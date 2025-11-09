Shutdown Meltdown: ‘Stunned’ Chuck Schumer Feigns Outrage After Dems Side With Republicans (WATCH)

On Sunday night, Democrat Chuck Schumer was putting on a show of faux outrage on the Senate floor. Members of his party were caving to the Republicans and voting to advance a bill that inches Congress closer to ending the aptly-titled ‘Schumer Shutdown.’

Advertisement

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: A shook Chuck Schumer is STUNNED on the Senate floor after several of his party members caved to Donald Trump, backing the GOP government reopening bill



He’s hoping for a HUGE House Dem opposition.



“I voted NO!!”



pic.twitter.com/nvWde3XELO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2025

What a moronic statement by him. — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) November 10, 2025

Aren’t they all?

Posters say politics is mostly theater, and Schumer was hamming it up on center stage in the Senate.

Lmao he is such a terrible actor — Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) November 10, 2025

He’s acting (ish)

He’s not stunned 😂😂 — 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 (@andicanderson) November 10, 2025

He's not "stunned". It's all performative theater. — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) November 10, 2025

It's all fake outrage. It's part of the script. — KC (@KCarpent1) November 10, 2025

Schumer is trying to save face, not that he has one worth saving.

Commenters say the 'Schumer Show' is nearing the end of its nearly three-decade run.

He’s finished — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 10, 2025

I can only hope he is! — Trey_1963 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@trey_063) November 10, 2025

Chuck Schumer’s career is over. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 10, 2025

Chuck isn’t STUNNED.



He orchestrated this, but is voting no to appeal to his base so he won’t be primaried by AOC. pic.twitter.com/4jCJ868LT6 — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) November 10, 2025

AOC just won his seat — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) November 10, 2025

It seems inevitable that Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will primary Schumer in 2028 and win.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations about Unlucky Chucky.

Schumer is a joke; he damaged his party. They’re all going to be bitching at each other now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ngHAFTugyw — End Liberalism (@ConserveRight) November 10, 2025

The shutdown accomplished nothing and Schumer lost again. — TheDreamer🇺🇸⚔️ (@Dreamsongs17) November 10, 2025

His tie says it all. Rough day huh @SenSchumer? Haha! — Filter Not Included (@themaranathacry) November 10, 2025

Why cant democrats just put Americans first for once. — Matt ED (@Matt_Edward03) November 10, 2025

He needs a sombrero. — 🇺🇸Marcy (@misticati4) November 10, 2025

President Donald Trump will probably have one delivered to Schumer’s Senate office on Monday.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.