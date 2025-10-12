Hello New Jersey: Another Democrat Wishing Death on a Republican Must Be a Day That Ends in Y

A school board election in New Jersey is getting national attention after text messages attacking a Republican on the board were exposed.

A chat group titled 'This B*tch Needs to Die' included the Marlboro board of Education's Democrat vice president, the husband of another Democrat board member, and a Democrat running for an open board seat. The group targeted Republican board member Danielle Bellomo.

The scandal over the violently titled chat group erupted after school board candidate Scott Semaya was caught texting overtly sexist comments about Bellomo during a board meeting. A picture of Semaya typing ' Bellomo must be cold - her nips could cut glass right n...' recently went viral on social media.

The backlash from the text has forced Semaya and fellow Democrat candidate Melissa Goldberg to drop out of the campaign, but the 'Cut Glass' text is just the tip of the iceberg.

Bellomo, who is serving a three-year term on the board, says she has been receiving threats for months and even has a protection order against another member of the chat group, Mitesh Gandhi, whose wife also serves on the school board.

The scandal has brought comparisons to the high-profile, violent, and racist rhetoric from Virginia Democrats like AG candidate Jay Jones.



The scandal in the leafy Monmouth County enclave has drawn parallels to the recent controversy in Virginia, where attorney general candidate Jay Jones was recently outed for a 2022 text message suggesting the state’s then-Republican House Speaker deserved to be shot in the head. “It was absolutely terrifying,” Bellomo exclusively told The Post. “When I found out about the messages I was absolutely shocked, especially with the climate of our country. It sent chills down my spine.

What's worse for Bellomo, as is often the case in local politics, is that they all know each other. She was even the troop leader for Semaya's daughter's Girl Scouts Troop.

“I’m a proud and unapologetic advocate for parental rights, for my children, for our town and our state and for that they have this hate for me,” she said. “My whole family has been affected by it,” Bellomo said, noting her older son, 12, was likely to see the nasty text. Ironically, Bellomo was once Semaya’s daughter’s Girl Scouts leader. “This is heartbreaking for me,” she said. “This is what he was thinking when I was volunteering with his children — it’s a hard pill to swallow.” Bellomo, who is serving her first full, three-year term on the board, said she’s been subjected to months of online threats and made several police reports.

Police are investigating the threats of violence against Bellomo.

Marlboro's mayor, Jonathan Hornik (D), has denounced the threats and the chat group, calling the texts 'Completely unacceptable' and those responsible, 'not equipped to hold public office.'

School board vice president Chad Hyett, who is facing calls for his resignation for being part of the chat group, has not publicly commented.

