That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of...
Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior...
VIP
Dumbing Down the Future: Why Scrapping Gifted Programs Is a Masterclass in Mediocrity
California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'
Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X F...
Pritzker's 'Propaganda' Ploy: Thinks We're Dumb Enough to Buy His Chicago Chaos Cover-Up...
Neera Tanden Shields Jay Jones: Democrats' Assassination Wishes Are Just Private Conversat...
VIP
Watching Winsome Sears LEAD After Jay Jones' Hateful Texts Exposed Inspired Me ALL...
Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting...
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their...
Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN...
Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS...
VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID...
Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed...

911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When They Were Attacked

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:30 PM on October 05, 2025
Twitter

911 audio has confirmed that the Chicago police were ordered to stand down and not respond to aid ICE agents whose vehicle had been rammed and run off the road on Saturday. Agents were then surrounded by multiple vehicles. A woman who was armed with a semiautomatic rifle was shot during the incident.

Advertisement

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin describes the incident that ICE agents faced without backup.

The rest of the post:

Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds. The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f*ck those mother f*ckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack.

Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene.

This is an evolving situation and we will give more information as soon as it becomes available.

911 audio confirms McLaughlin's claim that the Chicago PD refused to assist Federal agents during a law enforcement-involved shooting.

In a conversation between a 911 operator and a police supervisor (radio ID 999), responding officers are initially instructed to stay a couple of blocks away and await instructions. Shortly after, the supervisor tells the 911 operator to instruct all units responding to clear the scene. He specifies that the order came from the Chief of Patrol, and all units are to stand down.

Recommended

That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids
Eric V.
Advertisement

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was quick to call the claim that the Chicago PD refused to respond, ICE propaganda. We're not sure how he considers a woman in the hospital with a gunshot wound and recordings of the police being ordered to stand down propaganda, but JB has never been one to let the truth get in the way of a good story.

The screenshot of the 911 CAD (computer-aided dispatch) Screen shows that ICE requested help from CPD and that the Chief of Patrol denied that request.

Seems pretty straightforward, regardless of what Pritzker may say.

As sad as it is to say, it's true. Sanctuary cities and states only seem interested in protecting criminals and illegal aliens. Getting out while (or if) you can is good advice.

Advertisement

ICE agents can no longer count on their fellow law enforcement officers to have their backs. Criminals know this and have become more emboldened. It's all part of the left's anti-American plan of resistance.

ICE needs backup. The National Guard can't get there soon enough.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids
Eric V.
Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior to Annual Red Mass
Eric V.
Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch)
Sam J.
Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X Firestorm
justmindy
Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS Is a MUST-Read
Sam J.
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT ...
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids Eric V.
Advertisement