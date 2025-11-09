Shutdown Meltdown: ‘Stunned’ Chuck Schumer Feigns Outrage After Dems Side With Republicans (WATCH)

BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Sunday night, Democrat Chuck Schumer was putting on a show of faux outrage on the Senate floor. Members of his party were caving to the Republicans and voting to advance a bill that inches Congress closer to ending the aptly-titled ‘Schumer Shutdown.’

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

Aren’t they all?

Posters say politics is mostly theater, and Schumer was hamming it up on center stage in the Senate.

Schumer is trying to save face, not that he has one worth saving.

Commenters say the 'Schumer Show' is nearing the end of its nearly three-decade run.

It seems inevitable that Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will primary Schumer in 2028 and win.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations about Unlucky Chucky.

President Donald Trump will probably have one delivered to Schumer’s Senate office on Monday.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

