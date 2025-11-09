Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode

Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fun...
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:40 PM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It appears a deal has been made to reopen the government.

The mere mention of a deal between Republicans and Democrat senators to end the 40-day government shutdown triggered a meltdown among the looniest of the loony Left.

A possible deal that does not include an extension of the ACA tax subsidies had the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democrat Party absolutely livid.

ACA subsidies, after all, have been the rallying cry Democrats used to legitimize their seven-week kidnap of the U.S. government.

The only thing that would make Bernie Sanders madder is being told he has to get a real job.

Currently, it appears the deal would include an updated CR that extends the funding of the government through at least January 30, along with a number of 'full spending bills until next fall for the Department of Agriculture, veterans and military construction programs plus Congress', according to Fox News's Chad Pergram. There has also been some talk of rehiring workers that were RIFed.

As you might have guessed, the Democrat responses were not what one would call 'calm'.

(Language Warning: Angry Dems are dropping more F-bombs than Kevin Hart on a delayed flight.)

If left-wing reactions are any judge, the potential deal looks promising.

If Keith Olbermann is angry … well … Okay, fine. Keith Olbermann is always angry, but we'll take it.

It's hilarious how many Democrats and their 'influencer' counterparts are admitting that they've been shutting down the government all along.

Well, duh, we all knew that, but they've spent 40 days claiming it was a 'Republican shutdown', and now they're all squealing 'we shouldn't end the shutdown yet!'

Ah, the Vanilla Ice of the Democrat Party weighs in. Joe doesn't trust Republicans, but he's perfectly fine with people who have been accusing Republicans of starving children for over a month while simultaneously refusing to fund the program they claim feeds them.

Mmmm … feels good. Look, we won't be surprised a bit if it all falls apart, but we're sure as heck going to enjoy the whopping wigout.

The guy who thought it was all fun and games mocking a widow last week has been reduced to all-caps Twitter rants. Are you having fun now, Kyle?

House Democrats, including Jeffries, are already saying they won't be on board.

Here's the deal about the deal: If there's nothing in there highly objectionable to House Republicans, it will be a done deal. They only need a simple majority.

'I will make you famous'. HA!

These clowns take themselves way too seriously.

Momentum, you say. Yeah, at least some of the Democrats probably realized dragging the shutdown into Thanksgiving and Christmas was a fool's errand.

Fascist is the only f-word they love more than the f-word. When they're using both, it's usually a good thing.

The Senate is currently in recess until 8:00 pm. We'll keep you updated on where things fall out from here.

For now, it appears the end may be near.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

