911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When They Were Attacked

911 audio has confirmed that the Chicago police were ordered to stand down and not respond to aid ICE agents whose vehicle had been rammed and run off the road on Saturday. Agents were then surrounded by multiple vehicles. A woman who was armed with a semiautomatic rifle was shot during the incident.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin describes the incident that ICE agents faced without backup.

This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.



Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 4, 2025

The rest of the post:

Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds. The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f*ck those mother f*ckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack. Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene. This is an evolving situation and we will give more information as soon as it becomes available.

911 audio confirms McLaughlin's claim that the Chicago PD refused to assist Federal agents during a law enforcement-involved shooting.

In a conversation between a 911 operator and a police supervisor (radio ID 999), responding officers are initially instructed to stay a couple of blocks away and await instructions. Shortly after, the supervisor tells the 911 operator to instruct all units responding to clear the scene. He specifies that the order came from the Chief of Patrol, and all units are to stand down.

Here is the 911 dispatcher relaying the standdown order to the Chicago PD as they were en route to assist federal officers. pic.twitter.com/jkbojyImf9 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 5, 2025

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was quick to call the claim that the Chicago PD refused to respond, ICE propaganda. We're not sure how he considers a woman in the hospital with a gunshot wound and recordings of the police being ordered to stand down propaganda, but JB has never been one to let the truth get in the way of a good story.

NEW: Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to @FoxNews that Chicago police officers were instructed by their Chief of Patrol to NOT respond to Border Patrol agents call for help yesterday after they were reportedly surrounded by a large crowd of protesters following a ramming… pic.twitter.com/ipPl22Ya3I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2025

The screenshot of the 911 CAD (computer-aided dispatch) Screen shows that ICE requested help from CPD and that the Chief of Patrol denied that request.

Seems pretty straightforward, regardless of what Pritzker may say.

Kinda wild I put this up right before the Chicago police department intentionally abandoned ICE as they were being shot at.



Big city cops are not your friend anymore. Years of DEI hiring combined with communist civilian leadership has made them this way.



Get to a small town. https://t.co/PbgAESb0JD — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 5, 2025

As sad as it is to say, it's true. Sanctuary cities and states only seem interested in protecting criminals and illegal aliens. Getting out while (or if) you can is good advice.

Chicago PD is trying to get ICE officers k*lled.



This is ridiculous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 5, 2025

The Chicago PD needs to be held accountable. Starting at the very top with Pritzker pic.twitter.com/9qFudJF994 — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@ByrdJames37364) October 5, 2025

ICE agents can no longer count on their fellow law enforcement officers to have their backs. Criminals know this and have become more emboldened. It's all part of the left's anti-American plan of resistance.

ICE needs backup. The National Guard can't get there soon enough.

