2025

As if this fox sports broadcast couldn’t get worse now they have Trump on screen talking instead of showing the game… f*ck off — Nick (@NickB1016) November 9, 2025

There was even this guy, who, in pure leftist fashion, went straight to wishing death on the President.

Northwest Stadium with Donald Trump in attendance https://t.co/3VL26ARKEd pic.twitter.com/KvLTj3AiAl — Wommanders (@Wommandrs) November 7, 2025

The guy went full Jay Jones. You should never go full Jay Jones.

As it turns out, Trump daring to enjoy an afternoon at a football game was just the start of the Democrats' no good, terrible, very bad night.

After completely flipping out about a football game, they got home just in time to watch Chuck Schumer crack as the Democrats' filibuster broke, and they started to melt down all over again.

Do you think Trump is tired of winning yet?