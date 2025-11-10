Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:12 AM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Donald Trump has a pretty impressive employment history. In addition to two terms as President of the United States, he has been a real estate mogul, a TV host, a movie actor, and even had a quick stint working at McDonald's. After tonight, he can add NFL announcer to his resume.

Trump became the first sitting president since Jimmy Carter to attend an NFL regular-season game. The POTUS took in the Washington Commanders game. They were hosting the Detroit Lions on the NFL's annual Salute to Service night, and the President made the most of his appearance as only he can do.

He made his entrance in grand form with a flyover in Air Force One.

There wasn't much time to talk to the press after he landed, just some quick praise for the flight crew, and he was off to the game.

After arriving at the stadium, the Commanders gifted the President a number 47 team jersey.

The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

Before kickoff and in honor of Veterans' Day, the POTUS swore in new military members who were in attendance for the game.

There was a mixed reaction from the crowd in deep blue D.C, chants of USA and Trump can be heard when he is first shown on the scoreboard. Then the boo birds disrespectfully take over as the president swears in the military recruits who were standing on the field.

The disgruntled Democrats didn't matter; there was a game to be played, and players on both teams showed their appreciation to the President.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored and pointed up to the POTUS before he and a few teammates did the Trump dance to celebrate the touchdown.

Commanders tight end Benn Sinnott followed suit when he scored later in the game.

The president seemed to appreciate the effort and was enjoying the game.

In the third quarter, President Trump spent some time in the booth with Jonathan Vilma, Kenny Albert, and the Fox Sports broadcast team. They talked football, and Vilma showed off his Super Bowl ring. Trump even tried his hand at calling a play.

After his short-lived career in broadcasting, Trump decided to leave the play-by-play to Albert and Vilma and head back to the White House.

He took the time to do a little dance of his own, and he gave a young football fan a Presidential Challenge Coin before he left the game.

That USA chant just never gets old.

Detroit went on to win the game in dominating fashion, 44-22. The President really seemed to enjoy himself, but it wasn't a good night for the home team.

It also wasn't a good night for Democrats, who were absolutely triggered by the very presence of Trump. The ensuing meltdown was as epic as it was profane.

Oh, they were just getting started. The party of rage was furious, and Fox was going to hear about it.

There was even this guy, who, in pure leftist fashion, went straight to wishing death on the President.

The guy went full Jay Jones. You should never go full Jay Jones.

As it turns out, Trump daring to enjoy an afternoon at a football game was just the start of the Democrats' no good, terrible, very bad night. 

After completely flipping out about a football game, they got home just in time to watch Chuck Schumer crack as the Democrats' filibuster broke, and they started to melt down all over again.

Do you think Trump is tired of winning yet?

