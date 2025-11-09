Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode

It appears a deal has been made to reopen the government.

BREAKING: Senators have reached a deal to end the government shutdown.



The agreement was negotiated by Sens. Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, as well as several GOP senators, and there are enough Democratic caucus members in favor of the deal, sources tell Fox News. pic.twitter.com/1RZFxQMHAY — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2025

The mere mention of a deal between Republicans and Democrat senators to end the 40-day government shutdown triggered a meltdown among the looniest of the loony Left.

An end to the shutdown is in sight. A senior Dem Senator tells me there will be more than enough Democrats to vote in favor of re-opening the government tonight. They’ll get a promise of a vote on health care — but nothing more. Most of the Democratic leadership will likely… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 9, 2025

A possible deal that does not include an extension of the ACA tax subsidies had the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democrat Party absolutely livid.

SANDERS TELLS DEMOCRATIC SENATORS TO OPPOSE SHUTDOWN DEAL — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 9, 2025

ACA subsidies, after all, have been the rallying cry Democrats used to legitimize their seven-week kidnap of the U.S. government.

The only thing that would make Bernie Sanders madder is being told he has to get a real job.

New - In major breakthrough, key Senate Ds signaling a willingness to vote to reopen government, per sources. Assuming they get provisions to reinstate fired federal workers. Emerging deal would not include extension of ACA subsidies but would guarantee a vote in Senate on issue — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2025

Currently, it appears the deal would include an updated CR that extends the funding of the government through at least January 30, along with a number of 'full spending bills until next fall for the Department of Agriculture, veterans and military construction programs plus Congress', according to Fox News's Chad Pergram. There has also been some talk of rehiring workers that were RIFed.

A) The Hitchhiker’s Guide To What To Expect Tonight On the Government Shutdown



A brief overview first:

Test vote tonight

Final passage overnight or tomorrow? Or perhaps in a few days?

Watch the internal anger among Democrats

What changed? Pressure to end the shutdown mounted.… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 9, 2025

As you might have guessed, the Democrat responses were not what one would call 'calm'.

(Language Warning: Angry Dems are dropping more F-bombs than Kevin Hart on a delayed flight.)

Dems better not f***ing cave right now.



No f***ing deal without an actual commitment on ACA tax credits.



Hold the f***ing line. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 9, 2025

If left-wing reactions are any judge, the potential deal looks promising.

Dear Democratic Senators: if you vote for this selling out of the ACA it will be the end of your careers. Depend upon it. You are there to defend this country against Trump and the fascists, not collude with them. If you become Quislings, you will forever REMAIN Quislings pic.twitter.com/9FYfwEsvkM — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 9, 2025

If Keith Olbermann is angry … well … Okay, fine. Keith Olbermann is always angry, but we'll take it.

Democrats, DO NOT CAVE TO TRUMP! A “promise” from MAGA to vote on ACA subsidies means absolutely nothing. We want the gov to open but not at the expense of working people’s health care. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 9, 2025

It's hilarious how many Democrats and their 'influencer' counterparts are admitting that they've been shutting down the government all along.

Well, duh, we all knew that, but they've spent 40 days claiming it was a 'Republican shutdown', and now they're all squealing 'we shouldn't end the shutdown yet!'

At this point, it’s utterly bonkers that any Democrat would trust any Republican to negotiate in good faith. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 9, 2025

Ah, the Vanilla Ice of the Democrat Party weighs in. Joe doesn't trust Republicans, but he's perfectly fine with people who have been accusing Republicans of starving children for over a month while simultaneously refusing to fund the program they claim feeds them.

The president of the United States is on his way to an NFL game after a weekend spent partying at his country club and fighting to starve poor Americans.



And Senate Democrats want to surrender to him?!



F*** that and f*** them. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 9, 2025

Mmmm … feels good. Look, we won't be surprised a bit if it all falls apart, but we're sure as heck going to enjoy the whopping wigout.

THIS IS A CAVE. CHUCK SCHUMER IS CAVING. CALL HIS OFFICE NOW AND SAY HOLD THE LINE AND F***ING RESIGN AND LET REAL FIGHTERS TAKE OVER. PUT THE HEALTHCARE SUBSIDIES IN THE F***ING DEAL NOW OR DEMS VOTE NO. https://t.co/A4ITlyq4NY — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) November 9, 2025

The guy who thought it was all fun and games mocking a widow last week has been reduced to all-caps Twitter rants. Are you having fun now, Kyle?

If this is the so-called 'deal,' then I will be a no.



That’s not a deal. It’s an unconditional surrender that abandons the 24 million Americans whose health care premiums are about to double. https://t.co/3x2n1zKXbm — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 9, 2025

My statement on the spending legislation and Republican healthcare crisis. pic.twitter.com/lKsft6fbJ6 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 9, 2025

House Democrats, including Jeffries, are already saying they won't be on board.

Here's the deal about the deal: If there's nothing in there highly objectionable to House Republicans, it will be a done deal. They only need a simple majority.

ANY Democrat thinking of breaking ranks and caving to Trump just know...



I will make you famous.



There is no betraying your country in the shadows.



There are no side deals in darkness. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 9, 2025

'I will make you famous'. HA!

These clowns take themselves way too seriously.

If Democrats fold to Republicans after 40 DAYS, the longest shutdown EVER, and all they get is a “promise” to vote on ACA subsidies it’ll be so disappointing. What’s the point? You trust Trump and republicans to give you things later?



We have so much momentum too. Why!! — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) November 9, 2025

Momentum, you say. Yeah, at least some of the Democrats probably realized dragging the shutdown into Thanksgiving and Christmas was a fool's errand.

Any Senate Democrat that votes with Republicans to reopen the government WHILE GETTING NOTHING IN RETURN will be primaried and lose their seats. This is nothing more than spineless capitulation to fascists. https://t.co/eU8TQ6ebas — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) November 9, 2025

Hey @SenSchumer and @RepJeffries: compromising with fascists right now is compliance. Read the room. Protect your constituents. — Bradley Whitford (@bradleywhitford) November 9, 2025

Fascist is the only f-word they love more than the f-word. When they're using both, it's usually a good thing.

Caving on a deal that doesn’t fix health care is, and always has been, a giant betrayal of the American people.



Hold the line. Save health care. I’m a NO on anything that doesn’t extend ACA subsidies. https://t.co/w1UYTZdLb6 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 9, 2025

The Senate is currently in recess until 8:00 pm. We'll keep you updated on where things fall out from here.

For now, it appears the end may be near.

